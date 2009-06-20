« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 362878 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,223
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6680 on: Yesterday at 09:04:18 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AYXC8xNzyBM&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AYXC8xNzyBM&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>

Here's Glenn.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,731
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6681 on: Yesterday at 09:09:07 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 08:50:31 am
I saw Harry Litman on this and he said if it was any other person the court might have a bit of leeway, but with Trump they're more likely to follow the letter of the law and deny.

I expect so, but as his team have requested it I've included it in the list of possible directions this could take. I want to try and discuss what's actually going on rather than just ram my own opinions/predictions about what will happen into the thread.

It does seem to me to be a non-starter given what a bond is for, it's essentially the collateral for the debt whilst the appeal is processed. If you're not putting up enough collateral then why would be acceptable? It would be like asking for a £1 million mortgage to buy a £500k house - what does the bank do when you immediately default on the mortgage? They can take back the house but's not covering the debt, and there's now nothing they can do to directly force repayment... just kick off yet more lawsuits.

And this is even before you get to the question of whether any company will cover a lower amount anyway, given the two problems I outlined above - Trump's tendancy to not pay creditors regardless, and whether anything he puts up as collateral is worth what he claims give the contested nature of it all is the essence of the case.

I don't know why any bond company would want to get themselves involved in this, the only way it doesn't drag them into a huge legal/financial struggle themselves is if Trump wins the appeal, and that's both out of their hands and probably looks unlikely.

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6682 on: Yesterday at 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March 18, 2024, 09:32:20 pm
If I could start a kickstarter to get my hands on his properties at 5c in the $ or something, actually at any fire sale price. I'd start with his golf course in Aberdeenshire and get him out of there.
No-no. The less interest there is, the lower the price, and the more of Trump's assets will need to be sold to satisfy the 'disgorgement'. (Gotta love that word.)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6683 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 am »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6684 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:21:56 am
I wonder which valuation they will use when siezing assets? Or will they need to grab them all , regardless of which end of the spectrum they go for?
I saw several interviews on CNN / MSNBC yesterday discussing why seizing his assets is a tough path for the prosecutors to take.

several reasons:
- to decide what properties to seize, what valuation do they put on them?  getting an independent appraisal done could take quite a while eg it took a year to get an appraisal of the DC hotel he owned
[side note: in his lawyers papers, on page 2, Trump repeated his BS about Mar a Lago being worth 10x what the judge said it was worth i.e he repeated the behaviour that got him convicted in the first place!!]

- if his properties are sold by the prosecutors, the IRS is first in line to hit Trump with capital gains tax (assuming the sale price is above his original acquisition costs of course) and would reduce the net proceeds that could be applied to his fine

- next issue for the prosecutors is the costs involved in "owning" his properties ... not a small amount at all, they could have possession of the properties for several years and again this would reduce the net proceeds that could be applied to his fine.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,223
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6685 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 am »
I'm sure James and her people already have a list of properties and a plan to secure them and move them on quickly.

The biggest problem, as Kirschner has outlined is any debt attached to the assets, such as mortgages, taxes etc, like Sam explained.

But the side benefit of this will be to expose as a sham the man who claims to be a billionaire. Of course you will never sway his base; but Trump claimed he was worth $15bn. Seeing his properties sold for a pittance,  his debts and tax burdens exposed - it would be like stripping him naked and making him do the walk of shame down Wall Street.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6686 on: Yesterday at 11:42:47 am »
Considering those very same properties weren't enough for him to get the bond, she'll have eyes on them all.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,397
  • SPQR
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6687 on: Yesterday at 11:45:54 am »
Can't his buddy Elon Musk just loan him the money in exchange for some nice government contracts if he becomes President?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6688 on: Yesterday at 11:47:15 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:45:54 am
Can't his buddy Elon Musk just loan him the money in exchange for some nice government contracts if he becomes President?


You mean the Saudi bitch boy.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6689 on: Yesterday at 11:55:53 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:45:54 am
Can't his buddy Elon Musk just loan him the money in exchange for some nice government contracts if he becomes President?
Can anyone provide such a bond? Or do they need some kind of license to provide such bonds? Does the person providing the bond need to be a US citizen?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,397
  • SPQR
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6690 on: Yesterday at 11:59:30 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:55:53 am
Can anyone provide such a bond? Or do they need some kind of license to provide such bonds? Does the person providing the bond need to be a US citizen?

I've no idea to be honest. Surely there are some restrictions but it's not like those two do everything by the letter of the law anyway.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6691 on: Yesterday at 12:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:21:12 am
I'm sure James and her people already have a list of properties and a plan to secure them and move them on quickly.

The biggest problem, as Kirschner has outlined is any debt attached to the assets, such as mortgages, taxes etc, like Sam explained.

But the side benefit of this will be to expose as a sham the man who claims to be a billionaire. Of course you will never sway his base; but Trump claimed he was worth $15bn. Seeing his properties sold for a pittance,  his debts and tax burdens exposed - it would be like stripping him naked and making him do the walk of shame down Wall Street.
beyond that - he committed perjury in his deposition in the fraud case, he said (under oath) that he had approx $400m in cash on hand. 

they need to file a new charge for that alone.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6692 on: Yesterday at 12:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:45:54 am
Can't his buddy Elon Musk just loan him the money in exchange for some nice government contracts if he becomes President?
Trump's had a revolving-door series of meetings at MaraLago recently with a bunch of billionaires, incl Musk and Larry Ellison.

as someone said, they got rich by being smart (although in Musk's case who TF knows) and smart ppl don't lend half a billion dollars to someone with his track record of ignoring debts (and bragging about it).
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6693 on: Yesterday at 12:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:55:53 am
Can anyone provide such a bond?
Or do they need some kind of license to provide such bonds?

--Anyone can just lend him the money.

Does the person providing the bond need to be a US citizen?
-- No, which is why there's a lot of concern the Saudis, Qataris, one of Putin's mates etc could do it and Trump as potential POTUS again would be REALLY beholden to them
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6694 on: Yesterday at 12:11:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:07:23 pm
Trump's had a revolving-door series of meetings at MaraLago recently with a bunch of billionaires, incl Musk and Larry Ellison.

as someone said, they got rich by being smart (although in Musk's case who TF knows) and smart ppl don't lend half a billion dollars to someone with his track record of ignoring debts (and bragging about it).
I seem to recall that Musk does not have a lot of cash (relative to his total wealth). It is nearly all shares. And he probably would not like to give up more Tesla or SpaceX stock.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6695 on: Yesterday at 12:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:11:30 pm
I seem to recall that Musk does not have a lot of cash (relative to his total wealth). It is nearly all shares. And he probably would not like to give up more Tesla or SpaceX stock.
yep.  Musk gets a ton of cash from Saudi, so the speculation is he'd be a go-between for Trump
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6696 on: Yesterday at 12:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:11:30 pm
I seem to recall that Musk does not have a lot of cash (relative to his total wealth). It is nearly all shares. And he probably would not like to give up more Tesla or SpaceX stock.

He had to run to the Saudis when he had his ketamine brainfart & was forced to buy twatter.

Yes folks, everybody who is on twitter is giving their information to the Saudis.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,191
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6697 on: Yesterday at 12:14:54 pm »
For lenders hes surely a very bad risk, notwithstanding HIS presumption that hes going to be president again. And, as others have said, he has a long history of bilking his lenders. Who would risk hundreds of millions of dollars on a 50/50 bet (at best)?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,587
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6698 on: Yesterday at 12:22:42 pm »
Is there a scenario where the state have taken assets from him, sold them, then he wins the appeal?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6699 on: Yesterday at 12:24:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:22:42 pm
Is there a scenario where the state have taken assets from him, sold them, then he wins the appeal?
someone on TV yesterday (dunno who) spoke to that -- apparently there is precedent for that happening. 

and the precedent is:  tough shit, defendant.  deal with it.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,260
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6700 on: Yesterday at 12:36:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:09:59 pm


Is it open info as to whom has given the bond? If so I imagine it's not hard to trace whos at the end of the line with the cash
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,223
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6701 on: Yesterday at 01:00:54 pm »
I'm fully expecting Trump to magically come up with the money, barely hours before the deadline, without having to sell a single building. When that happens, I also fully expect every journalist on the planet to be pouring over the financial records and pulling in every informant they have to find out where the money came from. It'll likely be public information within months.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,727
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6702 on: Yesterday at 04:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:09:07 am
**snip1**

Sorry, I wasn't contradicting you. It is certainly a valid point.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6703 on: Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm »
A quite brilliant description of Trump

Quote
Why do some British people not like Donald Trump?

A few things spring to mind. Trump lacks certain qualities which the British traditionally esteem. For instance, he has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no honour and no grace  all qualities, funnily enough, with which his predecessor Mr. Obama was generously blessed. So for us, the stark contrast does rather throw Trumps limitations into embarrassingly sharp relief.

Plus, we like a laugh. And while Trump may be laughable, he has never once said anything wry, witty or even faintly amusing  not once, ever. I dont say that rhetorically, I mean it quite literally: not once, not ever. And that fact is particularly disturbing to the British sensibility  for us, to lack humour is almost inhuman. But with Trump, its a fact. He doesnt even seem to understand what a joke is  his idea of a joke is a crass comment, an illiterate insult, a casual act of cruelty.

Trump is a troll. And like all trolls, he is never funny and he never laughs; he only crows or jeers. And scarily, he doesnt just talk in crude, witless insults  he actually thinks in them. His mind is a simple bot-like algorithm of petty prejudices and knee-jerk nastiness.

There is never any under-layer of irony, complexity, nuance or depth. Its all surface. Some Americans might see this as refreshingly upfront. Well, we dont. We see it as having no inner world, no soul. And in Britain we traditionally side with David, not Goliath. All our heroes are plucky underdogs: Robin Hood, Dick Whittington, Oliver Twist. Trump is neither plucky, nor an underdog. He is the exact opposite of that. Hes not even a spoiled rich-boy, or a greedy fat-cat. Hes more a fat white slug. A Jabba the Hutt of privilege.

And worse, he is that most unforgivable of all things to the British: a bully. That is, except when he is among bullies; then he suddenly transforms into a snivelling sidekick instead. There are unspoken rules to this stuff  the Queensberry rules of basic decency  and he breaks them all. He punches downwards  which a gentleman should, would, could never do  and every blow he aims is below the belt. He particularly likes to kick the vulnerable or voiceless  and he kicks them when they are down.

So the fact that a significant minority  perhaps a third  of Americans look at what he does, listen to what he says, and then think Yeah, he seems like my kind of guy is a matter of some confusion and no little distress to British people, given that:

 Americans are supposed to be nicer than us, and mostly are.

 You dont need a particularly keen eye for detail to spot a few flaws in the man.

This last point is what especially confuses and dismays British people, and many other people too; his faults seem pretty bloody hard to miss. After all, its impossible to read a single tweet, or hear him speak a sentence or two, without staring deep into the abyss. He turns being artless into an art form; he is a Picasso of pettiness; a Shakespeare of shit. His faults are fractal: even his flaws have flaws, and so on ad infinitum.

God knows there have always been stupid people in the world, and plenty of nasty people too. But rarely has stupidity been so nasty, or nastiness so stupid. He makes Nixon look trustworthy and George W look smart. In fact, if Frankenstein decided to make a monster assembled entirely from human flaws  he would make a Trump.

And a remorseful Doctor Frankenstein would clutch out big clumpfuls of hair and scream in anguish: My God what have I created? If being a twat was a TV show, Trump would be the boxed set.

-Nate White
Logged
Believer

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6704 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm
A quite brilliant description of Trump


Nailed it.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6705 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm
A quite brilliant description of Trump
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm
Nailed it.
That's floated around for a few years now. I seem to recall that the original (at Quora, I think) no longer exists. And again if I recall correctly, the author is known, but he appears to take no credit for it.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,824
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6706 on: Today at 10:54:37 am »
Logged
Kill the humourless

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6707 on: Today at 12:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:59:30 am
I've no idea to be honest. Surely there are some restrictions but it's not like those two do everything by the letter of the law anyway.
Just listened to Andrew Wiseman (lawyer) on MSNBC - apparently, anyone can put up the money for the bond. They do not even need to be a US citizen. This is not good. If MBS, Xi Jinping or Putin (probably through a middleman) put up the money for a presidential candidate, that's one hell of a national security issue.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,587
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6708 on: Today at 12:45:55 pm »
Can even trump spin it is a positive. Hey look how popular I am with other leaders. Or do the opposition get to use it as look how desperate he is?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,048
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6709 on: Today at 02:07:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:45:55 pm
Can even trump spin it is a positive. Hey look how popular I am with other leaders. Or do the opposition get to use it as look how desperate he is?
I think the Dems would be able to demonstrate how compromised Trump is.
He's denied being in cahoots with such people in the past but a bond from them exposes his position, I think anyway.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,618
  • Red since '64
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6710 on: Today at 02:35:55 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:07:22 pm
I think the Dems would be able to demonstrate how compromised Trump is.
He's denied being in cahoots with such people in the past but a bond from them exposes his position, I think anyway.

But the question is still begged John: would it make any difference to his base?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6711 on: Today at 02:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:35:55 pm
But the question is still begged John: would it make any difference to his base?

Not one jot.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,223
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6712 on: Today at 03:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:35:55 pm
But the question is still begged John: would it make any difference to his base?

To his base? Not at all. But it's not his base that needs convincing.

Come election day there will be Republican voters in tears because they voted for a man they know wants to kill US democracy and turn their country into a dictatorship - because they just couldn't bring themselves to vote for a Democrat. That's how conditioned some are over there. They need all the help they can get.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,191
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6713 on: Today at 04:12:25 pm »

Trumps new pivot at his rallies etc is to suggest that the US is indeed in danger of becoming a dictatorshipif Biden wins. I wonder what chain of events made him into the man he is? Either way hes a cancer that needs removed.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 