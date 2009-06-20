I saw Harry Litman on this and he said if it was any other person the court might have a bit of leeway, but with Trump they're more likely to follow the letter of the law and deny.



I expect so, but as his team have requested it I've included it in the list of possible directions this could take. I want to try and discuss what's actually going on rather than just ram my own opinions/predictions about what will happen into the thread.It does seem to me to be a non-starter given what a bond is for, it's essentially the collateral for the debt whilst the appeal is processed. If you're not putting up enough collateral then why would be acceptable? It would be like asking for a £1 million mortgage to buy a £500k house - what does the bank do when you immediately default on the mortgage? They can take back the house but's not covering the debt, and there's now nothing they can do to directly force repayment... just kick off yet more lawsuits.And this is even before you get to the question of whether any company will cover a lower amount anyway, given the two problems I outlined above - Trump's tendancy to not pay creditors regardless, and whether anything he puts up as collateral is worth what he claims give the contested nature of it all is the essence of the case.I don't know why any bond company would want to get themselves involved in this, the only way it doesn't drag them into a huge legal/financial struggle themselves is if Trump wins the appeal, and that's both out of their hands and probably looks unlikely.