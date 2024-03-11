« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 11, 2024, 03:58:28 pm
Quote from: TSC on March 11, 2024, 01:50:02 pm
Did something happen or is this just a generic comment?

No
TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 11, 2024, 09:08:12 pm
BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 11, 2024, 09:43:46 pm
Quote from: TSC on March 11, 2024, 09:08:12 pm
Trump ex employee speaks out

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/03/11/politics/trump-employee-5-classified-documents-mar-a-lago/index.html

"The man I dont know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is saying stuff about me. He says they worked at Mar-a-Lago for 20-years but maybe not at the same time I was there. Whatever Brian or B-Dog as I affectionately called him says I told him to do never HAPPENED."
BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 12, 2024, 08:26:33 am
Great way to piss off the base.

Quote
Just days after installing his new leadership team at the Republican National Committee, Donald Trump's lieutenants are cutting dozens of staff across key departments in an aggressive move that further cements the former president's takeover of the GOP's political and fundraising machinery.
More than 60 people were fired in all, including senior staff in the political, data and communications departments inside the committee's Washington headquarters. The cuts also included staff that ran the committees celebrated community centres, which were focused on building relationships with minority groups in some Democratic-leaning states.

The sweeping overhaul was confirmed by multiple people with direct knowledge of the cuts who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the moves publicly.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., celebrated news of the staffing cuts, suggesting they send a clear message about the direction of the GOP.

MAGA is now in control of the Republican Party!! Greene wrote on X, referencing Trump's Make America Great Again movement. We will continue to need everyones help all the way across the finish line! Do not grow weary.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/trumps-team-fires-dozens-of-staff-from-republican-party-hq-days-after-takeover/a835224508.html?
Corkboy

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 15, 2024, 01:35:57 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on March  2, 2024, 07:12:03 pm
The trial will go ahead. Theres a chance Willis wont be back involved but only a small one.

Toldja.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 15, 2024, 04:39:32 pm
bump
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 15, 2024, 05:30:04 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on March 15, 2024, 01:35:57 pm
Toldja.
Do you think she will hand over the reins to someone else in her office? She probably should, and there is some speculation that she will. But given that she could have sacked Wade and removed herself from the case when all this broke to avoided all of this, and saved a whole lotta trouble for everyone, I am not convinced that she is much interested in doing what is best.
BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:24:26 am
'You know what's interesting? Joe Biden beat Barack Hussein Obama, anybody ever heard of him? Every swing state, Biden beat Obama but in every other state, he got killed.'

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1769107735054880829
Mumm-Ra

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 02:22:32 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:24:26 am
'You know what's interesting? Joe Biden beat Barack Hussein Obama, anybody ever heard of him? Every swing state, Biden beat Obama but in every other state, he got killed.'

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1769107735054880829

It's concerning but I actually speak Trump, I think he's saying that in 2020 Biden got more votes than Obama had in the swing states, which he is saying is suspicious, suggesting that the election was rigged. (This is not an endorsement of Trumps mental acuity)
TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 02:56:31 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 02:22:32 pm
It's concerning but I actually speak Trump, I think he's saying that in 2020 Biden got more votes than Obama had in the swing states, which he is saying is suspicious, suggesting that the election was rigged. (This is not an endorsement of Trumps mental acuity)

Think youre being generous to Trump.  Given hes refused to acknowledge his defeat, coupled with his mental gymnastics (decline?) he may well believe this nonsense.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 04:33:03 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 02:56:31 pm
Think youre being generous to Trump.  Given hes refused to acknowledge his defeat, coupled with his mental gymnastics (decline?) he may well believe this nonsense.

Its a standard the election was rigged against me, I could never lose fair and square comment, not a completely doolally Biden beat Obama in a head to head election comment

(Up the reds!)



SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 03:38:55 pm
Former President Donald Trump cant find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney generals civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.

Trumps attorneys said he has approached 30 underwriters to back the bond, which is due by the end of this month.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/18/politics/trump-464-million-dollar-bond/index.html

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 03:43:45 pm
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 04:43:46 pm
best line in ages ......

Jim Carville is on CNN right now being asked how Biden should go after Trump in the election - what issue should he focus on?

Carville:
Right now for Biden it's like being a mosquito in a nudist colony.  Too many targets to choose from.


 ;D ;D ;D
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 04:55:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:38:55 pm
Former President Donald Trump cant find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney generals civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.

Trumps attorneys said he has approached 30 underwriters to back the bond, which is due by the end of this month.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/18/politics/trump-464-million-dollar-bond/index.html

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha



The guy claimed to have $400m in cash, so you would think he could find someone who could at least underwrite half of the cost whilst he pays the difference. But then, the only reason he got a company to underwrite the E Jean Carroll payment was because the guy in charge owed him a favour. :D
[new username under construction]

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 05:22:11 pm
That's weird, it's almost like a scumbag lying asshole who was a scumbag lying asshole to everyone can't find anyone to help him
PaulF

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 06:41:23 pm
If the elections are rigged against him, why is he wasting his time running again?
TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 06:45:50 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:38:55 pm
Former President Donald Trump cant find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney generals civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.

Trumps attorneys said he has approached 30 underwriters to back the bond, which is due by the end of this month.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/18/politics/trump-464-million-dollar-bond/index.html

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

Better strengthen the grift and get the mugs in his base to pay it.
KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 06:46:21 pm
So he can say : our system is broken and justify letting loose his white supremacist goons. Thatll be his last throw of the dice (supposing his pet SCOTUS doesnt save him).

I think a lot of people are, wrongly, letting things ride on the election. If Trump loses most of his allies will desert him, including the judges. Id guess one or two on the Supreme Court will retire. But if he winsitll be full Germany 1933. Terrifying that some actually want that and others are hedging their bets.
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 06:47:22 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:41:23 pm
If the elections are rigged against him, why is he wasting his time running again?
because it's good for the country.  he's such a patriot he's willing to suffer anything for the USA.
TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 07:32:10 pm
TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 07:35:15 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:38:55 pm
Former President Donald Trump cant find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney generals civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.

Trumps attorneys said he has approached 30 underwriters to back the bond, which is due by the end of this month.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/18/politics/trump-464-million-dollar-bond/index.html

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
So what happens? They take assets are surety?

Might they lock him up?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 07:51:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:15 pm
So what happens? They take assets are surety?

Might they lock him up?
Confiscation of assets. There is a process, but nothing Trump can do to stop it (assuming the courts resit the temptation to ignore the law). Trump is appealing this. But it seems that the appeal only references federal precedent, not state. And this is a state case. Unless he comes up with the money, and assuming the judge in the case does not thrown him a lifeline, he appears to be done. Shame, that.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 07:58:20 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:51:30 pm
Confiscation of assets. There is a process, but nothing Trump can do to stop it (assuming the courts resit the temptation to ignore the law). Trump is appealing this. But it seems that the appeal only references federal resident, not state. And this is a state case. Unless he comes up with the money, and assuming the judge in the case does not thrown him a lifeline, he appears to be done. Shame, that.

He can't appeal it without putting up the bond, and he can't put up the bond without the insurer, and he can't get an insurer - so he can't appeal.  :lickin

He's already been caught trying to move assets, so there's no need or reason for either the state or the court to go easy on him. But as it's civil not criminal, it's unlikely he will see prison time.

On the matter his criminal cases, there's a very good chance he goes to jail the moment he violates any kind of gag order. The courts are out of patience with his stalling tactics and won't give him any benefit of the doubt, former president or not.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 08:05:00 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:58:20 pm
He can't appeal it without putting up the bond, and he can't put up the bond without the insurer, and he can't get an insurer - so he can't appeal.  :lickin
He has got in some kind of appeal - Glenn Kirschner was talking about it this afternoon on CNN. But it is bound to fail for the reasons I outlined in my last post.
Quote
He's already been caught trying to move assets, so there's no need or reason for either the state or the court to go easy on him. But as it's civil not criminal, it's unlikely he will see prison time.
I think this must weigh against Trump's favour when his lawyers seek an extension. He has already demonstrated bad faith and the prosecution will surely point this out.
Quote
On the matter his criminal cases, there's a very good chance he goes to jail the moment he violates any kind of gag order. The courts are out of patience with his stalling tactics and won't give him any benefit of the doubt, former president or not.
But he has already violated various gag orders. The amount of deference and favour he has enjoyed is a disgrace.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 08:12:23 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:05:00 pm
He has got in some kind of appeal - Glenn Kirschner was talking about it this afternoon on CNN.

I watch Glenn quite a bit, but I don't follow CNN. All I know is that Trump's people have filed a motion to appeal, but they need the bond to proceed, just as with the E Jean Carroll case. Trump has barely a week to find the money, after which Latisha James can start seizing Trump's property.

Do you have a link to the segment where Glenn talks about this? I'd be interested in watching it. :)
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 08:15:44 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:05:00 pm
But he has already violated various gag orders. The amount of deference and favour he has enjoyed is a disgrace.

The gag orders he has violated have been in the civil cases. He's received multiple fines for doing so. But the criminal case is a very different matter. Already, the judge has said the jury will be anonymous, to protect them from threats and reprisals. A gag order has been requested, still waiting on that to go through. But in a criminal case, it is well within a judge's power to send Trump to prison for a few days if he steps out of line. And given he has absolutely no good will left I reckon there's a good chance he sees the inside of a jail cell before this is done, even if it's only for a few hours.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 08:19:39 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:12:23 pm
I watch Glenn quite a bit, but I don't follow CNN. All I know is that Trump's people have filed a motion to appeal, but they need the bond to proceed, just as with the E Jean Carroll case. Trump has barely a week to find the money, after which Latisha James can start seizing Trump's property.

Do you have a link to the segment where Glenn talks about this? I'd be interested in watching it. :)
I don't. And it might have been MSNBC. I'll see if I can find it for you.

But it is mentioned here:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/trumps-lawyers-impossible-post-bond-covering-454-million-108245138
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 08:31:48 pm
@Red Beret

Not Kirschner. But it is briefly mentioned here:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/6YjhRW9nTAw
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 08:38:26 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:19:39 pm
I don't. And it might have been MSNBC. I'll see if I can find it for you.

But it is mentioned here:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/trumps-lawyers-impossible-post-bond-covering-454-million-108245138

My main takeaway from that is that Trump was ordered to post the full amount of the bond. Trump's lawyers appealed that decision, so they're asking an appeals court to rule he only has to put up a partial bond, and then they've immediately filed an appeal to the highest appeal court in anticipation of that appeal failing. ;D

Their only real argument is that Engoron was mean to Trump in saying he had to post the full value of the award up as a bond in order to appeal - basically saying no insurer will cover that so Trump has been "priced out" of appealing. But given what James has said about Trump trying to shift assets, that Engoron found against Trump before the trial even began, and that Trump has shown himself to be an untrustworthy client, I can see why they want the money up front - especially as it's a virtual given that Trump would lose the appeal.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 08:42:24 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:31:48 pm
@Red Beret

Not Kirschner. But it is briefly mentioned here:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/6YjhRW9nTAw

Yeah, that's pretty much it. If Trump wants to appeal, Letitia James can basically start seizing his assets to cover the value of the bond if he doesn't come up with the cash. It's essentially a precaution to stop Trump shifting ownership around. And bear in mind, they will be taking properties valued at more than the bond, as this will be a fire sale - they will be looking to raise the money fast, so they'll be selling the property at less than what it's worth, so they need enough property to hit the $460m ish target.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 08:44:11 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:38:26 pm
My main takeaway from that is that Trump was ordered to post the full amount of the bond. Trump's lawyers appealed that decision, so they're asking an appeals court to rule he only has to put up a partial bond, and then they've immediately filed an appeal to the highest appeal court in anticipation of that appeal failing. ;D

Their only real argument is that Engoron was mean to Trump in saying he had to post the full value of the award up as a bond in order to appeal - basically saying no insurer will cover that so Trump has been "priced out" of appealing. But given what James has said about Trump trying to shift assets, that Engoron found against Trump before the trial even began, and that Trump has shown himself to be an untrustworthy client, I can see why they want the money up front - especially as it's a virtual given that Trump would lose the appeal.
And as Kirschner explained it, Trump's lawyers are attempting to use federal case law in a state appeal - it is bound to lose at the first hurdle. What they seek just does not exist in New York state law. I hope there is a camera on Trump when he loses possession of Trump Tower. ;D
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 08:45:51 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:44:11 pm
And as Kirschner explained it, Trump's lawyers are attempting to use federal case law in a state appeal - it is bound to lose at the first hurdle. What they seek just does not exist in New York state law. I hope there is a camera on Trump when he loses possession of Trump Tower. ;D

Trump Tower could soon be vacant, like its namesake's head ;D
PaulF

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:32:20 pm
If I could start a kickstarter to get my hands on his properties at 5c in the $ or something, actually at any fire sale price. I'd start with his golf course in Aberdeenshire and get him out of there.
