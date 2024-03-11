Confiscation of assets. There is a process, but nothing Trump can do to stop it (assuming the courts resit the temptation to ignore the law). Trump is appealing this. But it seems that the appeal only references federal resident, not state. And this is a state case. Unless he comes up with the money, and assuming the judge in the case does not thrown him a lifeline, he appears to be done. Shame, that.
He can't appeal it without putting up the bond, and he can't put up the bond without the insurer, and he can't get an insurer - so he can't appeal.
He's already been caught trying to move assets, so there's no need or reason for either the state or the court to go easy on him. But as it's civil not criminal, it's unlikely he will see prison time.
On the matter his criminal cases, there's a very good chance he goes to jail the moment he violates any kind of gag order. The courts are out of patience with his stalling tactics and won't give him any benefit of the doubt, former president or not.