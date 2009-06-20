It's just annoyed the fuck out of me that BBC, SKY & CNN have all just given the corrupt c*nt 20 mins live air time to tell lies during his response to SCOTUS.
I must admit I'm still a bit confused about the ruling.
I thought one of the questions was whether the President is an 'officer' of the government. That hasn't been answered.
Also, if SCOTUS had ruled that Colorado's decision didn't meet the 14th amendment fully - because Trump wasn't actually convicted of sedition - then I'd understand.
But that's not what they've ruled, they've ruled that a State cannot ban someone from a federal election. So what if he had been convicted, how could a State exercise the 14th amendment without relying on Congress.
Anyway, I'm getting closer to not wanting to follow US politics. It's not good for your mental fucking health