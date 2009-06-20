« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 358007 times)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6600 on: March 2, 2024, 08:14:53 pm »
The best people.

Quote
"They [Trump lawyers Blanche and Susan Necheles] recently appeared before Justice Merchan at a pretrial hearing with their client mostly silent beside them, and seemed to test the tightrope he will walk during the trial. Mr. Trump wanted to delay it, but the judge promptly set a March date."

"Mr. Blanche lodged objections, none of which swayed Justice Merchan, who quickly bridled. 'Tell me something you havent already said today,' the judge said," the report states before adding, "Shortly thereafter, Justice Merchan asked Mr. Blanche if he was done talking. He was not, but the judge cut him off, instructing Mr. Blanche to 'please have a seat.'"
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 06:27:25 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on March  2, 2024, 07:12:03 pm
The trial will go ahead. Theres a chance Willis wont be back involved but only a small one.
I've seen repeated reports in the media saying if she goes, the case will die.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 07:59:20 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:27:25 am
I've seen repeated reports in the media saying if she goes, the case will die.

I've read the same which shouldn't be the case before a trial commences. I can understand the defence using it as a reason to overturn a guilty verdict on appeal. If the evidence has been collected appropriately then another team just needs to pick it up and go to trial.

If it was a murder/rape trial you wouldn't see someone get off with the crime.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 03:29:32 pm »
SCOTUS unanimous that Trump can be on the Colorado ballot.
No surprise really.
But he's still a c*nt.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 03:33:06 pm »
Nothing is going to stop this train. What strange times we live in. Conventional politics has gone out the window
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 04:44:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:29:32 pm


The boy can't help it.

It's his nature.  :D

Although throughout history, you couldn't find any famous person that wasn't cunted by loads.

Perhaps I should rephrase that.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 06:22:22 pm »
It's just annoyed the fuck out of me that BBC, SKY & CNN have all just given the corrupt c*nt 20 mins live air time to tell lies during his response to SCOTUS.


I must admit I'm still a bit confused about the ruling.
I thought one of the questions was whether the President is an 'officer' of the government. That hasn't been answered.

Also, if SCOTUS had ruled that Colorado's decision didn't meet the 14th amendment fully - because Trump wasn't actually convicted of sedition - then I'd understand.
But that's not what they've ruled, they've ruled that a State cannot ban someone from a federal election. So what if he had been convicted, how could a State exercise the 14th amendment without relying on Congress.

Anyway, I'm getting closer to not wanting to follow US politics. It's not good for your mental fucking health :)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:22:22 pm
It's just annoyed the fuck out of me that BBC, SKY & CNN have all just given the corrupt c*nt 20 mins live air time to tell lies during his response to SCOTUS.


I must admit I'm still a bit confused about the ruling.
I thought one of the questions was whether the President is an 'officer' of the government. That hasn't been answered.

Also, if SCOTUS had ruled that Colorado's decision didn't meet the 14th amendment fully - because Trump wasn't actually convicted of sedition - then I'd understand.
But that's not what they've ruled, they've ruled that a State cannot ban someone from a federal election. So what if he had been convicted, how could a State exercise the 14th amendment without relying on Congress.

Anyway, I'm getting closer to not wanting to follow US politics. It's not good for your mental fucking health :)
As I understand it, the ruling does not prevent a candidate from being barred from standing for President by individual states. But it would need to follow a federal conviction for sedition (or similar). The problem is that the Amendment is not specific enough, and of course SCOTUS will run scared of making a reasoned determination of what the Amendment means in practice.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 06:57:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:22:22 pm
It's just annoyed the fuck out of me that BBC, SKY & CNN have all just given the corrupt c*nt 20 mins live air time to tell lies during his response to SCOTUS.


I must admit I'm still a bit confused about the ruling.
I thought one of the questions was whether the President is an 'officer' of the government. That hasn't been answered.

Also, if SCOTUS had ruled that Colorado's decision didn't meet the 14th amendment fully - because Trump wasn't actually convicted of sedition - then I'd understand.
But that's not what they've ruled, they've ruled that a State cannot ban someone from a federal election. So what if he had been convicted, how could a State exercise the 14th amendment without relying on Congress.

Anyway, I'm getting closer to not wanting to follow US politics. It's not good for your mental fucking health :)
I maybe way out her but on the face of it I think the Supreme Court has lost it's way, the Torys have tried to force our Supreme Court to take a similar view. the Torys argue our Supreme Court shouldn't be able to rule on Government decisions as it's a political decision. it's a load of bo..... the Supreme Court decided whether the government decisions are legal under law. they take no view on the political side of the decision.
This must be the view of the US Supreme Court, they must feel they cannont rule on political decisions so they ruled the decision has to be made by the Senate.
It's bullshit. it's not a political issue. it's a legal issue. political decisions are for the Senate. legal rulings are for the Supreme Court.

Ive always thought it boiled down to having the Will to prosecute Trump. I feel sorry for politicians like Raskin etc who have fought like hell to nail Trump. they must feel gutted right now.
It's not just the crazy Trump supporters either, it also the stupidity and short term thinking by many who should be putting everything aside to stop Trump.   
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 08:54:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:29:32 pm
SCOTUS unanimous that Trump can be on the Colorado ballot.
No surprise really.
But he's still a c*nt.

It was a bullshit call by the state. Would have been a different story if he had of gone to trial and been found guilt.

All gold for him. Going to play the it was a 'political hack job' and even worse that what he initiated on Jan 6 was NOT insurrection.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:22:22 pm
It's just annoyed the fuck out of me that BBC, SKY & CNN have all just given the corrupt c*nt 20 mins live air time to tell lies during his response to SCOTUS.

Anyway, I'm getting closer to not wanting to follow US politics. It's not good for your mental fucking health :)

It feels like I am watching a movie. The ups and downs, decisions by courts, appeals, lawyers, Trump, Biden, the world on the brink and its all leading up to some crazy ending.... Will he go to trail on time, which court case, Will one of them just die? if there will be any accountability finally?  You literally could not make this shit up.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm »
His press conference was hilarious today.

Opening line about the decision.

Then goes on rogue Judges.

Then Isis. :o

Then Hillary Clinton.

Sky News switched it off, BBC soon after, a minute later CNN muted him and he was from the feed still going on for another 5 mins. ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:54:29 pm
It was a bullshit call by the state.
The Colorado state legislators that banned him are actually Republican as well.
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm
It feels like I am watching a movie. The ups and downs, decisions by courts, appeals, lawyers, Trump, Biden, the world on the brink and its all leading up to some crazy ending..
I feel the same mate, I can't stand observing such twatery.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6613 on: Yesterday at 10:31:59 pm »
They didn't return a verdict on if he took part in an insurrection, did they ?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6614 on: Yesterday at 11:25:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:31:59 pm
They didn't return a verdict on if he took part in an insurrection, did they ?

This from CNN...
But the justices did not say if Trump was in fact an insurrectionist and split on technicalities of how the ban could be enforced  a distinction with potentially broad consequences.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6615 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm »
The senators in congress that voted against his impeachment for the insurrection are  just as responsible as Trump. They had their chance to fuck the last two years of bullshit off. He should never of been able to run again.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6616 on: Today at 12:08:18 am »
Rita Moreno's Trump sarnie:

Two slices of white bread, loads of baloney and a very small pickle.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6617 on: Today at 12:22:20 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm
The Colorado state legislators that banned him are actually Republican as well.

Maybe they set it up to fail, a blue state trying to undermine democracy?

I agree the state ruling was a bad one. We're all frustrated congress failed in its duty at his impeachment hearing, but going ahead and disenfranchising a candidate who hadn't been found guilty of sedition by any legal body just opens the system up to abuse, and you just know who's going to abuse it most.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6618 on: Today at 01:03:02 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:31:59 pm
They didn't return a verdict on if he took part in an insurrection, did they ?

That wasn't in their mandate. They ruled on a state making a decision about someone contesting a federal election.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6619 on: Today at 07:13:23 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:22:20 am
Maybe they set it up to fail, a blue state trying to undermine democracy?
No, that's not what happened.
