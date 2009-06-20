It's just annoyed the fuck out of me that BBC, SKY & CNN have all just given the corrupt c*nt 20 mins live air time to tell lies during his response to SCOTUS.





I must admit I'm still a bit confused about the ruling.

I thought one of the questions was whether the President is an 'officer' of the government. That hasn't been answered.



Also, if SCOTUS had ruled that Colorado's decision didn't meet the 14th amendment fully - because Trump wasn't actually convicted of sedition - then I'd understand.

But that's not what they've ruled, they've ruled that a State cannot ban someone from a federal election. So what if he had been convicted, how could a State exercise the 14th amendment without relying on Congress.



Anyway, I'm getting closer to not wanting to follow US politics. It's not good for your mental fucking health



I maybe way out her but on the face of it I think the Supreme Court has lost it's way, the Torys have tried to force our Supreme Court to take a similar view. the Torys argue our Supreme Court shouldn't be able to rule on Government decisions as it's a political decision. it's a load of bo..... the Supreme Court decided whether the government decisions are legal under law. they take no view on the political side of the decision.This must be the view of the US Supreme Court, they must feel they cannont rule on political decisions so they ruled the decision has to be made by the Senate.It's bullshit. it's not a political issue. it's a legal issue. political decisions are for the Senate. legal rulings are for the Supreme Court.Ive always thought it boiled down to having the Will to prosecute Trump. I feel sorry for politicians like Raskin etc who have fought like hell to nail Trump. they must feel gutted right now.It's not just the crazy Trump supporters either, it also the stupidity and short term thinking by many who should be putting everything aside to stop Trump.