Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6560 on: February 25, 2024, 06:17:57 am
Haley absolutely mauled in her home state  :butt

She's saying she'll fight on but it's her financial backers that will make that call in the coming hours and days.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6561 on: February 25, 2024, 07:25:48 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 25, 2024, 06:17:57 am
Haley absolutely mauled in her home state  :butt

She's saying she'll fight on but it's her financial backers that will make that call in the coming hours and days.

As long as she stays in the race, she remains the default fallback plan if Trump has to withdraw from the electoral process.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6562 on: February 25, 2024, 09:09:21 am
Haley's not running to win. She's presenting herself as an alternative to Trump for when he gets sent down. That's why Trump despises her. She's a constant reminder to him that his days could well be numbered.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6563 on: February 25, 2024, 09:31:10 am
Quote from: Red Beret on February 25, 2024, 09:09:21 am
Haley's not running to win. She's presenting herself as an alternative to Trump for when he gets sent down. That's why Trump despises her. She's a constant reminder to him that his days could well be numbered.

She's the Steven Bradbury of the GOP

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6564 on: February 25, 2024, 09:49:49 am
Yeah, Trump is definitely getting sent down. Any day now ...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6565 on: February 25, 2024, 10:42:56 am
How the fuck can you be President after convictions, charges and being bankrupt?!?!?!?!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6566 on: February 25, 2024, 11:34:57 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 25, 2024, 10:42:56 am
How the fuck can you be President after convictions, charges and being bankrupt?!?!?!?!

America is a sick sick country. According to the polls just over half the electorate are planning to vote for Trump.

Are they beyond help as a nation, probably.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6567 on: February 25, 2024, 11:43:07 am
I think if people continue to laugh at him and press charges it'll definitely work, it's worked wonders so far.

The ultimate political martyr, he's barely had to do anything and is now odds on to win the next election :lmao
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6568 on: February 25, 2024, 12:03:17 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6569 on: February 25, 2024, 12:04:06 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6570 on: February 25, 2024, 12:22:37 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 25, 2024, 11:43:07 am
I think if people continue to laugh at him and press charges it'll definitely work, it's worked wonders so far.

The ultimate political martyr, he's barely had to do anything and is now odds on to win the next election :lmao

There was a lot of warnings from political analysts the last few years that having him in court again and again would have a very positive effect on his polling numbers and that's exactly what's happened. Nobody listened and now the disgusting reality of a second Trump term is coming into view. Honestly think all that's stopping him now is a bullet.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6571 on: February 25, 2024, 08:52:04 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 25, 2024, 12:22:37 pm
There was a lot of warnings from political analysts the last few years that having him in court again and again would have a very positive effect on his polling numbers and that's exactly what's happened. Nobody listened and now the disgusting reality of a second Trump term is coming into view. Honestly think all that's stopping him now is a bullet.

Can you imagine what government here (esp the current) would do if someone had tried to overthrow them following their election win?  An indefinite spell in prison probably.

If the orange one does continue to dodge justice theres no certainty hell defeat Biden.  Its still relatively early days of course.

https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-donald-trump-polling-1866413
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6572 on: February 26, 2024, 07:10:12 am
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6573 on: February 26, 2024, 04:47:13 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 25, 2024, 12:22:37 pm
There was a lot of warnings from political analysts the last few years that having him in court again and again would have a very positive effect on his polling numbers and that's exactly what's happened. Nobody listened and now the disgusting reality of a second Trump term is coming into view. Honestly think all that's stopping him now is a bullet.


Should have just let him get away with breaking the law, shouldn't they?

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6574 on: February 26, 2024, 04:52:12 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6575 on: February 27, 2024, 04:23:03 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6576 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
@kyledcheney
🚨 BREAKING: Supreme Court has *granted* cert and will consider presidential immunity.

Argument is set for week of April 22, an expedited timeline.

@renato_mariotti
This likely means that Trumps January 6th federal criminal case will not go to trial before the November election.

The only criminal case likely to go to trial before the election is the Manhattan DA case (Stormy Daniels case) next month, which takes on a heightened significance as a result.

@danpfeiffer
It's somewhat fitting that the rigged Supreme Court does Trump a solid on the day Mitch McConnell announces he is stepping down

***
Supreme Court needs to be purged.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6577 on: Yesterday at 11:10:43 pm
They get what they deserve but the rest of us don't deserve it & I hope that spooks around the world are planning his demise.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6578 on: Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm
I think this needs to be done.

If they find that he's not immune from prosecution then there is no where he can really go. These are his people. Allowing someone to be 'above the law' means the Supreme Court would be relegating themselves down a level.

If they do say he's immune it could force those who sit on the political sidelines to get out and vote against him knowing the retribution he will bring should he win in November.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6579 on: Yesterday at 11:19:50 pm
It's sickening.
So the US demonstrates publicly it really can be corrupted at every single level.

That Appeals Court had done a superb job of presenting a clear case why he is not immune, SCOTUS should only have had one option but to send it back to them with barely a comment.

c*nts.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6580 on: Today at 12:56:06 am
Quote from: PaulF on February 26, 2024, 04:52:12 pm
Dammit , I only scored 9\10


which one did you get wrong?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6581 on: Today at 03:01:49 am
This SCOTUS is dangerous. They should stay away from this kind of politics. Interfering in criminal justice proceedings is serious. It's a blatant power grab from the circuit courts. No appeals court in the country would have written a different one from the DC court. SCOTUS is abusing the legal system to help Trump. God knows what they might rule, too. It would be crazy to rule in favor of even a variation of "Presidents are not liable for crimes committed against the public." I hope they are just giving Trump some time. This is the best case scenario from here.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6582 on: Today at 06:37:41 am
All we can hope is over the next few days we get some reassurance in some of the decent podcasts that SCOTUS are taking this on to make their absolute stamp on the immunity claim by stating POTUS is not a King.
I think if that's the case and he loses at trial he can't go back to SCOTUS.

Either way it's a pisser because I'm sure Jack Smith asked them to take this on in December and they made him adhere to the process (or something like that).
It's unthinkable that SCOTUS could rule that between now and November Joe Biden can literally commit any crime and do what he wants, and so can all future Presidents.

With Judge Aileen Cannon stalling on the documents case it must be making Jack Smith furious.

None of this is satisfactory, once again the rich & powerful are operating in a different system to normal citizens.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6583 on: Today at 06:57:37 am
Forget the court filibustering, if they agree on presidential immunity, then the US is absolutely fucked.
Its unthinkable that you could be immune from prosecution from crime.
