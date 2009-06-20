@kyledcheney
🚨 BREAKING: Supreme Court has *granted* cert and will consider presidential immunity.
Argument is set for week of April 22, an expedited timeline.
@renato_mariotti
This likely means that Trumps January 6th federal criminal case will not go to trial before the November election.
The only criminal case likely to go to trial before the election is the Manhattan DA case (Stormy Daniels case) next month, which takes on a heightened significance as a result.
@danpfeiffer
It's somewhat fitting that the rigged Supreme Court does Trump a solid on the day Mitch McConnell announces he is stepping down
***
Supreme Court needs to be purged.