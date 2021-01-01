« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 354718 times)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6560 on: Today at 06:17:57 am »
Haley absolutely mauled in her home state  :butt

She's saying she'll fight on but it's her financial backers that will make that call in the coming hours and days.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6561 on: Today at 07:25:48 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:17:57 am
Haley absolutely mauled in her home state  :butt

She's saying she'll fight on but it's her financial backers that will make that call in the coming hours and days.

As long as she stays in the race, she remains the default fallback plan if Trump has to withdraw from the electoral process.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6562 on: Today at 09:09:21 am »
Haley's not running to win. She's presenting herself as an alternative to Trump for when he gets sent down. That's why Trump despises her. She's a constant reminder to him that his days could well be numbered.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6563 on: Today at 09:31:10 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:09:21 am
Haley's not running to win. She's presenting herself as an alternative to Trump for when he gets sent down. That's why Trump despises her. She's a constant reminder to him that his days could well be numbered.

She's the Steven Bradbury of the GOP

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6564 on: Today at 09:49:49 am »
Yeah, Trump is definitely getting sent down. Any day now ...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6565 on: Today at 10:42:56 am »
How the fuck can you be President after convictions, charges and being bankrupt?!?!?!?!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6566 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:42:56 am
How the fuck can you be President after convictions, charges and being bankrupt?!?!?!?!

America is a sick sick country. According to the polls just over half the electorate are planning to vote for Trump.

Are they beyond help as a nation, probably.
