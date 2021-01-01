Haley absolutely mauled in her home state She's saying she'll fight on but it's her financial backers that will make that call in the coming hours and days.
Haley's not running to win. She's presenting herself as an alternative to Trump for when he gets sent down. That's why Trump despises her. She's a constant reminder to him that his days could well be numbered.
How the fuck can you be President after convictions, charges and being bankrupt?!?!?!?!
