So it turns out that Louboutin has the trademark for red bottomed shoes, and is not above suing manufacturers for emulating this. It's been established in court cases the world over.



I wouldn't say it's "dumbassery". It's just the way he operates and how he has operated all his life. Do whatever you want and have people there to insulate you enough from the whole thing, so that you're not personally liable for anything (i.e. no one can take money from you personally). Then you can just let everything crash and burn. Until then get us much money out of it as possible (and probably not pay your lawyers). Will be the same here. He has already made the money from the sneakers and he'll (or more likely the people running his business things) make sure he'll get that out, so when the sneaker business is sued, they'll just declare bankrupcy and be done with it.