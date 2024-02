Trump is paying $90,000 in interest on those damages per day. The interest is already $100m. Doubtless the judge slapped that on as punishment for the way Trump's lawyers have behaved in court, and the way Trump tried to drag the shitshow out.He's going to have to put a huge chunk of money up as a bond if he wants to appeal; and even if he manages that, the interest will still be piling up and payable once the appeal fails.It could get to the point that, even if by some miracle he manages to get the damages reduced, the amount of interest payable could still bring the totaly back up to $353.8m (even if the interest is proportionately reduced).I think this is one court case Trump won't want to drag out.