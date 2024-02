Good point raised by this article.Trump will likely never pay the $450m. He will just file for federal bankruptcy instead. Sigh… these truth twister always have a way out…. But I’m not sure how they go bankrupt and still keep their assets?!

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W