Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
February 17, 2024, 11:04:29 pm
Trump has sucked his small donors dry. They're not going to get him over the line. The GOP is almost bankrupt nationwide. And, as pointed out in a video I shared to the Trump thread, opinion polls are including a weighting towards Republican voters that is out of date because so many have died to Covid - thanks to Trump and the GOP.

It's okay to be scared of Trump, the GOP, and what they now represent. It's good not to be complacent. But hope is equally important. This isn't 2016. Trump isn't an unknown quantity anymore. He's up to his neck in shit, and sinking. Not as fast as we would like, but he IS sinking.
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
February 17, 2024, 11:20:13 pm
Rats deserting the stinking shit?
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
February 17, 2024, 11:29:39 pm
Republicans can't dessert Trump unless they're prepared to risk the wrath of his cult. They don't seem to understand that, after they're done being pissed off with the GOP for an election cycle or two, they will come back - because they have nowhere else to go. But the GOP refuse to go through that short term pain because they fear what the Democrats will do if they secure power for that long. They could literally become unelectable.
thejbs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
February 17, 2024, 11:35:54 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on February 17, 2024, 11:29:39 pm
Republicans can't dessert Trump unless they're prepared to risk the wrath of his cult. They don't seem to understand that, after they're done being pissed off with the GOP for an election cycle or two, they will come back - because they have nowhere else to go. But the GOP refuse to go through that short term pain because they fear what the Democrats will do if they secure power for that long. They could literally become unelectable.

The ideal scenario for the GOP is that Trump is put in jail or barred from running. They get rid of him but pin it on the democrats and keep his fired up base.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
February 17, 2024, 11:53:27 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February 17, 2024, 11:35:54 pm
The ideal scenario for the GOP is that Trump is put in jail or barred from running. They get rid of him but pin it on the democrats and keep his fired up base.

Of course. They're praying that Trump gets taken down, so they can turn him into a political martyr. They can blame the Democrats and still retain his base. The problem is if that fails, they'll have to go along with the impending dictatorship.
oldfordie

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 12:21:37 am
Quote from: thejbs on February 17, 2024, 11:35:54 pm
The ideal scenario for the GOP is that Trump is put in jail or barred from running. They get rid of him but pin it on the democrats and keep his fired up base.
You're probably right, how will Trump react though and how will that affect the Republican turnout. be fantastic if the Republican vote suffered the same reaction as the Torys in the UK, stayed at home on election day.
TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 09:35:46 am
thejbs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:40:35 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:35:46 am
The grift continues

https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-promotes-golden-never-surrender-hi-top-trainers-for-399-a-pair-13074631

A friend sent a pic to me earlier. As hes an AI geek I assumed it was fake. Incredible to imagine anyone buying them for $39 never mind $399
thejbs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:41:12 am
Quote from: Red Beret on February 17, 2024, 11:53:27 pm
Of course. They're praying that Trump gets taken down, so they can turn him into a political martyr. They can blame the Democrats and still retain his base. The problem is if that fails, they'll have to go along with the impending dictatorship.

Im absolutely sure that they see that risk as a no brainer.
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:44:11 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:40:35 am
A friend sent a pic to me earlier. As hes an AI geek I assumed it was fake. Incredible to imagine anyone buying them for $39 never mind $399
if he gets back in the WH he'll make them mandatory footwear for all members of the US military.  and negotiate a deal that each pair costs the government $3,990.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 12:26:17 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:41:12 am
Im absolutely sure that they see that risk as a no brainer.

I'm not convinced at this point. It's clear that many in the GOP are terrified of him. Like so many dictators before him, Trump only has as much power as those around him are willing to give him. They could have jettisoned this cnut permanently in his second impeachment. Even if he'd formed a new party at that point, he would have still been barred from running for office again.

Like many dictatorships. it's a majority cowed by a minority. Republicans will have no choice then to be in lock step behind Trump, because you know what he feels about perceived "disloyalty" to him personally.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 12:28:04 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:40:35 am
A friend sent a pic to me earlier. As hes an AI geek I assumed it was fake. Incredible to imagine anyone buying them for $39 never mind $399
I had exactly the same reaction when I first saw the website. It looked like a not too well-executed fake - nice try, but I am not falling for that, I thought. But it is real - all of the utter shite at the site! The trainers look like what 85 yo Agnes shows off to her 'prancercise' buddies - they were a steal; I got two pairs for $25 at Walmart.

The gold sneakers are sold out. But maybe get yourselves some Trump cologne while you are there!

https://gettrumpsneakers.com/
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 12:39:22 pm
I dunno why people are even surprised. Most of those NFT's Trump did last year were based off of stolen and ripped off artwork.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dEk8Hb_v0xE&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dEk8Hb_v0xE&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
thejbs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 12:50:02 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:28:04 pm
I had exactly the same reaction when I first saw the website. It looked like a not too well-executed fake - nice try, but I am not falling for that, I thought. But it is real - all of the utter shite at the site! The trainers look like what 85 yo Agnes shows off to her 'prancercise' buddies - they were a steal; I got two pairs for $25 at Walmart.

The gold sneakers are sold out. But maybe get yourselves some Trump cologne while you are there!

https://gettrumpsneakers.com/


Mmmmmm Trump Colon I mean, cologne.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm
I don't know much about US law, but can someone help me out here please.

He has been tried and convicted in a court of law and he's basically said that the ruling was unjust and bent and the judge is corrupt.

How is that not contempt of court? Why is he allowed to say shit like this and not get hauled back in and sanctioned for his lies?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 01:04:12 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm
I don't know much about US law, but can someone help me out here please.

He has been tried and convicted in a court of law and he's basically said that the ruling was unjust and bent and the judge is corrupt.

How is that not contempt of court? Why is he allowed to say shit like this and not get hauled back in and sanctioned for his lies?
I suspect that it mostly falls under 1st Amendment rights. Though I wonder if the judge could sue for defamation. But given the huge number of fruit-loop Trump devotees, that's probably best avoided.
Robinred

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 01:17:04 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:04:12 pm
I suspect that it mostly falls under 1st Amendment rights. Though I wonder if the judge could sue for defamation. But given the huge number of fruit-loop Trump devotees, that's probably best avoided.

That the U.S has a written constitution, and the U.K doesnt, was considered by many observers to be remiss of us.

That the U.S constitution is outdated, and unfit for purpose, is surely undeniable?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 01:51:32 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:17:04 pm
That the U.S has a written constitution, and the U.K doesnt, was considered by many observers to be remiss of us.

That the U.S constitution is outdated, and unfit for purpose, is surely undeniable?
The Constitution, like most in the US, is kicked around as a political football. There are so many necessary changes, and zero chance of enough votes to make them happen. If memory serves, it would take two thirds of the Senate and all States to agree to an amendment. There is, for example, a strong case to have Puerto Rico and Washington DC to become states - this will not occur this side of never because the Republicans view them both (probably correctly) as solid Democratic shoe-ins.
KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 02:09:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm
I don't know much about US law, but can someone help me out here please.

He has been tried and convicted in a court of law and he's basically said that the ruling was unjust and bent and the judge is corrupt.

How is that not contempt of court? Why is he allowed to say shit like this and not get hauled back in and sanctioned for his lies?

Put aside the corrupt judge statement and I think he's within his rights to say that. He's not gone against any court order. He's not influencing a current court case.

Normally in these cases companies reach a settlement and part of that settlement is accepting the charges and promising not to deny them in the future. Trump didn't settle, he continued to fight it, which has cost him a lot of money.

I personally think Engoron can sue for what Trump has said, but it would be up to Engoron to prove Trump was a: wrong and b: malicious or wreckless, which I think he could prove easily.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 02:36:44 pm
$399 for a pair of come and kick me in the head trainers.





As for him ripping off the artwork, if he didn't get permission, the actual artist will be able to claim every single cent.
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 03:13:10 pm
The gold standard for world's tackiest trainers.

Sez everyting about da mon.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 05:02:28 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:54:55 pm
I don't know much about US law, but can someone help me out here please.

He has been tried and convicted in a court of law and he's basically said that the ruling was unjust and bent and the judge is corrupt.

How is that not contempt of court? Why is he allowed to say shit like this and not get hauled back in and sanctioned for his lies?

He's not been convicted of anything as so far he's only been involved in civil cases, not criminal ones. He's been found liable.

In the civil case of the election workers against Rudy Giuliani, it was said the judge could slap a gag order on him; which if he violated it, WOULD be a criminal act that could get his ass slung in jail for a few months. To my knowledge, no similar threat has been made against Trump - yet. I suspect judges consider that to be something of a nuclear option, especially given these are only civil cases so far.
GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:23:27 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:40:35 am
A friend sent a pic to me earlier. As hes an AI geek I assumed it was fake. Incredible to imagine anyone buying them for $39 never mind $399

Sold out in 2 hours and now trading for 3000 USD on eBay.

And the morons who buy them will blame Biden that they can't make ends meet.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:31:45 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:23:27 pm
Sold out in 2 hours and now trading for 3000 USD on eBay.

And the morons who buy them will blame Biden that they can't make ends meet.


It's more likely that they held them back to try and get people panic buying.
BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:23:27 pm
Sold out in 2 hours and now trading for 3000 USD on eBay.

And the morons who buy them will blame Biden that they can't make ends meet.

There were only 1000 gold ones so not really a barnstorming result. Nice way of earning $200k per hour.

I hope someone bought them just to do a review on how shit they are. Also including the fact that they were probably made in 'Ghina!!!!'
Nobby Reserve

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:14:13 pm
These Trump trainers he's promoting... I trust they're manufactured in the USA and not overseas. You know, so it aligns with his MAGA bullshit and doesn't make him a hypocrite?
GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:47:29 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:14:13 pm
These Trump trainers he's promoting... I trust they're manufactured in the USA and not overseas. You know, so it aligns with his MAGA bullshit and doesn't make him a hypocrite?

I guess we'll know based on how many hours before they fall apart.
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 12:04:24 am
GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 02:50:16 am
An unsettlingly thread-appropriate reply
