Trump has sucked his small donors dry. They're not going to get him over the line. The GOP is almost bankrupt nationwide. And, as pointed out in a video I shared to the Trump thread, opinion polls are including a weighting towards Republican voters that is out of date because so many have died to Covid - thanks to Trump and the GOP.
It's okay to be scared of Trump, the GOP, and what they now represent. It's good not to be complacent. But hope is equally important. This isn't 2016. Trump isn't an unknown quantity anymore. He's up to his neck in shit, and sinking. Not as fast as we would like, but he IS sinking.