Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6440 on: Yesterday at 11:47:52 pm »
Fani and her case may be done.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6441 on: Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:47:52 pm
Fani and her case may be done.
Why? The consensus seems to be that Judge will not remove her from the case. There is no 'conflict of interest', which is the bar.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 12:07:41 am »
Cue a $1b investment by PIF into Trump Corporation in the next few weeks.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 12:17:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:07:41 am
Cue a $1b investment by PIF into Trump Corporation in the next few weeks.

They gave his android son-in-law $2b
Offline stoa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 12:39:53 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm
Why? The consensus seems to be that Judge will not remove her from the case. There is no 'conflict of interest', which is the bar.

I listened to most of today's hearing and didn't think there was anything uncovered today that has changed anything. The judge talking privately (or whatever they'll be doing) to Wade's former partner in the law firm could change things in terms of attorney-client-privilege, but then again he came across as even more shifty than Wade and him having reasons to be disgruntled after he had to leave the law firm after the sexual assault allegations. Other than that, Willis' father confirmed what she had said yesterday, the former governor only had good things to say about Willis and Wade and the other former employee didn't really get to say anything.

The thing for me is that the judge is a bit of a questionmark. On the one side, he seems really annoyed at times at the Trump side for going over completely irrelevant stuff over and over again, but on the other side, he's giving them loads of leeway with that stuff and let them go on and on with the pointless stuff. Looking at the defendants side the lawyers seem to check all the boxes. You've got the blonde bimbo, the old white racist guy and loads of hillbilly ambulance chasers...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 01:27:03 am »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yWf0u-ivyoY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yWf0u-ivyoY</a>
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 04:32:47 am »
Someone set up a Gofundme for the $355m. So far $28k in 7 hours. At this rate he'll hit the target in just over 10 years.
Online GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 06:31:31 am »
They'll pour thousands of dollars each into it, then blame Biden that they can't pay the bills.
