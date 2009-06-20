Why? The consensus seems to be that Judge will not remove her from the case. There is no 'conflict of interest', which is the bar.



I listened to most of today's hearing and didn't think there was anything uncovered today that has changed anything. The judge talking privately (or whatever they'll be doing) to Wade's former partner in the law firm could change things in terms of attorney-client-privilege, but then again he came across as even more shifty than Wade and him having reasons to be disgruntled after he had to leave the law firm after the sexual assault allegations. Other than that, Willis' father confirmed what she had said yesterday, the former governor only had good things to say about Willis and Wade and the other former employee didn't really get to say anything.The thing for me is that the judge is a bit of a questionmark. On the one side, he seems really annoyed at times at the Trump side for going over completely irrelevant stuff over and over again, but on the other side, he's giving them loads of leeway with that stuff and let them go on and on with the pointless stuff. Looking at the defendants side the lawyers seem to check all the boxes. You've got the blonde bimbo, the old white racist guy and loads of hillbilly ambulance chasers...