Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 347789 times)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6400 on: February 12, 2024, 09:29:14 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 12, 2024, 09:25:08 am
Trump voters would rather be Russian than Democrat.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6401 on: February 12, 2024, 12:18:16 pm »
Fuckwits. Looks like Tesco value branding too.

Not that I have issues with Tesco value
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6402 on: February 12, 2024, 01:01:49 pm »
I hope their next tshirt was "I'd rather die of covid than wear a mask like Democrats tell me to"
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6403 on: Yesterday at 03:25:32 pm »
Hush money trial set for March 25th. Trumps lawyer, inevitably said this was election interference but was slapped down. Most of Trumps lawyers need disbarring or defenestration.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6404 on: Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 12, 2024, 01:01:49 pm
I hope their next tshirt was "I'd rather die of covid than wear a mask like Democrats tell me to"


Even if it wasn't the thing has been around for so long, that I would imagine at least one of them is no longer around anymore. Maybe both.



Having said that, I haven't really followed the goings on with Fani Willis, but just stumbled over a livestream of the hearing and decided to listen in a bit. It has now turned into an episode of Law and Order it seems, with Fani Willis suddenly showing up wanting to testify and she looked either rattled or angry as fuck. Can't tell yet. There was a short break to get some documents copied, but it seems like it will re-start soonish...

Edit: Okay, she's mad as fuck. This could get interesting.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6405 on: Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm
Even if it wasn't the thing has been around for so long, that I would imagine at least one of them is no longer around anymore. Maybe both.

Having said that, I haven't really followed the goings on with Fani Willis, but just stumbled over a livestream of the hearing and decided to listen in a bit. It has now turned into an episode of Law and Order it seems, with Fani Willis suddenly showing up wanting to testify and she looked either rattled or angry as fuck. Can't tell yet. There was a short break to get some documents copied, but it seems like it will re-start soonish...

Edit: Okay, she's mad as fuck. This could get interesting.
Yeah, 'angry'. Or, at least, she comes across that way.

The Trump attorneys seem shit. But I am not convinced that the relationship started when they claim it did. However, as I mentioned to my wife earlier today - as as talked about in the short interval earlier on MSNBC - whatever poor decision Willis may or may not have made, how the fuck does it add up to a 'conflict of interest' in the Trump trial?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6406 on: Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm »
From what I've seen, Fani Willis has admitted her liaison, but has affirmed it has no bearing on the case or the charges, which were brought by the special grand jury. She also highlighted relationships within Trump's own defence team which showed they're equally culpable of such behaviour. There is no conflict of interest.

Of course, Trump and the Georgia GOP are going to throw every bit of dirt at her that they can find, so I'm not surprised she's pissed off. It was fucking Governor Kemp who appointed her in the first place because everyone more senior was compromised by the whole shitshow.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6407 on: Yesterday at 08:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:35:28 pm
Yeah, 'angry'. Or, at least, she comes across that way.

The Trump attorneys seem shit. But I am not convinced that the relationship started when they claim it did. However, as I mentioned to my wife earlier today - as as talked about in the short interval earlier on MSNBC - whatever poor decision Willis may or may not have made, how the fuck does it add up to a 'conflict of interest' in the Trump trial?

I do think she comes across as genuine in this. Wade didn't really come across well in my view, he was a bit to smug. The lawyers seem awful. The lady was stumbling over her reasons why they need to hear from Fani Willis and the old dude who had issues talking and got really uncomfortable when he was asking about sexual relations and tried to find some euphemism.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6408 on: Yesterday at 09:12:45 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 08:52:07 pm
I do think she comes across as genuine in this. Wade didn't really come across well in my view, he was a bit to smug. The lawyers seem awful. The lady was stumbling over her reasons why they need to hear from Fani Willis and the old dude who had issues talking and got really uncomfortable when he was asking about sexual relations and tried to find some euphemism.
This is to what I was hinting - that I am not sure if her anger was real or faux.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6409 on: Yesterday at 09:16:22 pm »
The Trump lawyers are terrible. The fella is back up now.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6410 on: Yesterday at 09:27:12 pm »
Oh, he's going back to the "romantic relationship" stuff...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6411 on: Today at 02:53:58 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:25:32 pm
Most of Trumps lawyers needs disbarring or defenestration.

Vladi's turning, it could happen!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6412 on: Today at 06:41:23 pm »
Just watching some of Fani Willis testimony (on YT) in the Georgia case, frigging hell she is pissed off.
Calling the defence counsel a liar.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6413 on: Today at 06:42:07 pm »
Oh my dear lord... Watching the second day of the Fani Willis hearing and lawyers in any way connected to Trump are just all fucking buffoons... Fucking hell, it's as if they tell all the people, who finish law school with horrible results, to apply for a job with Trump or find someone who's doing business with Trump and is getting sued...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6414 on: Today at 08:09:43 pm »
Ordered to pay 350M in New York civil fraud case
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6415 on: Today at 08:13:23 pm »

$355m.Does he have to put the money upfront to be able to appeal?
If so that's gonna take a few months.

The judge has only suspended Trumps ability to hold businesses and not cancelled his cert forever.

Still a good outcome for anyone that wants to see justice of any sort served on the lying corrupt c*nt.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6416 on: Today at 08:13:45 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:09:43 pm
Ordered to pay 350M in New York civil fraud case
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6417 on: Today at 08:31:34 pm »
Shame. ;D

Reckon the judge orders Trump's assets seized to be sold in order to raise money to pay the fine.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6418 on: Today at 08:38:53 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:13:23 pm
$355m.Does he have to put the money upfront to be able to appeal?
As I understand it, he has to put up the whole amount. He might find someone willing provide a bond, but Trump will need to pay them a good proportion of the full amount and use assets as collateral. But it is not clear that anyone will be willing to take the risk with Trump.
Quote
If so that's gonna take a few months.
I think - though I am not certain - that Trump has only 30 days to put up the money for an appeal. :)
Quote
The judge has only suspended Trumps ability to hold businesses and not cancelled his cert forever.
3 years for Trump; 2 years for his sons.
Quote
Still a good outcome for anyone that wants to see justice of any sort served on the lying corrupt c*nt.
I think he is fucked. And is certainly fucked if he cannot raise the money for the appeal. Lovely. :)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6419 on: Today at 08:53:06 pm »
For context, Trump org only turned over $450m in 2020.


Lets hope its not reduced on appeal
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6420 on: Today at 08:58:28 pm »
This whole trial stems from AOCs questioning of Cohen

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1100876077466030092?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6421 on: Today at 09:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:38:53 pm
I think - though I am not certain - that Trump has only 30 days to put up the money for an appeal. :)
Yep. 30 days. :)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6422 on: Today at 09:23:40 pm »
Wonder why the judge didn't outright strip Trump of the right to do business in New York? Maybe he decided the company is fucked anyway?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6423 on: Today at 09:26:10 pm »
He's got loan renewals later this year also, it's hundreds of millions I think.
I've no idea the context but I expect the banks could either recall them or impose much higher interest rates due to him being extremely high risk or any other financial imposition that protects the bank which would ultimately be to the detriment of Trump.

Hopefully 2024 results in an accumulation of nearly 80 years of corruption coming back to smack his orange kipper properly.
I hate the c*nt.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6424 on: Today at 09:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:23:40 pm
Wonder why the judge didn't outright strip Trump of the right to do business in New York? Maybe he decided the company is fucked anyway?
Anticipation of an appeal? The judge was lenient?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6425 on: Today at 09:31:29 pm »
The Saudis will foot the bill.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6426 on: Today at 09:32:32 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:26:10 pm
He's got loan renewals later this year also, it's hundreds of millions I think.
I've no idea the context but I expect the banks could either recall them or impose much higher interest rates due to him being extremely high risk or any other financial imposition that protects the bank which would ultimately be to the detriment of Trump.

Hopefully 2024 results in an accumulation of nearly 80 years of corruption coming back to smack his orange kipper properly.
I hate the c*nt.

Thing is, Trump got favourable loans from said banks because he lied to them. As a consequence they lost money because they didn't charge him the right interest. If he wants to refinance his loans it's not going to be pretty.

Quote from: John C on Today at 09:27:02 pm
Anticipation of an appeal? The judge was lenient?

I dunno. Trump has already set up a new organisation in Texas I think. But there may not be anything left to transfer to it after this is done. And Trump still needs to put up a $350m bond within 30 days if he wants to appeal.

Between this and the E Jean Carroll settlement, Trump's going to be out of pocket by almost half a billion. And his superpacs are being drained by his legal fees.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6427 on: Today at 09:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:23:40 pm
Wonder why the judge didn't outright strip Trump of the right to do business in New York? Maybe he decided the company is fucked anyway?
I understand that precedent use of permanent revocation of the license is in cases of 'actual harm' - dangerous products, that kind of thing. I think the judge is trying to make the judgement appeal proof.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6428 on: Today at 09:37:23 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gtbgltmFwlg&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gtbgltmFwlg&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6429 on: Today at 09:43:39 pm »
$354,868,768 for this case
$83.3m to E Jean Carroll
His 'Expert witness' for this trial cost $877,500

Still has 4 criminal cases which will cost him in legal fees

Banned for 5 years from doing business in New York

Independent monitor to closely oversee the Trump Organization for at least the next 3 years.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6430 on: Today at 09:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:37:23 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gtbgltmFwlg&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gtbgltmFwlg&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>

Hes going to appeal. Im shocked.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6431 on: Today at 09:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:45:33 pm
Hes going to appeal. Im shocked.

He has to scrape together the bond first. And if he magically just comes up with hundreds of millions of dollars in cash, you can bet your ass people will be pouring over the money trail to see where he got it from. You can't get shady money in the sunshine.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6432 on: Today at 09:53:50 pm »
It's like ManCheaty.

Some bullshit corp is gonna buy Truth Social for $10B, then sell shares to the suckers.

 :lmao
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6433 on: Today at 09:56:34 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:53:50 pm
It's like ManCheaty.

Some bullshit corp is gonna buy Truth Social for $10B, then sell shares to the suckers.

 :lmao

Except the deal to buy Truth Social has been on the verge of collapse for almost two years due to suspected fraud, and nobody knows where it's getting the money to continue running as there's no advertising running on the platform. ;D
