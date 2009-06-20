From what I've seen, Fani Willis has admitted her liaison, but has affirmed it has no bearing on the case or the charges, which were brought by the special grand jury. She also highlighted relationships within Trump's own defence team which showed they're equally culpable of such behaviour. There is no conflict of interest.
Of course, Trump and the Georgia GOP are going to throw every bit of dirt at her that they can find, so I'm not surprised she's pissed off. It was fucking Governor Kemp who appointed her in the first place because everyone more senior was compromised by the whole shitshow.