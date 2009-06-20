« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 343891 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6360 on: February 7, 2024, 11:46:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February  7, 2024, 10:30:31 pm
No, she's an airhead with a great ass, that's why he employed her.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 12:11:13 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on February  7, 2024, 04:39:31 pm
Well, Alina Habba studied law... apparently. :D

A good reminder that even people who have 'studied' something, been to university or are in elevated positions like being a politician, movie star or Nobel prize winner can just be idiots in some respects and still are just regular people like you and me, who should be judged by their actions and what they're saying. It also reminds me of a John Oliver bit about Jared Kushner and people saying he's a smart guy, because he went to Harvard. Oliver's reply was "The UNA bomber went to Harvard. Ted Cruz went to Harvard. And yes, lot's of smart people went there as well."
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,405
  • Ground Control
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 01:32:18 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:11:13 am
A good reminder that even people who have 'studied' something, been to university or are in elevated positions like being a politician, movie star or Nobel prize winner can just be idiots in some respects and still are just regular people like you and me, who should be judged by their actions and what they're saying. It also reminds me of a John Oliver bit about Jared Kushner and people saying he's a smart guy, because he went to Harvard. Oliver's reply was "The UNA bomber went to Harvard. Ted Cruz went to Harvard. And yes, lot's of smart people went there as well."

It's the "What do you call someone from Harvard who graduated last in his medical class?- 'Doctor'."

First or last, you still get to say you graduated from Harvard.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 01:53:52 am »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:01:03 am by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,396
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 07:45:16 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:11:13 am
A good reminder that even people who have 'studied' something, been to university or are in elevated positions like being a politician, movie star or Nobel prize winner can just be idiots in some respects and still are just regular people like you and me, who should be judged by their actions and what they're saying. It also reminds me of a John Oliver bit about Jared Kushner and people saying he's a smart guy, because he went to Harvard. Oliver's reply was "The UNA bomber went to Harvard. Ted Cruz went to Harvard. And yes, lot's of smart people went there as well."

Plenty of professors are very much like Sheldon Cooper - super smart in their field but wouldn't know which way to put their pants on without help, as if their super smarts has driven out all the mundane, day to day living information. Alina Habba is SUPPOSED to be a lawyer, but she's as dumb as a bag of rocks, even in her own chosen field.

For comparison, Carol Vorderman got a third class degree from Oxford Uni, but nobody would say she was dumb.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,096
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6365 on: Yesterday at 09:01:23 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 01:32:18 am
It's the "What do you call someone from Harvard who graduated last in his medical class?- 'Doctor'."

First or last, you still get to say you graduated from Harvard.


And getting into Harvard isn't necessarily purely on merit either. The US Universities are big on "legacy admissions" where you get preferable treatment if you're related to an Alumni or Donor.

As it happens, Kushner's dad donated $2.5m tp Harvard the year before Kushner was admitted.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 01:42:05 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 01:32:18 am
It's the "What do you call someone from Harvard who graduated last in his medical class?- 'Doctor'."

First or last, you still get to say you graduated from Harvard.
people assume if someone has attended a prestigious university, or has worked in a prestigious career, that means they are intelligent and able to apply logic to their acts / decisions / opinions.

the two things have nothing to do with one other. there is a huge difference between being "well educated" and being intelligent.  and being intelligent is no way makes your personal opinions superior.

Ted Cruz is a perfect example. he was an outstandingly accomplished Harvard law student.  but out in the real world he's an obnoxious self-important inhumane asshole who chooses to completely ignore facts every damn day in order to score political points.  and he has used his education and intellect to accomplish literally zero as a legislator in Washington - zero.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,135
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 03:14:29 pm »
Trump himself, as he often boastfully says, attended the prestigious Wharton Business School. What he doesnt say is that his daddy bought his way in and, according to teachers and fellow students, he was an appalling student. Im sure its just a coincidence that he fought to keep his college transcripts secret.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,019
  • Believer
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6368 on: Yesterday at 03:22:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:42:05 pm
people assume if someone has attended a prestigious university, or has worked in a prestigious career, that means they are intelligent and able to apply logic to their acts / decisions / opinions.

the two things have nothing to do with one other. there is a huge difference between being "well educated" and being intelligent.  and being intelligent is no way makes your personal opinions superior.

Ted Cruz is a perfect example. he was an outstandingly accomplished Harvard law student.  but out in the real world he's an obnoxious self-important inhumane asshole who chooses to completely ignore facts every damn day in order to score political points.  and he has used his education and intellect to accomplish literally zero as a legislator in Washington - zero.

Couldn`t agree more. I often find that some who people think of as intelligent because of their particular university or degree, are actually incredibly uneducated in the real world. Some of them have an astonishing lack of knowledge on subjects such as history, politics and you know, the news !
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,135
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 03:24:47 pm »
Doctors (of medicine) are the worst for this in my experience. Perhaps they just havent had time for peripheral nonsense?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6370 on: Yesterday at 03:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:22:49 pm
Couldn`t agree more. I often find that some who people think of as intelligent because of their particular university or degree, are actually incredibly uneducated in the real world. Some of them have an astonishing lack of knowledge on subjects such as history, politics and you know, the news !
I worked with a lot of very well educated people, with advanced degrees, who I admired a lot.

but by far - a million miles - the dumbest work colleague I ever had to endure was a woman who had an MBA. a complete effing airhead. if I was looking for a well-thought-out opinion I'd trust the lumps of scrap wood in my garage over her.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,334
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6371 on: Yesterday at 04:03:46 pm »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6372 on: Yesterday at 04:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:03:46 pm
https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/live.aspx

In case anyone's interested.

Alito has already come to the rescue of the dipshit representing the orange c*nt, he wasn't even making a constitutional argument  :lmao :lmao

https://www.rawstory.com/samuel-alito-saves-trump-lawyer/
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,019
  • Believer
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6373 on: Yesterday at 04:59:38 pm »
As much as I hate saying it, there is some weight to the argument that there could be the unintended consequences of all states then being able to do the same thing. I appreciate that it applies to insurrection but I can understand the concern.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6374 on: Yesterday at 05:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:59:38 pm
As much as I hate saying it, there is some weight to the argument that there could be the unintended consequences of all states then being able to do the same thing. I appreciate that it applies to insurrection but I can understand the concern.

The problem is that that is just not the case, like at all.  The bar would be set very high - that the courts would have to find that the actions of someone *does* meet the bar of insurrection and treason against the United States.  The GOP Justices arguments are just a way of trying to ensure Trump gets power by any means possible.  it is a total abstraction of the truth to say that if the SC affirms the decisions, then any State could just decide that "oh X, he committed an action of insurrection" for any reason.

The Colorado attorney etc was trying to steer the discussion onto it, and to basically explain that "yes, this was an insurrection" - and that based on that, the State is allowed to use Ammendment 14 Section 3 to disbar Trump from the election.  Every time that happened, one of the GOP Justices kept jumping in to shut them up and try and shut down that line of argument.  Alito even at one point when Trump's attorney was struggling with Kagan's questions jumped in to help him out and almost act as Trump's attorney to get their point across.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,135
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6375 on: Yesterday at 05:55:42 pm »
The problem for me is that he hasnt actually been found guilty of inciting or taking part in an insurrection yet. We all know what he did and watched the consequences of some it play out on tv, but he hasnt been convicted by a court. These states, as much as I agree with them, have jumped the gun. I cant see the Supreme Court allowing their actions to stand.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6376 on: Yesterday at 07:01:18 pm »
Yea looking like they're about to "bottle it"

 :wanker
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6377 on: Yesterday at 08:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:59:38 pm
As much as I hate saying it, there is some weight to the argument that there could be the unintended consequences of all states then being able to do the same thing. I appreciate that it applies to insurrection but I can understand the concern.

I think one issue is that essentially it becomes up to each State to decide how to do it, and some highly partisan states could use extremely flimsy justification for removing a candidate ("Joe Biden is allowing legions of military-age males to cross the border every day. We don't know what he plans to do with this potential army but consider this an attempted insurrection against the United States and have removed him from the state ballots").

Now potentially it wouldn't really matter in the grand scheme of things - a state in such a position is hardly going to give their EC votes to that candidate anyway - but ultimately it starts to make a mockery of the democratic process when millions of American citizens are unfairly disenfranchised by State-level leadership looking to curry favour with their nominee.

I dunno, the 14th feels like one of those 'laws' that isn't really practicable outside of its immediate intention of dealing with Confederates without further definition.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6378 on: Yesterday at 08:07:30 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 05:55:42 pm
The problem for me is that he hasnt actually been found guilty of inciting or taking part in an insurrection yet. We all know what he did and watched the consequences of some it play out on tv, but he hasnt been convicted by a court. These states, as much as I agree with them, have jumped the gun. I cant see the Supreme Court allowing their actions to stand.

But Trump's team do not object to the Colorado court which *did* find him guilty as leading the insurrection - they haven't once tried to use the argument "oh he didn't do that", or "it wasn't an insurrection", or "that is yet to be proven" with regards to this case.  If they had, then I'd maybe agree - but their argument is specifically a technical one around whether the 14th Ammendment gives *States* the right to decide on ballot eligibility with regards to insurrection, or whether it has to come down from the federal level so it is consistent across the nation.  Of course, they argue this because they know if it wins, the SC (due to 6-3 split) and Senate (as it would require a 60 vote super marjority) would never rule in favour of banning him nationwide.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6379 on: Yesterday at 08:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:03:28 pm
I think one issue is that essentially it becomes up to each State to decide how to do it, and some highly partisan states could use extremely flimsy justification for removing a candidate ("Joe Biden is allowing legions of military-age males to cross the border every day. We don't know what he plans to do with this potential army but consider this an attempted insurrection against the United States and have removed him from the state ballots").

Now potentially it wouldn't really matter in the grand scheme of things - a state in such a position is hardly going to give their EC votes to that candidate anyway - but ultimately it starts to make a mockery of the democratic process when millions of American citizens are unfairly disenfranchised by State-level leadership looking to curry favour with their nominee.

I dunno, the 14th feels like one of those 'laws' that isn't really practicable outside of its immediate intention of dealing with Confederates without further definition.

But that isn't what is happening *at all* in this case - it isn't a highly "partisan" state that is deciding on a whim that some arbitrary action "is an insurrection" (a claim which would be laughed out of every court in the country).  Instead, it is a State acting before the election, due to the case that has already been 3 years in the making, and already had umpteen delaying and stalling tactics from Trump delay for months, possibly not wrapping up before the election.  A case that will, if it were to be allowed to go ahead, guarantee a guilty verdict purely based on the reams or evidence Smith has (and the reason for all these delaying tactics).

And your strawman argument is just preposterous - what happened in this case *does* fit every definition of the word insurrection, and the State is simply interpreting the President to be an "Office of the United States" (something which Trump and his team say it isn't, and the reason why the 14th Ammendment does not apply).

Finally, for a GOP who routinely advocate for States Rights (see Dobbs vs Jackson, their opposition to nation-wide LGBT marriage and other rights,  their continual reasoning in favour of the Confederation, etc), to use the argument "oh we can't allow a State to do X" is rich to say the least.  Funny how it's only "states rights" when its enslaving black people, oppressing women and minorities, etc - but when it is trying to protect democracy, the right to a fair election and voting rights it is the opposite.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,396
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6380 on: Yesterday at 08:20:48 pm »
Don't forget, a lot of these 14th Amendment challenges have been brought by Republicans. This isn't a partisan attack on Trump's eligibility.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6381 on: Yesterday at 09:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 08:18:22 pm
But that isn't what is happening *at all* in this case -

I'm well aware, and you're not wrong. I'm just speculating on where the precedent could take the nation in a potentially even more hyper-partisan political environment. If there's one thing I'm no longer shocked by it's the Republican ability to destroy all the long-understood 'norms' in pursuit of political advantage, and don't see any reason that's going to change for the better.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6382 on: Yesterday at 09:30:46 pm »
The Supreme Court has given itself a lot of work to do now. They are afraid 14-3 will be heavily politicized by the states, but it authors didn't specify that "insurrection" couldn't be a political rather than criminal designation. (So engaging in insurrection without a criminal conviction for it). Well, fine, they want a uniform procedure to delineate what parts of an insurrection are political vs. criminal and which takes precedent for enforcement, but they aren't going to create that court procedure. I have no doubt they will say that it is Congress' job. But then the Court will have to carefully parse out which parts of 14-3 are still enforceable and by whom in the absence of a law by Congress. I don't think the court is wrong in this case that a delineation is needed, but they sure are idiots in the way they go about their work. This issue will come back again and again if they don't carefully write their opinion. I have no faith that the conservatives can craft a cogent opinion.   
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:30 pm by wemmick »
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,950
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6383 on: Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:09:51 pm
I'm well aware, and you're not wrong. I'm just speculating on where the precedent could take the nation in a potentially even more hyper-partisan political environment. If there's one thing I'm no longer shocked by it's the Republican ability to destroy all the long-understood 'norms' in pursuit of political advantage, and don't see any reason that's going to change for the better.

I mean, they basically voted to impeach Biden because Trump was impeached. You can bet some cousin fucking state would immediately move to take Biden off the ballot because "reasons". So I do understand the reticence of the courts, despite knowing they'd use any excuse to side with Trump.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6384 on: Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6385 on: Today at 09:39:40 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm
I mean, they basically voted to impeach Biden because Trump was impeached. You can bet some cousin fucking state would immediately move to take Biden off the ballot because "reasons". So I do understand the reticence of the courts, despite knowing they'd use any excuse to side with Trump.

They didn't vote to impeach Biden.  Like at all.  After the Trump impeachment, the Repugs demanded a rule that stated that an impeachment *investigation* could only begin with a full vote of the House.  Then, when McCarthy was Speaker, he realised there were a few GOP Representatives who said they would not vote to start one without more evidence (which they don't have), so he unilaterally declared the start of one.  Unsurprisingly, that investigation (which has to have both GOP and Dem representatives) has gone absolutely nowhere - every single witness the GOP have brought in have been destroyed by AOC and Raskin, but Johnson is terrified of the MAGA nitwits so won't cancel it.  So we're left with an "investigation" turning up zero evidence, that will never get anything together for a trial on the House floor, but must continue to satisy those idiots.

NB - the reason they wouldn't vote to start 1 is not that they were sensible and rational (i.e. they wouldn't have supported Jeffries, or agreed to be voted on by the Dems if they stood to replace Kevin), but they were from very purple states and realised it would be political suicide in the 2024 elections to be tarred with a "I voted to investigate Biden" (and thus the GOP leadership also realised it would be stupid to try and force them)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 