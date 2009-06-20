I think one issue is that essentially it becomes up to each State to decide how to do it, and some highly partisan states could use extremely flimsy justification for removing a candidate ("Joe Biden is allowing legions of military-age males to cross the border every day. We don't know what he plans to do with this potential army but consider this an attempted insurrection against the United States and have removed him from the state ballots").



Now potentially it wouldn't really matter in the grand scheme of things - a state in such a position is hardly going to give their EC votes to that candidate anyway - but ultimately it starts to make a mockery of the democratic process when millions of American citizens are unfairly disenfranchised by State-level leadership looking to curry favour with their nominee.



I dunno, the 14th feels like one of those 'laws' that isn't really practicable outside of its immediate intention of dealing with Confederates without further definition.



But that isn't what is happening *at all* in this case - it isn't a highly "partisan" state that is deciding on a whim that some arbitrary action "is an insurrection" (a claim which would be laughed out of every court in the country). Instead, it is a State acting before the election, due to the case that has already been 3 years in the making, and already had umpteen delaying and stalling tactics from Trump delay for months, possibly not wrapping up before the election. A case that will, if it were to be allowed to go ahead, guarantee a guilty verdict purely based on the reams or evidence Smith has (and the reason for all these delaying tactics).And your strawman argument is just preposterous - what happened in this case *does* fit every definition of the word insurrection, and the State is simply interpreting the President to be an "Office of the United States" (something which Trump and his team say it isn't, and the reason why the 14th Ammendment does not apply).Finally, for a GOP who routinely advocate for States Rights (see Dobbs vs Jackson, their opposition to nation-wide LGBT marriage and other rights, their continual reasoning in favour of the Confederation, etc), to use the argument "oh we can't allow a State to do X" is rich to say the least. Funny how it's only "states rights" when its enslaving black people, oppressing women and minorities, etc - but when it is trying to protect democracy, the right to a fair election and voting rights it is the opposite.