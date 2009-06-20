Well, Alina Habba studied law... apparently.



A good reminder that even people who have 'studied' something, been to university or are in elevated positions like being a politician, movie star or Nobel prize winner can just be idiots in some respects and still are just regular people like you and me, who should be judged by their actions and what they're saying. It also reminds me of a John Oliver bit about Jared Kushner and people saying he's a smart guy, because he went to Harvard. Oliver's reply was "The UNA bomber went to Harvard. Ted Cruz went to Harvard. And yes, lot's of smart people went there as well."