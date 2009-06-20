« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 343164 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm
No, she's an airhead with a great ass, that's why he employed her.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,214
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6361 on: Today at 12:11:13 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm
Well, Alina Habba studied law... apparently. :D

A good reminder that even people who have 'studied' something, been to university or are in elevated positions like being a politician, movie star or Nobel prize winner can just be idiots in some respects and still are just regular people like you and me, who should be judged by their actions and what they're saying. It also reminds me of a John Oliver bit about Jared Kushner and people saying he's a smart guy, because he went to Harvard. Oliver's reply was "The UNA bomber went to Harvard. Ted Cruz went to Harvard. And yes, lot's of smart people went there as well."
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,405
  • Ground Control
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6362 on: Today at 01:32:18 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:11:13 am
A good reminder that even people who have 'studied' something, been to university or are in elevated positions like being a politician, movie star or Nobel prize winner can just be idiots in some respects and still are just regular people like you and me, who should be judged by their actions and what they're saying. It also reminds me of a John Oliver bit about Jared Kushner and people saying he's a smart guy, because he went to Harvard. Oliver's reply was "The UNA bomber went to Harvard. Ted Cruz went to Harvard. And yes, lot's of smart people went there as well."

It's the "What do you call someone from Harvard who graduated last in his medical class?- 'Doctor'."

First or last, you still get to say you graduated from Harvard.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,638
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 01:53:52 am »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,387
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 07:45:16 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:11:13 am
A good reminder that even people who have 'studied' something, been to university or are in elevated positions like being a politician, movie star or Nobel prize winner can just be idiots in some respects and still are just regular people like you and me, who should be judged by their actions and what they're saying. It also reminds me of a John Oliver bit about Jared Kushner and people saying he's a smart guy, because he went to Harvard. Oliver's reply was "The UNA bomber went to Harvard. Ted Cruz went to Harvard. And yes, lot's of smart people went there as well."

Plenty of professors are very much like Sheldon Cooper - super smart in their field but wouldn't know which way to put their pants on without help, as if their super smarts has driven out all the mundane, day to day living information. Alina Habba is SUPPOSED to be a lawyer, but she's as dumb as a bag of rocks, even in her own chosen field.

For comparison, Carol Vorderman got a third class degree from Oxford Uni, but nobody would say she was dumb.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 