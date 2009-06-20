I know the question wasn't aimed at me but I'm only paying half attention as the whole direction of the US is a bit depressing.



Assuming Trump is found guilty of all he's charged with does that disqualify him from bidding to be the next President? If not then it feels like each court case just feeds into his nonsense narrative that he's the outsider trying to "drain the swamp". I don't remember even him being this brazen during his first run at being President and he was outlandish then.



I've got to thinking that the best case scenario would be that:1) The orange anus gets imprisoned2) The Repugs decide that, regardless of the primaries, they will not have a convicted felon rotting in jail as their candidate, and choose someone else3) In a typical fit of spite, the orange anus decides to run anyway4) A chunk of his cultists vote for him5) This splits the vote sufficiently to give Biden a walk-inIt would actually work better if the orange anus was convicted of a felony but not immediately imprisoned, and the Repugs chose not to have him as their candidate. That would allow him to campaign properly.But I do desperately want him in prison. And to die in there after watching his business 'empire' collapse.