« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 342949 times)

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6320 on: February 4, 2024, 08:01:20 pm »
If Trump is reelected the masses deserve everything they get. Sums up humanity that such an immoral,  narcissistic, fraudulent excuse for a man gets elected to be the us president, let alone re-elected.

People can cry away about the effects of global warming, war, pandemics etc until their hearts content. You reap what you sow.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,124
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6321 on: February 5, 2024, 03:41:45 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on February  4, 2024, 03:52:19 pm
CUNW?



Well thats annoying. Further confirmation of my own mental decline.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6322 on: February 5, 2024, 04:08:11 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on February  4, 2024, 08:01:20 pm
Sums up that portion of humanity that such an immoral,  narcissistic, fraudulent excuse for a man gets elected to be the us president, let alone re-elected.


What do you suggest the rest of us do?
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6323 on: February 5, 2024, 04:12:27 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on February  5, 2024, 04:08:11 pm
What do you suggest the rest of us do?

Well JB if we cant be bothered to simply stop Trump, I think the only way we can satisfy some of the crowd here is to self immolate
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6324 on: February 5, 2024, 04:27:33 pm »
Fuck 'em.

If he gets in, we just all move back to Blighty.

Then they'll be sorry.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6325 on: February 5, 2024, 05:29:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  4, 2024, 10:27:33 am
The woman in the porn film is the mother of the older boy in outnumbered

(Theres a random fact for you)


I did not know that.

And a look on Wiki says that the father of that same older lad in Outnumbered is Ben Dover.

That's bizarre

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6326 on: February 5, 2024, 05:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  5, 2024, 05:29:30 pm

I did not know that.

And a look on Wiki says that the father of that same older lad in Outnumbered is Ben Dover.

That's bizarre
his cousin in Scotland is Philip McCrack.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,371
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6327 on: February 5, 2024, 05:40:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  5, 2024, 05:38:38 pm
his cousin in Scotland is Philip McCrack.

And Michael Hunt...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6328 on: February 5, 2024, 07:05:09 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on February  5, 2024, 05:40:14 pm
And Michael Hunt...

I've heard Hugh Janus is also a relative.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6329 on: February 5, 2024, 07:27:16 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on February  5, 2024, 03:41:45 pm
Well thats annoying. Further confirmation of my own mental decline.

Apparently it's in most of John Landis films. Landis got the title from 2001: A Space Odyssey. It is the last line spoken by Frank Poole's father during Poole's video letter from his parents.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6330 on: February 5, 2024, 10:19:49 pm »
I have a good fwend named Biggus Dickus.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6331 on: February 5, 2024, 11:09:17 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,163
  • Truthiness
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6332 on: Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm »
@kylegriffin1
BREAKING: The D.C. Circuit just ruled that Donald Trump is *NOT* immune from prosecution.

Unanimous decision.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6333 on: Yesterday at 04:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm
@kylegriffin1
BREAKING: The D.C. Circuit just ruled that Donald Trump is *NOT* immune from prosecution.

Unanimous decision.


Clarence Thomas wants someone to hold his beer.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,332
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6334 on: Yesterday at 04:15:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:13:53 pm
Clarence Thomas wants someone to hold his beer.

Not before they pay for it.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,163
  • Truthiness
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6335 on: Yesterday at 04:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:15:34 pm
Not before they pay for it.
Ginni has to wet her beak too.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,338
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6336 on: Yesterday at 05:47:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  4, 2024, 10:27:33 am
The woman in the porn film is the mother of the older boy in outnumbered

(Theres a random fact for you)
Older boy was 'star' of our local panto. And by far the worst actor in said panto.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,807
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6337 on: Yesterday at 06:05:21 pm »
Tiger Drew-Honey.
His dads Ben Dover and his mum is Linzi Drew.
She was in all the magazines we found in lay-bys and farmers sheds when we were young.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6338 on: Yesterday at 08:09:44 pm »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/he-s-not-above-the-law-trump-immunity-rejected-by-court/vi-BB1hSeDK?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=f3b327c710964db09653f149ff523119&ei=76

The sooner the Judiciary recognise they have the most to lose under another orange presidency the better.

Except Uncle Thom.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6339 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,812
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6340 on: Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/02/06/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-immunity-appeals-court/index.html
There's some interesting commentary in that article from the judges, and I hope there's no flaws in it.
But from what I'm reading, although they repeatedly use the word 'allegedly', they appear to me to be saying the c*nt is guilty :)
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6341 on: Yesterday at 11:40:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
There's some interesting commentary in that article from the judges, and I hope there's no flaws in it.
But from what I'm reading, although they repeatedly use the word 'allegedly', they appear to me to be saying the c*nt is guilty :)

It's so obvious he's guilty they shouldn't bother with the trial and just move straight to the public execution.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,412
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6342 on: Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm »
Why have there been 999 trials in the past few years involving this muppet - and yet nothing ever happens?

Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6343 on: Today at 12:21:08 am »
Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm

They're ongoing.  Are you paying attention?
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,386
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6344 on: Today at 09:35:11 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
There's some interesting commentary in that article from the judges, and I hope there's no flaws in it.
But from what I'm reading, although they repeatedly use the word 'allegedly', they appear to me to be saying the c*nt is guilty :)

Of course there's no flaws in it, but Trump will appeal it anyway because he has no choice. Then it comes down to whether SCOTUS are willing to hear the case. I'm betting not. That will confirm the verdict, but it's less personally damaging for SCOTUS than picking up the case and deciding one way or the other.

Trump's only real option is to demand the full appellate court review the verdict of the three judge panel, but I'm not sure they have to if they don't want to.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:37:19 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,124
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6345 on: Today at 10:43:06 am »
The full DC court doesnt have to take it on. Weismann & McCord were talking about this on their podcast. They suggested that the panel of three had probably already spoken to their colleagues in the full court (or at least the head judge) when deciding to make their decision public. I/they also agree that its unlikely the USSC will take up the case.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6346 on: Today at 11:19:29 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:21:08 am
They're ongoing.  Are you paying attention?
I know the question wasn't aimed at me but I'm only paying half attention as the whole direction of the US is a bit depressing.

Assuming Trump is found guilty of all he's charged with does that disqualify him from bidding to be the next President?  If not then it feels like each court case just feeds into his nonsense narrative that he's the outsider trying to "drain the swamp".  I don't remember even him being this brazen during his first run at being President and he was outlandish then.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6347 on: Today at 11:34:04 am »
There's never been a society as litigious as the US.

Scumbag has stacked the SCOTUS and feels he can appeal and win any case that gets to them.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,412
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6348 on: Today at 01:19:36 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:21:08 am
They're ongoing.  Are you paying attention?

For a long, long time. In the meantime he's running for president again. It's bizarre.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6349 on: Today at 01:31:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:19:29 am
I know the question wasn't aimed at me but I'm only paying half attention as the whole direction of the US is a bit depressing.

Assuming Trump is found guilty of all he's charged with does that disqualify him from bidding to be the next President?  If not then it feels like each court case just feeds into his nonsense narrative that he's the outsider trying to "drain the swamp".  I don't remember even him being this brazen during his first run at being President and he was outlandish then.


I've got to thinking that the best case scenario would be that:

1) The orange anus gets imprisoned
2) The Repugs decide that, regardless of the primaries, they will not have a convicted felon rotting in jail as their candidate, and choose someone else
3) In a typical fit of spite, the orange anus decides to run anyway
4) A chunk of his cultists vote for him
5) This splits the vote sufficiently to give Biden a walk-in


It would actually work better if the orange anus was convicted of a felony but not immediately imprisoned, and the Repugs chose not to have him as their candidate. That would allow him to campaign properly.

But I do desperately want him in prison. And to die in there after watching his business 'empire' collapse.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,124
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6350 on: Today at 02:02:01 pm »
I expect even if (any of) the trials begin, and he gets convicted, that he will be allowed to be out of custody pending the endless appeals. For some reason the rich old white man is treated differently from normal people. As we know, his entire tactic is to run down the clock until he wins the presidency and cancels his own prosecutions. I dont think he will win a fair election. The repercussions are going to be hellish though. The best solution would for him to shuffle off to hell.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,386
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6351 on: Today at 02:25:13 pm »
A sizeable chunk of the US electorate have said they won't vote for Trump if he gets as much as a single conviction before the election. Setting aside the depressing subtext to that statement, a jail sentence won't stop Trump from running or even winning, but it does strengthen the multitude of 14th Amendment cases that could be brought against him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • Red since '64
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6352 on: Today at 02:27:18 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:02:01 pm
I expect even if (any of) the trials begin, and he gets convicted, that he will be allowed to be out of custody pending the endless appeals. For some reason the rich old white man is treated differently from normal people. As we know, his entire tactic is to run down the clock until he wins the presidency and cancels his own prosecutions. I dont think he will win a fair election. The repercussions are going to be hellish though. The best solution would for him to shuffle off to hell.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:34:04 am
There's never been a society as litigious as the US.

Scumbag has stacked the SCOTUS and feels he can appeal and win any case that gets to them.

What percentage number of university students in the U.S.A study law compared to other western democracies?

Because Im reminded of something said to me many moons ago regarding experts: an expert is someone with professional qualifications, who is paid to disagree with another expert

Trump has single-handedly demonstrated how fucked up the U.S legal system is; which we knew anyway since the O.J Simpson nonsense.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6353 on: Today at 04:23:57 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 01:19:36 pm
For a long, long time. In the meantime he's running for president again. It's bizarre.

You're suggesting barring someone from running just because they're indickted.

That's illegal.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6354 on: Today at 04:26:20 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6355 on: Today at 04:36:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:19:29 am
Assuming Trump is found guilty of all he's charged with does that disqualify him from bidding to be the next President? 

"all he's charged with" covers a ton of territory, there are a shitload of cases in play right now.

if you just concentrate on the ones related to Elections:
- Georgia Election Interference case
- Federal Election Interference (Insurrection)
- 14th Amendment
- Hush Money (Stormy Daniels -- misuse of campaign funds)

I believe being found guilty in those would disqualify him (and surely to God should in any sane world) but given the US judicial/political system and the fact that these are basically uncharted territory ... I don't think the answer is cut and dried.

maybe someone else can pitch in on this with more insight?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:48:33 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,386
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6356 on: Today at 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:27:18 pm
What percentage number of university students in the U.S.A study law compared to other western democracies?

Because Im reminded of something said to me many moons ago regarding experts: an expert is someone with professional qualifications, who is paid to disagree with another expert

Trump has single-handedly demonstrated how fucked up the U.S legal system is; which we knew anyway since the O.J Simpson nonsense.

Well, Alina Habba studied law... apparently. :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6357 on: Today at 09:46:51 pm »
For all we know, Habba is a genius. You look at De Santis's background and he should be a highly respectable and intelligent man, but he campaigned as a halfwit. The populist right's feigned anti-elitism is like a school yard, where the bright kids temper their abilities to avoid being called a nerd and given an atomic wedgie.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6358 on: Today at 10:30:31 pm »
No, she's an airhead, that's why he employed her.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,636
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6359 on: Today at 10:40:24 pm »
She's a real estate lawyer to the hangers on and the Chump approachers.

"I don't remember her much.  Maybe she picked up my dry cleaning once or twice."
Logged
Expect nothing.
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Up
« previous next »
 