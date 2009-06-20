Politics in America is a product of attack ads.
Dems attempt to create social programs, Repugs exist to oppose.
Positive political advertising was attempted years ago, but Repugs, with nothing to promise except tax (service) cuts, produced attack ads so successful that the Dems had no choice but to respond accordingly.
When one side puts forth a solution, the other side simply cherry picks and accentuates the negative.
Each candidate makes the other look like shite.
Only one party usually deserves it.