Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 338619 times)

Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6280 on: January 30, 2024, 01:10:49 am »
Offline stoa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6281 on: January 30, 2024, 07:51:47 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 29, 2024, 12:02:20 pm
Sorry, @stoa - I don't follow you there.

You made me look at the tweet below that saying it was fake so I had a look at trump's truth social feed myself to make sure he didn't actually post that and there I found he posted about snoop dog saying he had nothing but love and respect for trump. So I googled that and found out that snoop actually said that in an interview. I used to like snoop, but now I can't anymore...
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6282 on: January 30, 2024, 10:13:10 am »
Quote from: stoa on January 30, 2024, 07:51:47 am
You made me look at the tweet below that saying it was fake so I had a look at trump's truth social feed myself to make sure he didn't actually post that and there I found he posted about snoop dog saying he had nothing but love and respect for trump. So I googled that and found out that snoop actually said that in an interview. I used to like snoop, but now I can't anymore...
Ah. I see. Tanks for explaining. And I am sorry for inadvertently bursting your bubble. :(
Online lionel_messias

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6283 on: January 30, 2024, 11:18:52 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 29, 2024, 10:05:13 pm
Engoron has the power to have the Trump business wound up completely. He has a person in place who Trump execs have to run transactions through, to stop them siphoning assets and money off to the new Trump Org that has been set up in Texas (I think). An outside administrator kind of thing.

And they've already been caught doing transactions without the administrator's authorisation, and lying about their accounts.

Not sure he could do it, but I'd have Joe Biden memorize a detailed wrap list of rulings against Trump and the indictments in great detail. In a debate, I'd have Joe recite them calmly and state to camera, "So is this the man you want to be President?" I know the Maga crazies would say, "We don't care, we love him," but there are a few million Americans who are not, how do you say it? Out of their fucking minds.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6284 on: January 30, 2024, 01:26:56 pm »
There is as a bit on last nights Rachel Maddows show of clips of people saying wed rather have Trump as dictator for 4 years than Joe Biden as president. Thats where they are. I also dont think they know what a dictator is. If fatty gets in again he is not leaving alive.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6285 on: January 30, 2024, 02:09:34 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on January 30, 2024, 01:26:56 pm
There is as a bit on last nights Rachel Maddows show of clips of people saying wed rather have Trump as dictator for 4 years than Joe Biden as president. Thats where they are. I also dont think they know what a dictator is. If fatty gets in again he is not leaving alive.


I don't think these people could rationally explain why the Biden presidency is bad. Certainly nothing tangible. Just ethereal shite like 'woke agenda' and 'the swamp'.

Is it that they see this as a final stand against the march of progress in the US, where liberal societal attitudes are increasingly prevailing as they expand from more metropolitan cities/states, with the population demographics getting less and less white-dominated, and younger people systematically becoming less bigoted/more open-minded?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6286 on: January 30, 2024, 02:15:47 pm »
Republicans are fine with a one party state - as long as it's their party.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6287 on: January 30, 2024, 03:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 30, 2024, 02:09:34 pm

I don't think these people could rationally explain why the Biden presidency is bad. Certainly nothing tangible. Just ethereal shite like 'woke agenda' and 'the swamp'.

Is it that they see this as a final stand against the march of progress in the US, where liberal societal attitudes are increasingly prevailing as they expand from more metropolitan cities/states, with the population demographics getting less and less white-dominated, and younger people systematically becoming less bigoted/more open-minded?

He is ancient.

Unlike 77 year old orange Jesus.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6288 on: January 30, 2024, 04:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 30, 2024, 02:15:47 pm
Republicans are fine with a one party state - as long as it's their party.
And they can cry if they want to.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6289 on: Yesterday at 12:13:47 am »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/donald-trump-s-financial-empire-is-undergoing-a-major-restructure/ar-BB1htrZH?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=3d88d15f257248ed822e3aad2378a83c&ei=11

Companies created and discarded at will.

The key word for Chump and all his businesses is schlock.  Everything run by the seat of his baggy ass pants.
Offline PaulF

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6290 on: Today at 06:48:37 am »
Presumably there's no rule preventing bankrupts from being president?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6291 on: Today at 07:38:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:48:37 am
Presumably there's no rule preventing bankrupts from being president?

It takes a bankrupt to bankrupt an economy.
Offline Brissyred

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 08:39:33 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:48:37 am
Presumably there's no rule preventing bankrupts from being president?

His companies have previously gone bankrupt at least six times before, including a casino, so I don't think it matters.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 09:07:50 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:48:37 am
Presumably there's no rule preventing bankrupts from being president?

In theory, he could be president from a jail cell. The Founding Fathers never envisaged someone so utterly self serving becoming president. They assumed one's own sense of morality would lead them to stand aside under such circumstances, otherwise they would have written a rule strictly forbidding it.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 09:26:03 am »
MAGA claiming Taylor Swift and American Football are a PsyOp by run by the CIA to brainwash American kids.
Utter loons.
Online thaddeus

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 09:28:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:07:50 am
In theory, he could be president from a jail cell. The Founding Fathers never envisaged someone so utterly self serving becoming president. They assumed one's own sense of morality would lead them to stand aside under such circumstances, otherwise they would have written a rule strictly forbidding it.
The greatest success of the likes of Trump and Johnson and their shady anti-democracy backers is shamelessly driving a coach and horses through gentlemanly agreements that those in and around power would have basic decency and honesty.  Or, that at least they'd try to offer up a veneer of decency and honesty.

Trump presiding over the US from a jail cell would feel like the fulfilment of the past decade.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 09:41:07 am »
Politics in America is a product of attack ads.

Dems attempt to create social programs, Repugs exist to oppose.

Positive political advertising was attempted years ago, but Repugs, with nothing to promise except tax (service) cuts, produced attack ads so successful that the Dems had no choice but to respond accordingly.

When one side puts forth a solution, the other side simply cherry picks and accentuates the negative.

Each candidate makes the other look like shite.

Only one party usually deserves it.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6297 on: Today at 10:05:49 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:41:07 am
Politics in America is a product of attack ads.

You can thank Newt for helping kick of the current state of US politics.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6298 on: Today at 10:34:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:07:50 am
In theory, he could be president from a jail cell. The Founding Fathers never envisaged someone so utterly self serving becoming president. They assumed one's own sense of morality would lead them to stand aside under such circumstances, otherwise they would have written a rule strictly forbidding it.

I reckon it's more that they never envisioned such a person getting enough votes to win an election
Online Corkboy

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6299 on: Today at 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:34:36 am
I reckon it's more that they never envisioned such a person getting enough votes to win an election

Yup. They never imagined so many people being so fucking stupid.
Online John C

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 11:24:05 am »
I listened to a podcast this morning about the Georgia voting case and the scandal surrounding Fani Willis. It was a bit troubling to be honest.
https://slate.com/podcasts/what-next/2024/01/fani-willis-is-in-trouble
To think the twat could get off on a technicality is infuriating.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6301 on: Today at 11:35:28 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:26:03 am
MAGA claiming Taylor Swift and American Football are a PsyOp by run by the CIA to brainwash American kids.
Utter loons.

Joking aside, Taylor Swift could probably command large portions of the youngest voters allowed. This election certainly feels a bizarre choice for anyone under 30 in the US.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6302 on: Today at 01:42:44 pm »
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6303 on: Today at 01:53:09 pm »
Online Scottymuser

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6304 on: Today at 03:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:07:50 am
In theory, he could be president from a jail cell. The Founding Fathers never envisaged someone so utterly self serving becoming president. They assumed one's own sense of morality would lead them to stand aside under such circumstances, otherwise they would have written a rule strictly forbidding it.

I mean, heck, it took until post Second War, and the 22nd Ammendment, to even put term limits - until then they relied on the precedence set firstly by Washington (see the song "One Last Time" from Hamilton) where he resigned after just *one* term to ensure a precedence of peaceful handover; and then by Jefferson stepping down in favour of Madison in 1808, setting a 2 term precendent it took until exceptional circustances (WW2) to break that tradition.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6305 on: Today at 03:46:34 pm »
Chump never mentions his mother Mary MacLeod of Tong Scotland, dirt poor daughter of a crofter in a Scot/Gaelic house the baby of 10 sibs.  "A beautiful woman" is all he ever says.

Emigrated and worked as a domestic for 4 years before she met real estate developer Fred.

Was best known for her bouffant hairdo and collecting the coins from Trump building washing machines.

Not many people know that.
