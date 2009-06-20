« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 29, 2024, 12:02:20 pm
Sorry, @stoa - I don't follow you there.

You made me look at the tweet below that saying it was fake so I had a look at trump's truth social feed myself to make sure he didn't actually post that and there I found he posted about snoop dog saying he had nothing but love and respect for trump. So I googled that and found out that snoop actually said that in an interview. I used to like snoop, but now I can't anymore...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:51:47 am
You made me look at the tweet below that saying it was fake so I had a look at trump's truth social feed myself to make sure he didn't actually post that and there I found he posted about snoop dog saying he had nothing but love and respect for trump. So I googled that and found out that snoop actually said that in an interview. I used to like snoop, but now I can't anymore...
Ah. I see. Tanks for explaining. And I am sorry for inadvertently bursting your bubble. :(
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Engoron has the power to have the Trump business wound up completely. He has a person in place who Trump execs have to run transactions through, to stop them siphoning assets and money off to the new Trump Org that has been set up in Texas (I think). An outside administrator kind of thing.

And they've already been caught doing transactions without the administrator's authorisation, and lying about their accounts.

Not sure he could do it, but I'd have Joe Biden memorize a detailed wrap list of rulings against Trump and the indictments in great detail. In a debate, I'd have Joe recite them calmly and state to camera, "So is this the man you want to be President?" I know the Maga crazies would say, "We don't care, we love him," but there are a few million Americans who are not, how do you say it? Out of their fucking minds.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
There is as a bit on last nights Rachel Maddows show of clips of people saying wed rather have Trump as dictator for 4 years than Joe Biden as president. Thats where they are. I also dont think they know what a dictator is. If fatty gets in again he is not leaving alive.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:26:56 pm
There is as a bit on last nights Rachel Maddows show of clips of people saying wed rather have Trump as dictator for 4 years than Joe Biden as president. Thats where they are. I also dont think they know what a dictator is. If fatty gets in again he is not leaving alive.


I don't think these people could rationally explain why the Biden presidency is bad. Certainly nothing tangible. Just ethereal shite like 'woke agenda' and 'the swamp'.

Is it that they see this as a final stand against the march of progress in the US, where liberal societal attitudes are increasingly prevailing as they expand from more metropolitan cities/states, with the population demographics getting less and less white-dominated, and younger people systematically becoming less bigoted/more open-minded?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Republicans are fine with a one party state - as long as it's their party.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:09:34 pm

I don't think these people could rationally explain why the Biden presidency is bad. Certainly nothing tangible. Just ethereal shite like 'woke agenda' and 'the swamp'.

Is it that they see this as a final stand against the march of progress in the US, where liberal societal attitudes are increasingly prevailing as they expand from more metropolitan cities/states, with the population demographics getting less and less white-dominated, and younger people systematically becoming less bigoted/more open-minded?

He is ancient.

Unlike 77 year old orange Jesus.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:15:47 pm
Republicans are fine with a one party state - as long as it's their party.
And they can cry if they want to.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/donald-trump-s-financial-empire-is-undergoing-a-major-restructure/ar-BB1htrZH?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=3d88d15f257248ed822e3aad2378a83c&ei=11

Companies created and discarded at will.

The key word for Chump and all his businesses is schlock.  Everything run by the seat of his baggy ass pants.
