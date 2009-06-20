« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Offline stoa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6281 on: Today at 07:51:47 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:02:20 pm
Sorry, @stoa - I don't follow you there.

You made me look at the tweet below that saying it was fake so I had a look at trump's truth social feed myself to make sure he didn't actually post that and there I found he posted about snoop dog saying he had nothing but love and respect for trump. So I googled that and found out that snoop actually said that in an interview. I used to like snoop, but now I can't anymore...
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6282 on: Today at 10:13:10 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:51:47 am
You made me look at the tweet below that saying it was fake so I had a look at trump's truth social feed myself to make sure he didn't actually post that and there I found he posted about snoop dog saying he had nothing but love and respect for trump. So I googled that and found out that snoop actually said that in an interview. I used to like snoop, but now I can't anymore...
Ah. I see. Tanks for explaining. And I am sorry for inadvertently bursting your bubble. :(
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6283 on: Today at 11:18:52 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm
Engoron has the power to have the Trump business wound up completely. He has a person in place who Trump execs have to run transactions through, to stop them siphoning assets and money off to the new Trump Org that has been set up in Texas (I think). An outside administrator kind of thing.

And they've already been caught doing transactions without the administrator's authorisation, and lying about their accounts.

Not sure he could do it, but I'd have Joe Biden memorize a detailed wrap list of rulings against Trump and the indictments in great detail. In a debate, I'd have Joe recite them calmly and state to camera, "So is this the man you want to be President?" I know the Maga crazies would say, "We don't care, we love him," but there are a few million Americans who are not, how do you say it? Out of their fucking minds.
Online KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6284 on: Today at 01:26:56 pm »
There is as a bit on last nights Rachel Maddows show of clips of people saying wed rather have Trump as dictator for 4 years than Joe Biden as president. Thats where they are. I also dont think they know what a dictator is. If fatty gets in again he is not leaving alive.
