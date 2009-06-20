Yep. The fat horrible c*nt Trump has a solid base, but it's diminished. It's permanently dented like his fragile fucking ego.

Everything is finally catching up with the corrupt c*nt. He might win the odd battle but he'll lose the war in the courts and the election.





It's a crumbling pot of shyte really as he can bluster away when given a stage to do so but whenever his feet are put to the fire in recent years he's fallen flat. Those clowns who prop him up, like MAGA fanatics and FOX news, can try to shine him up but he's still a turd who's backed so many horses in recent elections who all have fallen short. I wonder what's the percentage of candidates he's spoken for since 2022 who have failed to be re-elected? I bet it's well above 50% closer to 60% which tells you his Midas touch is stone cold outside those who can't see beyond their red baseball hats. The polls just want to seem close, click bait at this stage as everything has some financial worth but if they said Biden probably has 60% of the support again it would lose them money. Trump is a dead horse before the race even gets going and anyone with any sense can see that as he's up to his eyeballs in one criminal case after another.