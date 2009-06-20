The minute he spouts his shoite in front of a neutral audience they'll run screaming from him. He may have been president by a quirk of the electoral college, but he's lost the popular vote twice, and very heavily - 3 million in 2016 and by 7 million in 2020.
Last time plenty of Republican voters voted GOP all the way down their ticket, except in the presidency, which they typically just left blank. There's no reason to think the same wouldn't happen again.
Republicans are going to the wall financially. Whatever money is being raised is going straight to Trump, and he's hoarding it. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has raised almost $100m from small donors alone. And now we have Trump saying GOP states should send their national guards in to back Texas.
Republicans can't withstand another 10 months of shite like this. Trump will destroy them. They're admitting as much in private themselves.