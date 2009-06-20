« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6240 on: January 27, 2024, 07:11:06 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 27, 2024, 10:26:33 am
@killer-heels, you seem preoccupied with this line of commenting. What, precisely, is it that you fear, why, and what do you propose as the solution?

Getting blown up is a fear, because Trump will most likely be president and the solution is probably to get him blown up.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6241 on: January 27, 2024, 07:43:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on January 27, 2024, 07:11:06 pm
Getting blown up is a fear, because Trump will most likely be president and the solution is probably to get him blown up.
Do you genuinely fear this? I mean, I guess we all fear this. But are you as preoccupied with this as you appear to be?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6242 on: January 27, 2024, 09:51:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on January 27, 2024, 07:11:06 pm
Getting blown up is a fear, because Trump will most likely be president and the solution is probably to get him blown up.

More chance of me being president than the orange one.  Its early days but the US economy is flying.  Just because the orange one wins the Republican primary, that doesnt resonate across the us electorate.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6243 on: January 27, 2024, 10:20:21 pm
Once you dig into the polls the numbers aren't really all that good for Trump. Last election people were literally dying to see that guy speak and to go out and vote for him. Turnout seems to be down in general and there's a big chunk of GOP voters adamant they won't vote for Trump.

So far, he's only running in Republican circles. Once he's out there hitting the road trying to appeal to a broader base he'll have to try and tone things down, but I don't think he's capable.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6244 on: January 27, 2024, 10:27:43 pm
Quote from: TSC on January 27, 2024, 09:51:34 pm
More chance of me being president than the orange one.  Its early days but the US economy is flying.  Just because the orange one wins the Republican primary, that doesnt resonate across the us electorate.
Yep. The fat horrible c*nt Trump has a solid base, but it's diminished. It's permanently dented like his fragile fucking ego.
Everything is finally catching up with the corrupt c*nt. He might win the odd battle but he'll lose the war in the courts and the election.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 01:44:26 am
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:24:45 am by jambutty »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 01:57:05 am
Quote from: John C on January 27, 2024, 10:27:43 pm
Yep. The fat horrible c*nt Trump has a solid base, but it's diminished. It's permanently dented like his fragile fucking ego.
Everything is finally catching up with the corrupt c*nt. He might win the odd battle but he'll lose the war in the courts and the election.


I'm not as confident as you guys. I speak to people who claim to dislike Trump (but curiously defend him whenever a "leftie" criticises) who earnestly believe that the Biden family is a criminal enterprise and the Democratic party vastly more corrupt than any political body in the western world. These people I guess are Thatcherite types, more libertarian than outright conservative. but there is definitely a narrative running through the Murdoch media empire that is producing these lines of argument
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 02:11:48 am
Maybe it's easy for people that aren't represented by him to excuse his base qualities (he has no other) and find summat about him that appeals to their inner douchebag or libowner.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 03:50:58 am
yes, whether they are libertarian or tory at heart, their shared loathing of The Left appears to motivate them more than any material cause (aside maybe from controlling the uterus)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 10:36:13 am
Quote from: John C on January 27, 2024, 10:27:43 pm
Yep. The fat horrible c*nt Trump has a solid base, but it's diminished. It's permanently dented like his fragile fucking ego.
Everything is finally catching up with the corrupt c*nt. He might win the odd battle but he'll lose the war in the courts and the election.


It's a crumbling pot of shyte really as he can bluster away when given a stage to do so but whenever his feet are put to the fire in recent years he's fallen flat. Those clowns who prop him up, like MAGA fanatics and FOX news, can try to shine him up but he's still a turd who's backed so many horses in recent elections who all have fallen short. I wonder what's the percentage of candidates he's spoken for since 2022 who have failed to be re-elected? I bet it's well above 50% closer to 60% which tells you his Midas touch is stone cold outside those who can't see beyond their red baseball hats. The polls just want to seem close, click bait at this stage as everything has some financial worth but if they said Biden probably has 60% of the support again it would lose them money. Trump is a dead horse before the race even gets going and anyone with any sense can see that as he's up to his eyeballs in one criminal case after another.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 12:03:00 pm
The minute he spouts his shoite in front of a neutral audience they'll run screaming from him. He may have been president by a quirk of the electoral college, but he's lost the popular vote twice, and very heavily - 3 million in 2016 and by 7 million in 2020.

Last time plenty of Republican voters voted GOP all the way down their ticket, except in the presidency, which they typically just left blank. There's no reason to think the same wouldn't happen again.

Republicans are going to the wall financially. Whatever money is being raised is going straight to Trump, and he's hoarding it. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has raised almost $100m from small donors alone. And now we have Trump saying GOP states should send their national guards in to back Texas.

Republicans can't withstand another 10 months of shite like this. Trump will destroy them.  They're admitting as much in private themselves.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 01:52:06 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:44:26 am
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/rudy-giuliani-lists-his-financial-assets-in-bankruptcy-file/ar-BB1hlkL3?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=1f71e513b9734e40bb93c7700b10fbdb&ei=22

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-50-million-mystery-debt-looks-like-tax-evasion/ar-BB1hmDOt?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=71f24daad3f0464ebf30b3e148bb11f6&ei=83

Quote
Giuliani's other assets include:

    A 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL500 - $25,000
    Household furnishings - $20,000
    TV and electronics - $2,500
    Sports memorabilia including signed Joe DiMaggio shirt and Reggie Jackson picture - unknown
    Clothes - $8,500
    Watches, diamond ring and three New York Yankees World Series rings - $30,000
    Citibank checking account - $31,000
    Savings account - $351
    Retirement accounts - over $1.4 million
    Collection of whisky
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6252 on: Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6253 on: Yesterday at 09:11:22 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6254 on: Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm
Another one thrown on the scrap heap.
Trump sacks Alina Habba.

https://twitter.com/TheSGTJoker/status/1751610796499468363?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1751610796499468363%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Ahum. Immediately below the tweat:
Quote
Readers added context to this image

Digitally created image: @realDonaldTrump never made this post on Truth Social.
truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTru
truthsocial.com
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6255 on: Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
Ahum. Immediately below the tweat:

damnit.

spoilsport!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6256 on: Yesterday at 09:23:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
Ahum. Immediately below the tweat:
Ohh the shame of it. being called out by Donald Trump for spreading fake news.  :)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6257 on: Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
Ahum. Immediately below the tweat:
So what's that about mate?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6258 on: Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm
So what's that about mate?

It was a digitally created post- he didn't actually write or post it. It's fake.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6259 on: Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm
Your first clue should have been that Donald Trump is not smart enough to fire Alina Habba. She is his new piece of fluffy arm candy and he is too busy thinking with his withered mushroom dick.

And even if he did fire her, she is set for life. A career in right wing media beckons, where you don't need to be smart. But if Trump wins the election, you are definitely looking at the next AG.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6260 on: Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm
So what's that about mate?
Quote
Context is written by people who use X, and appears when rated helpful by others.  Find out more.
The 'find out more' link does not work (for me, at least). But it is Twitter's user-generated fact-checking system. I believe it what so upset the Tories last week when they posted fake information from their official Twitter account.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6261 on: Today at 07:01:46 am
