Once you dig into the polls the numbers aren't really all that good for Trump. Last election people were literally dying to see that guy speak and to go out and vote for him. Turnout seems to be down in general and there's a big chunk of GOP voters adamant they won't vote for Trump.



So far, he's only running in Republican circles. Once he's out there hitting the road trying to appeal to a broader base he'll have to try and tone things down, but I don't think he's capable.