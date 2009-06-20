A lot of the mainstream media is not broadcasting what Trump is saying because he's so toxic/full of lies.



The expectation is that during an election campaign, when his crap is broadcast, people will remember how bad he was and be a bit stunned by how worse he's got.



His justification for doing what he says are lies but you can't just ignore his intentions, this should send fear throughout the US and the world.We know Trump is a vicious narcist who holds a grudge, anyone decent who he feels is a threat will be shown the door, he will try and to make himself untouchable. the separation of powers will be undermined. the law will be undermined.Trump had a few people around him willing to tell him what he didn't want to hear when he was President, I don't think he will have anyone to reign in him in if he wins this time.Am just very surprised this isn't getting the coverage it should.I think the belief people will see him for what he is has already been proven to be wishful thinking, people should know what he's like now, they shouldn't need election debates to help them to see it.