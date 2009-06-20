You certainly have a firm grip on reality in the U.S.
ome people are able to pull themselves out of the pit and get rich but most dont and are not even aware of some of the outright fraud, and rightly so as it would completely shatter their world view.
Whereabouts are you in the states Studg ?
I disagree that's "rightly so"
Im English lol, live in London, but I have a lot of family based in New York but I just take an interest in the US as it pretty much informs what happens in the rest of the Western world. I agree w/ you actually, everyone should be aware of it but I mean its easier for people to live in ignorance and enjoy their lives than worry about that kind of stuff.
You're posting like none of us pay attention.
Ordered to pay 83m to E Jean Carroll.
Watch stand on the steps of the court and defame her again to the media.
Just shows the state of things in US.Continues to deny ever meeting E Jean Carroll, and there's a photo of the two of them in a group at a party.
Your honor, all that photo proves is that my client does indeed have black friends
Imagine if this c*nt wins, we'll have to endure a Trump reign without a Klopp reign to offset it.
I'm raising my guess for the Carroll case. I think it will be over $100m. Maybe even a multiple of that.
her lawyers showed him that photo in pretrial deposition, asked him if he recognized her. "Yes, that's Melania".he was serious, and had to be corrected by his own lawyer.and this was after he said E Jean Carroll was "not my type".
At least though we know we wont have a Klopp reign cut short by the inevitable nuclear holocaust.
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
I'd've liked a ruling that added $5M every time he denied it in pubic.
