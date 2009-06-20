You certainly have a firm grip on reality in the U.S.



Not sure if sarcasm but I follow the goings on in the US closely, youd be very surprised how the construct of money has been exploited under the hood for the sole benefit of the elites dating back years. Some people are able to pull themselves out of the pit and get rich but most dont and are not even aware of some of the outright fraud, and rightly so as it would completely shatter their world view.