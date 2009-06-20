« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 334245 times)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6200 on: January 25, 2024, 02:41:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January 25, 2024, 02:30:22 pm
You certainly have a firm grip on reality in the U.S.

Not sure if sarcasm but I follow the goings on in the US closely, youd be very surprised how the construct of money has been exploited under the hood for the sole benefit of the elites dating back years. Some people are able to pull themselves out of the pit and get rich but most dont and are not even aware of some of the outright fraud, and rightly so as it would completely shatter their world view.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6201 on: January 25, 2024, 03:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on January 25, 2024, 02:41:56 pm
ome people are able to pull themselves out of the pit and get rich but most dont and are not even aware of some of the outright fraud, and rightly so as it would completely shatter their world view.

I disagree that's "rightly so"
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6202 on: January 25, 2024, 03:06:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 25, 2024, 02:41:00 pm

Whereabouts are you in the states Studg ?

Im English lol, live in London, but I have a lot of family based in New York but I just take an interest in the US as it pretty much informs what happens in the rest of the Western world.

Quote from: ToneLa on January 25, 2024, 03:01:46 pm
I disagree that's "rightly so"

I agree w/ you actually, everyone should be aware of it but I mean its easier for people to live in ignorance and enjoy their lives than worry about that kind of stuff.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6203 on: January 25, 2024, 03:21:58 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6204 on: January 25, 2024, 03:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on January 25, 2024, 03:06:55 pm
Im English lol, live in London, but I have a lot of family based in New York but I just take an interest in the US as it pretty much informs what happens in the rest of the Western world.

I agree w/ you actually, everyone should be aware of it but I mean its easier for people to live in ignorance and enjoy their lives than worry about that kind of stuff.


You're posting like none of us pay attention.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6205 on: January 25, 2024, 03:38:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 25, 2024, 03:34:47 pm

You're posting like none of us pay attention.

RAWK has some well informed people, Im more referring to the wider general public in any comments relating to how the system we live in has been constructed. However Ill say, in my experience there are very few people that are able to correctly process the world we live in and its difficult to engage in that kind of convo with the average person as they simply dont care, until their pockets are hit hard enough and by then itll be too late.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6206 on: January 25, 2024, 04:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on January 25, 2024, 03:38:22 pm


It's good of you to share your insights with us.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6207 on: Yesterday at 08:03:22 am »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6208 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm »
Ordered to pay 83m to E Jean Carroll.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6209 on: Yesterday at 09:48:45 pm »
Hahahaha.  Pay up grifter.

Luckily for him he just told another Court that his house in Florida is worth BILLIONS.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6210 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
Ordered to pay 83m to E Jean Carroll.
Holy fuck :lmao
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6211 on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 pm »
Details:

Jury rules that Donald Trump must pay E Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defamation ($7.3M emotional damages, $11M reputational damages, $65M punitive damages)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6212 on: Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm »
Watch stand on the steps of the court and defame her again to the media.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6213 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm
Watch stand on the steps of the court and defame her again to the media.

Just shows the state of things in US.

Continues to deny ever meeting E Jean Carroll, and there's a photo of the two of them in a group at a party.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6214 on: Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Just shows the state of things in US.

Continues to deny ever meeting E Jean Carroll, and there's a photo of the two of them in a group at a party.


her lawyers showed him that photo in pretrial deposition, asked him if he recognized her. 

"Yes, that's Melania".

he was serious, and had to be corrected by his own lawyer.

and this was after he said E Jean Carroll was "not my type".
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6215 on: Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm »
She was a dead ringer for Marla.

More brains and humour too.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6216 on: Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm »
Your honor, all that photo proves is that my client does indeed have black friends

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6217 on: Yesterday at 11:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
Your honor, all that photo proves is that my client does indeed have black friends

That's Carroll's hub John Johnson.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6218 on: Today at 05:09:05 am »
Imagine if this c*nt wins, we'll have to endure a Trump reign without a Klopp reign to offset it. :puke2
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6219 on: Today at 08:09:31 am »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6220 on: Today at 08:25:10 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:09:05 am
Imagine if this c*nt wins, we'll have to endure a Trump reign without a Klopp reign to offset it. :puke2

At least though we know we wont have a Klopp reign cut short by the inevitable nuclear holocaust.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6221 on: Today at 09:00:56 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on January 17, 2024, 11:31:15 pm
I'm raising my guess for the Carroll case. I think it will be over $100m. Maybe even a multiple of that.

Well, I was a bit over, but I think the jury wanted something that would hold up on appeal.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6222 on: Today at 09:03:42 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm
her lawyers showed him that photo in pretrial deposition, asked him if he recognized her. 

"Yes, that's Melania".

he was serious, and had to be corrected by his own lawyer.

and this was after he said E Jean Carroll was "not my type".


Marla, not Melania.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6223 on: Today at 09:51:01 am »
I'd've liked a ruling that added $5M every time he denied it in pubic.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6224 on: Today at 10:26:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:10 am
At least though we know we wont have a Klopp reign cut short by the inevitable nuclear holocaust.
@killer-heels, you seem preoccupied with this line of commenting. What, precisely, is it that you fear, why, and what do you propose as the solution?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6225 on: Today at 10:28:46 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:51:01 am
I'd've liked a ruling that added $5M every time he denied it in pubic.
Not sure that's a thing. But since Trump was already making similar untrue claims yet again during jury deliberation over damages, there must be a good chance that this will end up in court yet again.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6226 on: Today at 10:56:40 am »
Read the stuff about Trump having to pay out that money

Good


Fucking shithouse.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6227 on: Today at 10:58:25 am »
I expected this to be headline news yesterday, not even mentioned on TV. this is not a idle threat, he's a psycho full of malice.

 https://twitter.com/ZaleskiLuke/status/1750371080357675420




