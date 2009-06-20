It is interesting, but also sadly predictable in some ways. America, and the West more generally, needed a shake-up to reverse the inexorable march of the super wealthy as it left the average worker further and further behind in their rear view mirror. The recent proliferation of tech bros, the housing market that has now entered the impossible dream realm for the majority of young people, the downward pressures of AI etc., accelerated this sense of loss and meant that a circuit breaker was needed. Someone who wouldn't conform to institutional demands or kowtow to power. This could potentially have been a great thing.
Where it becomes sadly predictable is in the execution. History shows that in these times of desperation, it's usually something much worse that provides the answer. Someone who is part of the elite, who makes you think he's on your side, but just wants to concentrate the existing institutional power into one messianic individual, to be shared only with his descendants. Someone who will make you look away from the true cause (aging populations, the decimation of working and middle class making it unaffordable to raise a family) and blame the outsider (migrants filling the void). Someone who will make you rage obsessively about stuff you never cared two shits about (transgender in women's sport).
We've seen where this leads. We should have learned, but once again the phase of true progress will only come from the ashes of total devastation.