Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 21, 2024, 12:04:57 pm
Christ, imagine a Johnson/Trump double 😱 At that point, I think Id go and live in small cave in the Gobi desert.

We had that a few years back of course, which unfortunately for respective countries, coincided with Covid landing.   On this side of the Atlantic you had a PM thinking blowing hairdryers up the nose may kill covid, while on the other side we had a president talking about how bleach and uv rays may kill Covid.  Of course both Trump and Johnson, possessing similar populist character traits, apparently fell ill to Covid.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: TSC on January 21, 2024, 12:22:47 pm
We had that a few years back of course
YeahAnd when it was finally gone you breathed easily again thinking, well that was interesting but thank fook its over
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Expect nothing.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: jambutty on January 21, 2024, 02:48:04 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/fani-willis-response-to-subpoena-very-improper-legal-analyst-warns/ar-BB1gZXB0?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=9b10666810684908890160a21986c6ad&ei=24
I've not been following this, but it does not look good. I watch or listen to quite a lot from MSNBC - there has not been a lot of mention of this. But I've not been listening as much recently, so maybe I missed it. Or, are MSNBC choosing to not cover it?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January 21, 2024, 11:20:20 am
I'm happy to go along with that JB. You're right, it "should be enough". However I would still have concerns about Biden's cognitive ability to think quickly on his feet. Particularly under the glare of the debate stage, where Trump will undoubtedly drag him into a political slagging match.
     

Obviously I could be wrong, but based on the way the clouds seem to be gathering, it is my opinion that the upcoming election is going to be very different to the last. Skilled communication and the ability to calmly dismantle Trump's bombast is going to be needed now more than ever! I can't put too fine a point on that. I genuinely believe that is what's going to tip the balance the most. As big of a shitbag Trump may be, you cannot say that he's not adept at winning over hearts and minds, which is ultimately what elections are all about 

For that reason, along with the fact that Biden is clearly struggling to maintain cognitive sharpness, I feel the Democratic party are being extremely foolish to think that 2020 indicates repeat success in 2024. Moreover, if an ailing 81 year old is the best the party can put forward, after 4 years of Trump openly stating his intent to re-run, then as a party they deserve the shit-storm that will undoubtedly come their way if this blows up in their face. That's not me being spiteful mate. That's just pointing out the cold realities of politics

P.S I'm not the only one waving this flag. There are many within the Democratic party who have openly shared the same concerns. Is that ok? Have I explained it clear enough? Do you get where I'm coming from now?

   



I'm not asking many within the Democratic Party; I'm asking you, what is the logic behind thinking they deserve to lose? What change do you think that will cause in the Party? What exactly is the 'shitstorm' you think they'll face if he loses? And really, I suppose the underlying question I have is, do you think Americans in general deserve what they get if Biden loses? Because it's not just about the Democratic Party and what they 'deserve'. What happens to them ultimately happens to the nation. (Same goes the other way- whatever happens to the Republican Party in some way affects America.) Whatever it is you think the Democratic Party 'deserves' isn't going to be self-contained to the Party. Literally hundreds of millions of people will be affected by a Biden loss, and I don't just mean within America. Do we all deserve it?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January 21, 2024, 11:43:57 am
Thank you for the vote of confidence. It's reassuring to know I'm not the only one who feels the hostility in here is a bit OTT at times. Particularly if you dare to offer view points that aren't aligned with the views of the regulars

For the record, and contrary to some of the idle bollox posted in here, I have at no point in my life ever supported Donald Trump. Nor do I condone the mistreatment of women or the hardships that have befallen those who've voted for him

Oh but you're OK with keeping kids in cages? You're OK with separating parents from their babies? You're OK with sexually assaulting women in dressing rooms?



It's a fuckin joke Bill. I binned off posting a while ago but what the hell I'll dip my toes back in the water. Anything going against the grain gets met with a ridiculous amount of faux outrage and pearl clutching. People are dying to call other posters racists, Trumpers, Tories, gammon-faced Brexiters, whatever. Any post mentioning any viewpoint that might be troubling to the masses has to be caveated with so many disclaimers to ward that shit off it's ridiculous. You even led off with an unequivocal statement that you are squarely anti-Trump and that still wasn't enough. It's exhausting.

Can we just fuckin say stuff? There needs to be a War on Quilts on this site.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
One other thing for those who may need to hear it: what is said on RAWK will not influence the 2024 US Presidential Election

If any of you are active on Twitter with millions of followers, I'd hope you toe the party line and refrain from posting scathing critiques of Biden and the Dems in the run-up to the election. We don't want to give comfort to the enemy and sway any undecideds the wrong way. But on RAWK, I think we can just say what we think, can't we?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: coolbyrne on January 21, 2024, 05:38:48 pm
I'm asking you, what is the logic behind thinking they deserve to lose?

I explained that 3 times on the previous page, one of which was a direct reply to you. I don't know how much clearer I can make it

Quote from: coolbyrne on January 21, 2024, 05:38:48 pm
What change do you think that will cause in the Party?

I'm not entirely sure. But based on the Democratic Party's track record of tone deafness, I wouldn't expect much from them in way of change

Quote from: coolbyrne on January 21, 2024, 05:38:48 pm
What exactly is the 'shitstorm' you think they'll face if he loses?

An unrelenting barrage of abuse from Trump who will likely be brutal in his taunting, along with deep dissent and unrest from within the party itself

Quote from: coolbyrne on January 21, 2024, 05:38:48 pm
And really, I suppose the underlying question I have is, do you think Americans in general deserve what they get if Biden loses?


Yes, 100% they deserve it. Because that's how democracy works.

If the self-proclaimed greatest democratic republic on earth installs Donald Trump as their president, then who else have "Americans in general" got to blame?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: GreatEx on January 21, 2024, 10:36:59 am
People talk about Trump having the upper hand on Biden in debates, but was that true in 2020? I only recall 2016 and Trump's creepy stalking of Clinton which I thought would devastate his chances, but which turned out to be a winning move because America has a disease.

Trump would *NOT* have the upper hand on the debates, UNLESS the only networks that run it are Fox and OAN.  As long as whomever moderates it is halfway competent, he will lose. 

There is a reason why he hasn't got involved in any of the debates in the Republican primaries - he is scared that Haley and Christie would *destroy* him, so if they can, there is no way that Biden wouldn't.    Especially as by then, at least some of the court cases should be resolved which would give even more ammunition against Trump.

When Trump today can't remember the difference between Biden and Obama, or Pelosi and Haley, on a rally stage - on a debate with a competent moderator and Biden, he'd be stopped from speaking.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 21, 2024, 03:15:59 pm
I've not been following this, but it does not look good. I watch or listen to quite a lot from MSNBC - there has not been a lot of mention of this. But I've not been listening as much recently, so maybe I missed it. Or, are MSNBC choosing to not cover it?

Its a storm in a tea cup.  Trump and his allies know that the evidence is over whelming, and enough to jail him.  He and his lawyers have tried everything else they can to try and bar some evidence from the court case, delaying tactics, claiming immunity, etc etc.  All to no avail.  So there newest tactic (which they have tried 2 times already) is to try and disqualify Fanni Willis from the case - and either get it thrown out, or instead delay it enough so it happens after the election. 

Thus these "affair" allegations - trying to say that this alleged "affair", and specifically the hiring of the "married, but completely separated, just not divorced yet" man is enough to show impropriety in the minds of the jurors (and thus, not only should he stand down as an aide, but also she should which would basically cancel the case from starting in August).

The main allegations, basically, stem from the wife who (presumably jealous) has provided credit card receipts showing he bought 2 plane tickets to Aruba and San Francisco - with no other evidence - and using that to show she imrproperly hired him whilst having an affair.  She could have paid him back, it could have been for work related trip (so he could have bought them, and then the DA office reimbursed him, etc) - at the moment all we know is that it is alleged she only hired him *because* of the affair, and these plane tickets are the only evidence.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 22, 2024, 11:35:52 am
Trump would *NOT* have the upper hand on the debates, UNLESS the only networks that run it are Fox and OAN.  As long as whomever moderates it is halfway competent, he will lose. 

There is a reason why he hasn't got involved in any of the debates in the Republican primaries - he is scared that Haley and Christie would *destroy* him, so if they can, there is no way that Biden wouldn't.    Especially as by then, at least some of the court cases should be resolved which would give even more ammunition against Trump.

When Trump today can't remember the difference between Biden and Obama, or Pelosi and Haley, on a rally stage - on a debate with a competent moderator and Biden, he'd be stopped from speaking.


I would say the reason he did not debate Haley or DeSantis is polling numbers, he simply did not have to, why take any risk with the lead he has?

Unfortunately, I think a Trump / Biden debate would be horrendous for Biden whichever network shows it. I don't see any moderator keeping Trump in line. He has been spouting off to judges without consequence. We all know, and I think agree, that Trump is infantile and talks absolute shite all of the time and is a bully in debates. Biden.....and this is just my opinion....is no where near as sharp as he was 3 years ago, there is a visible decline in his communication skills. That will effect peoples opinion on whether he can govern and I think Trump would relish it and at this point in time come out on top, irrespective of Biden's accomplishments as president.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Biden has never been stupid, ignorant or uneducated.

He may not be as sharp as he once was, but even at 50% he can outwit Chump if responses were limited and mics shut off after a designated period.

Chump doesn't listen to anything and can't put 2 sentences together without meandering.

With the right ground rules, Biden could fluster the fucker.

And without ground rules, Biden can fuck off debates and still win.

Biden could ask if Chump would recommend a Marshall Plan for Ukraine.  Chump would say he's all for Martial law.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: nozza on January 22, 2024, 02:14:06 pm

I would say the reason he did not debate Haley or DeSantis is polling numbers, he simply did not have to, why take any risk with the lead he has?

Unfortunately, I think a Trump / Biden debate would be horrendous for Biden whichever network shows it. I don't see any moderator keeping Trump in line. He has been spouting off to judges without consequence. We all know, and I think agree, that Trump is infantile and talks absolute shite all of the time and is a bully in debates. Biden.....and this is just my opinion....is no where near as sharp as he was 3 years ago, there is a visible decline in his communication skills. That will effect peoples opinion on whether he can govern and I think Trump would relish it and at this point in time come out on top, irrespective of Biden's accomplishments as president.

Trump stomped his rivals in the debates just by bullying and name-calling, he knew it worked. I don't think it worked as well on Biden because Joe is clearly just away with the fairies a lot of the time. Trump couldn't get a rise out of him. Shane Gillis explains this better (and funnier).
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Dench57 on January 22, 2024, 04:00:42 pm
Trump stomped his rivals in the debates just by bullying and name-calling, he knew it worked. I don't think it worked as well on Biden because Joe is clearly just away with the fairies a lot of the time. Trump couldn't get a rise out of him. Shane Gillis explains this better (and funnier).

It worked 8 years ago, yes - because he was an unknown, and the moderators clearly were instructed to allow him to shout over the likes of Rubio and Cruz for numbers, as they had no expectation he would win the Primary (and then would win the Presidency).  A lot has happened since - the public (certainly independents) remember his disastrous 4 years in charge, there'll be all the crimes and cases ongoing which will score easy points, his opponents in the Republican party are more likely to push back (at least some), he is clearly far less capable physically and mentally, etc etc.

4 years ago, there were no debates on the GOP side as there were no primaries.  And the 2 times he did debate Biden, Biden won both debates Trump actually bothered with.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
He's going to win the Republican nomination for President, my son.

Most of us knew that.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: jambutty on January 22, 2024, 06:27:07 pm
He's going to win the Republican nomination for President, my son.

Most of us knew that.

I meant the presidency. Makes me shudder.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: jambutty on January 22, 2024, 03:38:37 pm

Biden could ask if Chump would recommend a Marshall Plan for Ukraine.  Chump would say he's all for Martial law.

Which is all well and good, if the audience know their Marshall plan from Martial Law.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on January 21, 2024, 06:47:30 pm
Any post mentioning any viewpoint that might be troubling to the masses has to be caveated with so many disclaimers to ward that shit off it's ridiculous. You even led off with an unequivocal statement that you are squarely anti-Trump and that still wasn't enough. It's exhausting.

I agree. It's a pity in many respects because I genuinely believe this forum is at its best when contentious topics are debated without reversion to personal attacks. The amount of knowledge and insight I've gained from reading this section of the site down through the years is truly immeasurable. Some of my most deep seated beliefs have literally been smashed to pieces, not just by the wisdom of certain posters, but by the eloquence of their debating.

Unfortunately there seems to have emerged a trend in recent years where the regular frequenters of certain threads have taken it upon themselves to moderate the tone & scope of the discussion. Should a less-frequent contributor dare show up and rock the boat with an alternate perspective then they're shouted down like some sort of radical pariah. It's no wonder so many of the older brigade have ceased debating, or in some cases have fucked the site off altogether. Some mods may rap me on the knuckles for saying that, others I believe will be nodding in agreement

Bringing it back to Trump, hate him all you want (which I certainly do), but you can't say his march to the Republican nomination isn't fascinating. As social studies go, it's quite remarkable seeing the self-proclaimed "greatest democracy in the world" flirt with a blatant insurrectionist. No doubt many in here will cite free-dumb and the right wing media for that (which is certainly true to a point) but I honestly think it's much more complex than that. Let's see how it goes   
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
It is interesting, but also sadly predictable in some ways. America, and the West more generally, needed a shake-up to reverse the inexorable march of the super wealthy as it left the average worker further and further behind in their rear view mirror. The recent proliferation of tech bros, the housing market that has now entered the impossible dream realm for the majority of young people, the downward pressures of AI etc., accelerated this sense of loss and meant that a circuit breaker was needed. Someone who wouldn't conform to institutional demands or kowtow to power. This could potentially have been a great thing.

Where it becomes sadly predictable is in the execution. History shows that in these times of desperation, it's usually something much worse that provides the answer. Someone who is part of the elite, who makes you think he's on your side, but just wants to concentrate the existing institutional power into one messianic individual, to be shared only with his descendants. Someone who will make you look away from the true cause (aging populations, the decimation of working and middle class making it unaffordable to raise a family) and blame the outsider (migrants filling the void). Someone who will make you rage obsessively about stuff you never cared two shits about (transgender in women's sport).

We've seen where this leads. We should have learned, but once again the phase of true progress will only come from the ashes of total devastation.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: GreatEx on January 22, 2024, 10:39:11 pm
It is interesting, but also sadly predictable in some ways. America, and the West more generally, needed a shake-up to reverse the inexorable march of the super wealthy as it left the average worker further and further behind in their rear view mirror. The recent proliferation of tech bros, the housing market that has now entered the impossible dream realm for the majority of young people, the downward pressures of AI etc., accelerated this sense of loss and meant that a circuit breaker was needed. Someone who wouldn't conform to institutional demands or kowtow to power. This could potentially have been a great thing.

Where it becomes sadly predictable is in the execution. History shows that in these times of desperation, it's usually something much worse that provides the answer. Someone who is part of the elite, who makes you think he's on your side, but just wants to concentrate the existing institutional power into one messianic individual, to be shared only with his descendants. Someone who will make you look away from the true cause (aging populations, the decimation of working and middle class making it unaffordable to raise a family) and blame the outsider (migrants filling the void). Someone who will make you rage obsessively about stuff you never cared two shits about (transgender in women's sport).

We've seen where this leads. We should have learned, but once again the phase of true progress will only come from the ashes of total devastation.

In the nicest possible way, I hope you turn out to be wrong.  Was thinking the other day, the internet should have been a boon to all, but it's concentrated huge amounts of wealth \ power to a number of people, well, Musk, Jobs, Bezos , Gates.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Dench57 on January 22, 2024, 04:00:42 pm
Trump stomped his rivals in the debates just by bullying and name-calling, he knew it worked. I don't think it worked as well on Biden because Joe is clearly just away with the fairies a lot of the time. Trump couldn't get a rise out of him. Shane Gillis explains this better (and funnier).

Actually, Joe stuck to his message, looked more presidential and told the crooked orange fascist to STFU when he needed to. Far from being away with fairies he looked like a normal human being who couldnt be bullied by the creep.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:21:55 am
In the nicest possible way, I hope you turn out to be wrong.  Was thinking the other day, the internet should have been a boon to all, but it's concentrated huge amounts of wealth \ power to a number of people, well, Musk, Jobs, Bezos , Gates.


I remember, in the early 00's, having an epiphany about how the internet could enable 'the left' to get their political message to the masses in a way that the right-wing ownership of the bulk of the media had previously prevented. A similar effect to when the printing press

Not only did 'the left' totally miss that opportunity*, but malevolent, right-wing billionaires seized the opportunity to be able to spread unregulated misinformation to further their right-wing causes and intentions and demonise leftist politics



* worse, 'the left' became hijacked by 'social justice warriors' who focused on niche, micro-issues (identity politics, trans issues, etc), and ignored wider, macro-economic politics that matter to the majority.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Nobby Reserve
* worse, 'the left' became hijacked by 'social justice warriors' who focused on niche, micro-issues (identity politics, trans issues, etc), and ignored wider, macro-economic politics that matter to the majority.

my wife really enjoyed the tv series The Good Fight (which was often really weird but 100% coming from a left-wing political viewpoint).

the main character had a quote that struck me as very accurate, spoken at a time when she was getting very tired of fighting the nonstop Repugnant bullshit. something like "The problem with being a Democrat is no matter what we accomplish, there's always someone else whose life situation gets us outraged. It never ends."
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Dench57 on January 22, 2024, 04:00:42 pm
Trump stomped his rivals in the debates just by bullying and name-calling, he knew it worked. I don't think it worked as well on Biden because Joe is clearly just away with the fairies a lot of the time. Trump couldn't get a rise out of him. Shane Gillis explains this better (and funnier).

No, he doesn't explain it better because it's complete bullshit. Yet again, people on here passing blithe judgement on Biden's faculties with zero evidence.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 02:09:02 pm
No, he doesn't explain it better because it's complete bullshit. Yet again, people on here passing blithe judgement on Biden's faculties with zero evidence.
the US media are a disgrace - incl CNN and MSNBC.  Trump talks pure gibberish nonsense day after day and they ignore it. 

Biden stumbles or hesitates over a word now and then and they put it on a fucking loop and assemble a panel to debate his age for the 823rd time.

bastards.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:21:24 pm
the US media are a disgrace - incl CNN and MSNBC.  Trump talks pure gibberish nonsense day after day and they ignore it. 

Biden stumbles or hesitates over a word now and then and they put it on a fucking loop and assemble a panel to debate his age for the 823rd time.

bastards.

They've really started going after the orange c*nt now though, helps that he's a complete head the ball like, but they've stopped ignoring it.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Democratic ads:

How much ammunition is out there of Agent Orange sounding a complete loon.

And none of it AI.

Enough to make the average supporter feel an abso fool.

2 10 second clips of gibberish, pausing at that smacked arse face and saying "Is this the man that's going to make America better?"

Followed by:  "I'm Joe Biden and I approve this message."

Turn the Fool into the laughing stock he and his supporters are.

There'd be so many great clips it would become a YouTube channel.

Please send your authentic clips to Joe Biden for President.


Aging, orange, Florida man posts angry internet tropes from bedroom in his underwear.

I would pay for that cartoon.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
The media are complicit in making the US an non-serious country. Infantalised politics.

Trump's whole pitch is "politics has failed" yet his every policy and law-breaking action must be examined with a fine tooth comb. There are deep problems and challenges in society which require serious work. Democraphics are changing in America and workforces are shifting rapiidly. Part of the bruised psyche of Trump's desperate appeal to some:

Gen Z will be the last generation of Americans where the majority will have white faces.


That is not wokism, it is fact.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:16:56 am
The media are complicit in making the US an non-serious country. Infantalised politics.

Nail on the head. Just look at this clown, turning what should be sober discussion about a serious topic into a circus to get media and online attention:


That UFO just flew off with half of Trump's 2020 votes!

An elected member of Congress, in truth the man has very little relationship with reality - fully on board with Trump's 2020 delusions. And yet internet commentors breathlessly hang on his words and actions as if there's some imminent revelation, which of course brings him attention, which of course brings media headlines, which motivates him to keep going.

There are far worse offenders than him (both inside and outside of the House), I'm sure we can all reel off a list, all saying the stupidest stuff both online and in hearings for the attention it invariably brings. Too many people don't have that 'critical thinking' filter and are swayed by sharp clothing, or a Congressional seat, or some barely-relevant qualification, or maybe even just sheer repetition, and end up using it as a jumping off point to go swim in the stupid, or as you say infantilised, end of politics.

It's not new (nor exclusive to the US of course), but it has been turbo-charged by social media algorithms gatekeeping the news people consume rather than established, credentialled independent news broadcasts.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:16:56 am
Infantalised politics.


One of Trumps favourite 'plays' came back last night.  Basically 'She did it too!'

'I could tell you what it is but....'

Quote
Just a little note to Nikki, she is not going to win, but if she did she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes. I could tell you five reasons why already, not big reasons, little stuff that she doesnt want to talk about, but she will be under investigation in minutes, said Mr Trump to a crowd of his supporters on Tuesday night.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: GreatEx on January 22, 2024, 10:39:11 pm
It is interesting, but also sadly predictable in some ways. America, and the West more generally, needed a shake-up to reverse the inexorable march of the super wealthy as it left the average worker further and further behind in their rear view mirror. The recent proliferation of tech bros, the housing market that has now entered the impossible dream realm for the majority of young people, the downward pressures of AI etc., accelerated this sense of loss and meant that a circuit breaker was needed. Someone who wouldn't conform to institutional demands or kowtow to power. This could potentially have been a great thing.

Where it becomes sadly predictable is in the execution. History shows that in these times of desperation, it's usually something much worse that provides the answer. Someone who is part of the elite, who makes you think he's on your side, but just wants to concentrate the existing institutional power into one messianic individual, to be shared only with his descendants. Someone who will make you look away from the true cause (aging populations, the decimation of working and middle class making it unaffordable to raise a family) and blame the outsider (migrants filling the void). Someone who will make you rage obsessively about stuff you never cared two shits about (transgender in women's sport).

We've seen where this leads. We should have learned, but once again the phase of true progress will only come from the ashes of total devastation.

This is an intelligent remark, though I don't follow your pessimism at the end.

If Trump is indicted again before the Election, then middle-ground Americans will reject him.

Biden's campaign must be about competant governance and not burning America itself to the ground.

Yes, he must appeal to those who have lost or are losing jobs.
