Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 12:22:47 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 12:04:57 pm
Christ, imagine a Johnson/Trump double 😱 At that point, I think Id go and live in small cave in the Gobi desert.

We had that a few years back of course, which unfortunately for respective countries, coincided with Covid landing.   On this side of the Atlantic you had a PM thinking blowing hairdryers up the nose may kill covid, while on the other side we had a president talking about how bleach and uv rays may kill Covid.  Of course both Trump and Johnson, possessing similar populist character traits, apparently fell ill to Covid.
Logged

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6161 on: Yesterday at 12:37:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:22:47 pm
We had that a few years back of course
YeahAnd when it was finally gone you breathed easily again thinking, well that was interesting but thank fook its over
Logged

jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,484
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6162 on: Yesterday at 02:48:04 pm
Logged
Expect nothing.

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6163 on: Yesterday at 03:15:59 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:48:04 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/fani-willis-response-to-subpoena-very-improper-legal-analyst-warns/ar-BB1gZXB0?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=9b10666810684908890160a21986c6ad&ei=24
I've not been following this, but it does not look good. I watch or listen to quite a lot from MSNBC - there has not been a lot of mention of this. But I've not been listening as much recently, so maybe I missed it. Or, are MSNBC choosing to not cover it?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • Ground Control
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6164 on: Yesterday at 05:38:48 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:20:20 am
I'm happy to go along with that JB. You're right, it "should be enough". However I would still have concerns about Biden's cognitive ability to think quickly on his feet. Particularly under the glare of the debate stage, where Trump will undoubtedly drag him into a political slagging match.
     

Obviously I could be wrong, but based on the way the clouds seem to be gathering, it is my opinion that the upcoming election is going to be very different to the last. Skilled communication and the ability to calmly dismantle Trump's bombast is going to be needed now more than ever! I can't put too fine a point on that. I genuinely believe that is what's going to tip the balance the most. As big of a shitbag Trump may be, you cannot say that he's not adept at winning over hearts and minds, which is ultimately what elections are all about 

For that reason, along with the fact that Biden is clearly struggling to maintain cognitive sharpness, I feel the Democratic party are being extremely foolish to think that 2020 indicates repeat success in 2024. Moreover, if an ailing 81 year old is the best the party can put forward, after 4 years of Trump openly stating his intent to re-run, then as a party they deserve the shit-storm that will undoubtedly come their way if this blows up in their face. That's not me being spiteful mate. That's just pointing out the cold realities of politics

P.S I'm not the only one waving this flag. There are many within the Democratic party who have openly shared the same concerns. Is that ok? Have I explained it clear enough? Do you get where I'm coming from now?

   



I'm not asking many within the Democratic Party; I'm asking you, what is the logic behind thinking they deserve to lose? What change do you think that will cause in the Party? What exactly is the 'shitstorm' you think they'll face if he loses? And really, I suppose the underlying question I have is, do you think Americans in general deserve what they get if Biden loses? Because it's not just about the Democratic Party and what they 'deserve'. What happens to them ultimately happens to the nation. (Same goes the other way- whatever happens to the Republican Party in some way affects America.) Whatever it is you think the Democratic Party 'deserves' isn't going to be self-contained to the Party. Literally hundreds of millions of people will be affected by a Biden loss, and I don't just mean within America. Do we all deserve it?
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6165 on: Yesterday at 06:47:30 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:43:57 am
Thank you for the vote of confidence. It's reassuring to know I'm not the only one who feels the hostility in here is a bit OTT at times. Particularly if you dare to offer view points that aren't aligned with the views of the regulars

For the record, and contrary to some of the idle bollox posted in here, I have at no point in my life ever supported Donald Trump. Nor do I condone the mistreatment of women or the hardships that have befallen those who've voted for him

Oh but you're OK with keeping kids in cages? You're OK with separating parents from their babies? You're OK with sexually assaulting women in dressing rooms?



It's a fuckin joke Bill. I binned off posting a while ago but what the hell I'll dip my toes back in the water. Anything going against the grain gets met with a ridiculous amount of faux outrage and pearl clutching. People are dying to call other posters racists, Trumpers, Tories, gammon-faced Brexiters, whatever. Any post mentioning any viewpoint that might be troubling to the masses has to be caveated with so many disclaimers to ward that shit off it's ridiculous. You even led off with an unequivocal statement that you are squarely anti-Trump and that still wasn't enough. It's exhausting.

Can we just fuckin say stuff? There needs to be a War on Quilts on this site.
Logged

Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6166 on: Yesterday at 07:26:14 pm
One other thing for those who may need to hear it: what is said on RAWK will not influence the 2024 US Presidential Election

If any of you are active on Twitter with millions of followers, I'd hope you toe the party line and refrain from posting scathing critiques of Biden and the Dems in the run-up to the election. We don't want to give comfort to the enemy and sway any undecideds the wrong way. But on RAWK, I think we can just say what we think, can't we?
Logged

Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,920
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6167 on: Today at 10:27:32 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:38:48 pm
I'm asking you, what is the logic behind thinking they deserve to lose?

I explained that 3 times on the previous page, one of which was a direct reply to you. I don't know how much clearer I can make it

Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:38:48 pm
What change do you think that will cause in the Party?

I'm not entirely sure. But based on the Democratic Party's track record of tone deafness, I wouldn't expect much from them in way of change

Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:38:48 pm
What exactly is the 'shitstorm' you think they'll face if he loses?

An unrelenting barrage of abuse from Trump who will likely be brutal in his taunting, along with deep dissent and unrest from within the party itself

Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:38:48 pm
And really, I suppose the underlying question I have is, do you think Americans in general deserve what they get if Biden loses?


Yes, 100% they deserve it. Because that's how democracy works.

If the self-proclaimed greatest democratic republic on earth installs Donald Trump as their president, then who else have "Americans in general" got to blame?
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6168 on: Today at 11:35:52 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:36:59 am
People talk about Trump having the upper hand on Biden in debates, but was that true in 2020? I only recall 2016 and Trump's creepy stalking of Clinton which I thought would devastate his chances, but which turned out to be a winning move because America has a disease.

Trump would *NOT* have the upper hand on the debates, UNLESS the only networks that run it are Fox and OAN.  As long as whomever moderates it is halfway competent, he will lose. 

There is a reason why he hasn't got involved in any of the debates in the Republican primaries - he is scared that Haley and Christie would *destroy* him, so if they can, there is no way that Biden wouldn't.    Especially as by then, at least some of the court cases should be resolved which would give even more ammunition against Trump.

When Trump today can't remember the difference between Biden and Obama, or Pelosi and Haley, on a rally stage - on a debate with a competent moderator and Biden, he'd be stopped from speaking.
Logged

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6169 on: Today at 11:57:55 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:15:59 pm
I've not been following this, but it does not look good. I watch or listen to quite a lot from MSNBC - there has not been a lot of mention of this. But I've not been listening as much recently, so maybe I missed it. Or, are MSNBC choosing to not cover it?

Its a storm in a tea cup.  Trump and his allies know that the evidence is over whelming, and enough to jail him.  He and his lawyers have tried everything else they can to try and bar some evidence from the court case, delaying tactics, claiming immunity, etc etc.  All to no avail.  So there newest tactic (which they have tried 2 times already) is to try and disqualify Fanni Willis from the case - and either get it thrown out, or instead delay it enough so it happens after the election. 

Thus these "affair" allegations - trying to say that this alleged "affair", and specifically the hiring of the "married, but completely separated, just not divorced yet" man is enough to show impropriety in the minds of the jurors (and thus, not only should he stand down as an aide, but also she should which would basically cancel the case from starting in August).

The main allegations, basically, stem from the wife who (presumably jealous) has provided credit card receipts showing he bought 2 plane tickets to Aruba and San Francisco - with no other evidence - and using that to show she imrproperly hired him whilst having an affair.  She could have paid him back, it could have been for work related trip (so he could have bought them, and then the DA office reimbursed him, etc) - at the moment all we know is that it is alleged she only hired him *because* of the affair, and these plane tickets are the only evidence.
Logged

nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6170 on: Today at 02:14:06 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:35:52 am
Trump would *NOT* have the upper hand on the debates, UNLESS the only networks that run it are Fox and OAN.  As long as whomever moderates it is halfway competent, he will lose. 

There is a reason why he hasn't got involved in any of the debates in the Republican primaries - he is scared that Haley and Christie would *destroy* him, so if they can, there is no way that Biden wouldn't.    Especially as by then, at least some of the court cases should be resolved which would give even more ammunition against Trump.

When Trump today can't remember the difference between Biden and Obama, or Pelosi and Haley, on a rally stage - on a debate with a competent moderator and Biden, he'd be stopped from speaking.


I would say the reason he did not debate Haley or DeSantis is polling numbers, he simply did not have to, why take any risk with the lead he has?

Unfortunately, I think a Trump / Biden debate would be horrendous for Biden whichever network shows it. I don't see any moderator keeping Trump in line. He has been spouting off to judges without consequence. We all know, and I think agree, that Trump is infantile and talks absolute shite all of the time and is a bully in debates. Biden.....and this is just my opinion....is no where near as sharp as he was 3 years ago, there is a visible decline in his communication skills. That will effect peoples opinion on whether he can govern and I think Trump would relish it and at this point in time come out on top, irrespective of Biden's accomplishments as president.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:40:29 pm by nozza »
Logged

jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,484
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6171 on: Today at 03:38:37 pm
Biden has never been stupid, ignorant or uneducated.

He may not be as sharp as he once was, but even at 50% he can outwit Chump if responses were limited and mics shut off after a designated period.

Chump doesn't listen to anything and can't put 2 sentences together without meandering.

With the right ground rules, Biden could fluster the fucker.

And without ground rules, Biden can fuck off debates and still win.

Biden could ask if Chump would recommend a Marshall Plan for Ukraine.  Chump would say he's all for Martial law.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:47 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,704
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6172 on: Today at 04:00:42 pm
Quote from: nozza on Today at 02:14:06 pm

I would say the reason he did not debate Haley or DeSantis is polling numbers, he simply did not have to, why take any risk with the lead he has?

Unfortunately, I think a Trump / Biden debate would be horrendous for Biden whichever network shows it. I don't see any moderator keeping Trump in line. He has been spouting off to judges without consequence. We all know, and I think agree, that Trump is infantile and talks absolute shite all of the time and is a bully in debates. Biden.....and this is just my opinion....is no where near as sharp as he was 3 years ago, there is a visible decline in his communication skills. That will effect peoples opinion on whether he can govern and I think Trump would relish it and at this point in time come out on top, irrespective of Biden's accomplishments as president.

Trump stomped his rivals in the debates just by bullying and name-calling, he knew it worked. I don't think it worked as well on Biden because Joe is clearly just away with the fairies a lot of the time. Trump couldn't get a rise out of him. Shane Gillis explains this better (and funnier).
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6173 on: Today at 04:57:14 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:00:42 pm
Trump stomped his rivals in the debates just by bullying and name-calling, he knew it worked. I don't think it worked as well on Biden because Joe is clearly just away with the fairies a lot of the time. Trump couldn't get a rise out of him. Shane Gillis explains this better (and funnier).

It worked 8 years ago, yes - because he was an unknown, and the moderators clearly were instructed to allow him to shout over the likes of Rubio and Cruz for numbers, as they had no expectation he would win the Primary (and then would win the Presidency).  A lot has happened since - the public (certainly independents) remember his disastrous 4 years in charge, there'll be all the crimes and cases ongoing which will score easy points, his opponents in the Republican party are more likely to push back (at least some), he is clearly far less capable physically and mentally, etc etc.

4 years ago, there were no debates on the GOP side as there were no primaries.  And the 2 times he did debate Biden, Biden won both debates Trump actually bothered with.
Logged

rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 471
  • Igor
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6174 on: Today at 05:49:39 pm
He's going to win isn't he... 🤮
Logged
20 and 7
