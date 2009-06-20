I've not been following this, but it does not look good. I watch or listen to quite a lot from MSNBC - there has not been a lot of mention of this. But I've not been listening as much recently, so maybe I missed it. Or, are MSNBC choosing to not cover it?



Its a storm in a tea cup. Trump and his allies know that the evidence is over whelming, and enough to jail him. He and his lawyers have tried everything else they can to try and bar some evidence from the court case, delaying tactics, claiming immunity, etc etc. All to no avail. So there newest tactic (which they have tried 2 times already) is to try and disqualify Fanni Willis from the case - and either get it thrown out, or instead delay it enough so it happens after the election.Thus these "affair" allegations - trying to say that this alleged "affair", and specifically the hiring of the "married, but completely separated, just not divorced yet" man is enough to show impropriety in the minds of the jurors (and thus, not only should he stand down as an aide, but also she should which would basically cancel the case from starting in August).The main allegations, basically, stem from the wife who (presumably jealous) has provided credit card receipts showing he bought 2 plane tickets to Aruba and San Francisco - with no other evidence - and using that to show she imrproperly hired him whilst having an affair. She could have paid him back, it could have been for work related trip (so he could have bought them, and then the DA office reimbursed him, etc) - at the moment all we know is that it is alleged she only hired him *because* of the affair, and these plane tickets are the only evidence.