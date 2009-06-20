« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 07:13:35 pm
Can you imagine the size of the file the Dems have on Trump, would not be shocked if they already have most of their adverts in the can.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 08:11:39 pm
Not going to get dragged into the how bookies make a book debate again. I seem to remember that me and Jiminy went at that before the 2020 election!

However, I would point out that if a bookie is offering 6/5 on Trump winning then, when you factor in their margin, they are actually saying there is a circa 40% chance that he will win. Far higher than I would like but thse odds still indicate that its more likely he wont win than he will.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 08:36:24 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 08:40:17 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on January 19, 2024, 08:11:39 pm
Not going to get dragged into the how bookies make a book debate again. I seem to remember that me and Jiminy went at that before the 2020 election!

However, I would point out that if a bookie is offering 6/5 on Trump winning then, when you factor in their margin, they are actually saying there is a circa 40% chance that he will win. Far higher than I would like but thse odds still indicate that its more likely he wont win than he will.
I would not swear to it, but I don't think that was me - I certainly have no recollection of it. Not that it matters.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 09:04:58 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 19, 2024, 07:13:35 pm
Can you imagine the size of the file the Dems have on Trump, would not be shocked if they already have most of their adverts in the can.

The Lincoln Project will be prepped for this as well.

Now Hayley has moved up in the polls she's going after what he did to the GOP.

'Who lost the House for us? Who lost the Senate? Who lost the White House? Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 09:08:34 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 19, 2024, 08:40:17 pm
I would not swear to it, but I don't think that was me - I certainly have no recollection of it. Not that it matters.

It was you Jiminy, deffo - it started off about Nate Silver and his percentages and moved on to bookies and their odds. You have nearly 10,000 posts so not surprised you cant remember  :)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 09:28:17 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on January 19, 2024, 09:08:34 pm
It was you Jiminy, deffo - it started off about Nate Silver and his percentages and moved on to bookies and their odds. You have nearly 10,000 posts so not surprised you cant remember  :)



What are the odds that Jiminy remembers all 10,000 of his posts?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 09:42:05 pm
Trump echoing the 'Barack Hussein Obama' calls he's made in the past against his latest threat.

Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

Anyone listening to Nikki Nimrada Haleys wacked out speech last night, would think that she won the Iowa Primary. She didnt, and she couldnt even beat a very flawed Ron DeSanctimonious, whos out of money, and out of hope. Nikki came in a distant THIRD! She said she would never run against me, he was a great President, and she should have followed her own advice. Now shes stuck with WEAK POLICIES, and a VERY STRONG MAGA BASE, and theres just nothing she can do!

By the way it's Nimarata not Nimrada.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 10:19:04 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 19, 2024, 05:03:19 pm
).

Compare that to Obama's first 4 years, where all he got through was a watered down health care act - whilst having a large House majority for the first 2 years, and 57 Senators (and 2 Left Wing Independents) for that time (and 51+2 for the next 2). 

Aargh, it's just infuriating to look back at the Obama presidency and the opportunity that was wasted. I read his memoir last year and it's so frustrating reading his idealistic dithering as he yearned to transcend partisan politics. Read the room, man... these people don't really care about the country, at least not as their top priority... their primary aim is power, they're waiting for you to show weakness, your need for consensus and mutual respect is a gaping open goal.

There's one person in the memoir who stands out as clear-minded, wise, pragmatic and whose positions have stood the test of time... care to guess who that might be? As much as having an African American president (temporarily) soothed the national psyche, and although Obama was a majestic communicator whose campaigning probably secured greater majorities than anyone else could have, the sad fact was that he squandered the Democrats' advantage and, given that nearly any candidate would have won the election as the nation fumed at the Bush debacle, it's clear to me that the aforementioned clear thinker should have been the one in the oval office.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 10:28:53 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 19, 2024, 09:42:05 pm
Trump echoing the 'Barack Hussein Obama' calls he's made in the past against his latest threat.

By the way it's Nimrata not Nimrada.

School kid stuff as usual from the orange one.  Got nothing even semi intellectual to say, notwithstanding having zip interest in debating issues relevant to the actual country.  Instead resorts to childish personal digs, although the fact he is means he smells a threat.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 10:30:50 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on January 19, 2024, 09:08:34 pm
It was you Jiminy, deffo - it started off about Nate Silver and his percentages and moved on to bookies and their odds. You have nearly 10,000 posts so not surprised you cant remember  :)
I did a quick search a little earlier - yeah, I posted about Nate Silver. But I mentioned bookies only once, in passing, in resonse to a post to @Alan_X. You've a very good memory! Mine's atrocious.
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 19, 2024, 09:28:17 pm
What are the odds that Jiminy remembers all 10,000 of his posts?
Zero. But there's a fair chance that @goalrushatgoodison rainman@goodison remembers them, and all of your posts too. :)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
January 19, 2024, 11:17:18 pm
Quote from: TSC on January 19, 2024, 10:28:53 pm
School kid stuff as usual from the orange one.  Got nothing even semi intellectual to say, notwithstanding having zip interest in debating issues relevant to the actual country.  Instead resorts to childish personal digs, although the fact he is means he smells a threat.

I know I shouldn't pay attention, but 8 years later I still cannot understand how you can vote for... this... thing. Some people i know who like to consider themselves rational Trump supporters (Oxy[codone]Morons) say "you have to look past the rhetoric and see what he's achieved"... but what did he achieve? I mean, aside from being present when the economy continued on the trajectory it had been on before he took office and then tanking when something unexpected came up... "no new wars"... I guess that makes Chamberlain a better PM than Churchill... legislative achievement is what we usually judge governments on, what did he do there? Something about prison reform that I never got to reading about. Anything else? Is slapping tariffs on goods and services an achievement? What's the legislative plan for Part Durr... cancel the Chips act? The inflation reduction act?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 12:13:33 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 19, 2024, 10:30:50 pm
I did a quick search a little earlier - yeah, I posted about Nate Silver. But I mentioned bookies only once, in passing, in resonse to a post to @Alan_X. You've a very good memory! Mine's atrocious.Zero. But there's a fair chance that @goalrushatgoodison rainman@goodison remembers them, and all of your posts too. :)

 ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 12:27:26 am
Quote from: GreatEx on January 19, 2024, 11:17:18 pm
I know I shouldn't pay attention, but 8 years later I still cannot understand how you can vote for... this... thing. Some people i know who like to consider themselves rational Trump supporters (Oxy[codone]Morons) say "you have to look past the rhetoric and see what he's achieved"... but what did he achieve? I mean, aside from being present when the economy continued on the trajectory it had been on before he took office and then tanking when something unexpected came up... "no new wars"... I guess that makes Chamberlain a better PM than Churchill... legislative achievement is what we usually judge governments on, what did he do there? Something about prison reform that I never got to reading about. Anything else? Is slapping tariffs on goods and services an achievement? What's the legislative plan for Part Durr... cancel the Chips act? The inflation reduction act?
for the religious right, he got Roe vs Wade overturned.  he brags about it all the time, it's all they really care about.

for the others?  no clue what he "accomplished".
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 12:47:35 am
Ah yeah, the abortion thing... so his accomplishment is having some geriatric judges die on his watch. But only Thomas and Alito of the remaining justices are over 70, and they're already the right wing of the Court, so there's little chance of Trump "accomplishing" any more in that front.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 07:12:32 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 19, 2024, 10:30:50 pm
I did a quick search a little earlier - yeah, I posted about Nate Silver. But I mentioned bookies only once, in passing, in resonse to a post to @Alan_X. You've a very good memory! Mine's atrocious.Zero. But there's a fair chance that @goalrushatgoodison rainman@goodison remembers them, and all of your posts too. :)

 :lmao

A good memory yeah, sometimes very useful, sometimes an absolute curse!!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:59:09 am
Quote from: John C on January 17, 2024, 10:16:36 pm
Tedious pettiness.

Hi John. Apologies if you found my post tedious. As you know, I've a lot of respect for you as both a contributor and a moderator, so perhaps I should explain. When I say that I feel the Democrats deserve to lose the next election, I am not doing so because that is the outcome that I desire. I am doing so because I feel that as a party, they are being spectacularly naive to think that Biden's victory in 2020 is an indicator that he'll triumph again in 2024.

As I clearly said in my post John, I am not doubting Biden's competency as a statesman. What I am doubting is his ability to successfully out-campaign an opponent who has (a) been patiently planning this run for 4 years, (b) still has large fanatical supporter-base who are just as conditioned as they were last time around, and (c) is clearly waiting to hit Biden where he is most vulnerable - namely on the debate stage.

Call it tedious if you wish mate, but I'm not convinced Biden has the cognitive sharpness to successfully navigate a campaign against someone as devious and emboldened as Trump. Something which I believe the Democratic party (as they often tend to do) haven't properly considered. So yeah, if a clearly declining 81 year old is the best they can put forward then they deserve everything they get if it goes wrong mate. Obviously I could be wrong, but that's how I see it. I hope that's fair enough






Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:10:16 am
Quote from: jambutty on January 17, 2024, 10:37:52 pm
Complete nonesense.

For someone familiar with the U.S., I'm really surprised at you.

Surprised at what exactly mate? All I basically said is that if the Democratic party, who are known for shooting themselves in the foot, go ahead and actually blow their toe off, then they've got no one else to blame but themselves. For what it's worth, when I lived in the states, virtually everyone I knew was a democratic voter. The majority of whom regularly bemoaned the party's naivety whenever the topic of politics came up. So apologies for not knowing what you're surprised at. You'll have to explain it to me
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:55:56 am
Quote from: SamLad on January 17, 2024, 10:46:44 pm
so the US (and the entire world) deserves to put up with / try to survive Trump, and that's acceptable to you because the democrats need to be taught a lesson?

jesus fucking christ

Except I never inferred any of that mate. Not an iota of it. By all means feel free to challenge my opinions, but at least read what I wrote. I never said a Trump presidency or the shit storm that's likely to come with it is in any way "acceptable". I said that I've become acceptant of the probability of Trump regaining the presidency. There's a difference there, wouldn't you agree?

Quote from: Chakan on January 18, 2024, 11:54:40 am
Harsh? Fuck that.

You know why Billy is A OK with it? Because it doesnt affect him in the slightest. Maybe he would care a little more if he was a woman or someone who trump assaulted or any one of the millions of Americans whos lives are going to be effected if trump ends up as president again.

Billy is exactly like every trump supporter out there, as long as trump gives them that one thing they care about fuck everyone else. Actually hes worse but trump isnt giving him anything, its just fuck everyone else.

Anyway Im out of this thread and the other one, they just tend to piss me off.

Chakan, with respect, if as a grown adult, you're debating skills comprise of insulting people with differing opinions, and constructing inferences about their character to validate your assumptions, then yeah, maybe you'd be better off departing the thread and crying your rivers elsewhere. You don't know me from Adam mate. So cool it with the pro-Trump accusations and the inferences that I'm blind to his mistreatment of women. Maybe if you took the time to actually read the contents of my posts, instead of throwing tantrums to impress your pals, then you'd notice that I've always held (and still hold) a deep dislike for Trump

P.S. Here's a novel idea for you to chew on: your opinions are no more valid than mine. And as I don't think I've ever attacked your character, or advanced opinions that violate forum policy, you can either (a) agree to disagree with me or (b) jog the fuck on and take your character assassinations elsewhere

Quote from: Red Beret on January 17, 2024, 10:58:07 pm
I stopped paying attention to Bully The Kid a long time ago.


Clearly you didn't. Moreover, unless you can show actual proof of me ever actually bullying you, then I'd appreciate it if you cooled it with the Bully The Kid shite. I may have poked fun at your fondness of Trump-related threads, and suggested you take a break once in a while, but bullied you most certainly were not. As mentioned to Chakan, we're adults on a discussion forum. Just because someone doesn't share your views doesn't mean you're justified in making shit up about them
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 01:14:31 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:10:16 am
You know that since Nixon, the Repugs have been a divisive and obdurate impediment to virtually every social program proposed by Democrats.

To lump Dems with that shower of shite is false equivalence.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January 17, 2024, 09:59:55 pm
I'm actually ok with it, in that I've already accepted it as a probable outcome. So if it happens it happens

As much as I detest Trump with every fibre of my being, I also can't help but feel that the democrats deserve to lose the next election

Not because I think Biden himself is incompetent, but because the party as whole are for nominating him


Youre right I dont know you from Adam.

These are your words.

Youre ok with trump winning, while you hate and detest him, youre ok with him winning, because you cant help feel the democrats deserve to lose the next election.

Thats all I need to know about your character.

I dont feel the want or the need to discuss this further with you. If your position starts off with youre ok with it then quite frankly theres nothing to discuss.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 02:33:24 pm
FWIW, I took Billys post differently. To me it sounded like someone resigned to Trump getting in, and looking for some way to make that event marginally more palatable in their mind (I.e. a kick up the butt for the Dems to make sure they get their act together for the time when DT is no longer around).

I said a few pages back I think Trump will get in. It just felt like a shift from no way to oh fuck this could happen. I wrote it partly to jinx it. Reverse mockers!

But I didnt see anything in Billys post to suggest hed be in any way happy with the outcome. Quite the opposite. Someone so disturbed by the thought, might as well try to accept it as inevitable now to ease the blow when it comes. And I completely get that to be honest. Didnt think it deserved a pile on. This site can be REALLY over sensitive sometimes (whilst being great most of the time!)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 09:37:59 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:14:31 pm
You know that since Nixon, the Repugs have been a divisive and obdurate impediment to virtually every social program proposed by Democrats.

To lump Dems with that shower of shite is false equivalence.

Yes, I'm well aware of how the Republican party operates mate

I still don't know how you concluded that I was lumping Dems in with them though
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:37:59 pm
Yes, I'm well aware of how the Republican party operates mate

I still don't know how you concluded that I was lumping Dems in with them though

Quote from: Billy The Kid on January 17, 2024, 09:59:55 pm
I also can't help but feel that the democrats deserve to lose the next election

Not because I think Biden himself is incompetent, but because the party as whole are for nominating him



He's the incumbent that came out of retirement, beat Trump, and is the only Dem that can beat him again, how can they not renominate him?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on January 19, 2024, 06:28:41 pm
It's a little bit true and false depending on the circumstances. So for instance the money bet will have a much greater impact say on the grand national or a horse race with a big field as there's lots of different outcomes and theoretically in a handicap race all horses should be weighted to have an equal chance. Still you have many races where a large amount of money can come on one horse and the bookies trust their judgement and if they are wrong they can be millions down.

When you get into any situation with a limited number of outcomes the balance changes away from the the odds being largely dictated by the money more towards what the bookies think will happen; say a football game with a strong favourite like Man United Vs Brentford the odds will only adjust slightly if more money is punted on Brentford than Man United; Brentford wouldn't become favourites even if way more money is placed on them than Man United and the bookies are set to lose a huge amount of money.

The same would apply with a political match up between Biden and Trump. The money would adjust the odds rather than dictate them.
Sorry, who's the strong favourite in man u vs Brentford?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:43:10 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm
Youre ok with trump winning,

Go on, keep going. Don't just isolate certain words and then stop as though that was all I wrote. Let's finish out the sentence in full shall we? I said "I'm ok with it in that I've accepted it (the prospect of Trump winning) as a probable outcome". That's not the same thing as being ok with Trump, his conduct, or his political views. Maybe if you read the post in its entirety, instead of launching into wild claims about me and my world views, then maybe you'd have grasped the context in which it was written. Just like Red_Mist did. See:

Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 02:33:24 pm
FWIW, I took Billys post differently. To me it sounded like someone resigned to Trump getting in, and looking for some way to make that event marginally more palatable in their mind (I.e. a kick up the butt for the Dems to make sure they get their act together for the time when DT is no longer around).

As for this:

Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm
Thats all I need to know about your character.

It's very easy claim that, isn't it? Particularly when you've been caught talking bollox and need a convenient way to backtrack. Speaking of sussing peoples character, I've been on this forum 15+ years mate. Don't think I haven't noticed the way you wade into threads, or the way you bait posters into arguments, or the way you play the "I'm just going to leave coz I can't be arsed arguing anymore" card whenever your childish babble is challenged. As you were :)




Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 11:54:01 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
He's the incumbent that came out of retirement, beat Trump, and is the only Dem that can beat him again, how can they not renominate him?

Mate I already answered that in my reply to John C. If you're interested in reading it, then its reply #6136 above. If not, then that's ok too. We wont fall out over it like
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 12:19:17 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 02:33:24 pm
FWIW, I took Billys post differently. To me it sounded like someone resigned to Trump getting in, and looking for some way to make that event marginally more palatable in their mind (I.e. a kick up the butt for the Dems to make sure they get their act together for the time when DT is no longer around).

I said a few pages back I think Trump will get in. It just felt like a shift from no way to oh fuck this could happen. I wrote it partly to jinx it. Reverse mockers!

But I didnt see anything in Billys post to suggest hed be in any way happy with the outcome. Quite the opposite. Someone so disturbed by the thought, might as well try to accept it as inevitable now to ease the blow when it comes. And I completely get that to be honest. Didnt think it deserved a pile on. This site can be REALLY over sensitive sometimes (whilst being great most of the time!)

Yes, that's how I took Billy's post, too. I have no problem with developing strategies to help oneself cope with a Trump revenge presidency, it's a genuinely depressing prospect so we need to be prepared.

I just have a problem with the many non-rightwing people who push the line that the Dems deserve to be punished or that this will produce a better Dem party. Look at the many promising/positive legislative achievements of the Biden presidency, managed despite a frothing-mouthed, fundamentally hostile opposition, and self-serving DINOs (hate that term but it's shorthand) exploiting their disproportionate power. What more can you ask for, who elsewould realistically have got it done? More broadly, why is it all on "The Left" to be pure as the driven snow, while it is accepted that "The Right" need respect no moral or ethical boundaries? This attitude has been foisted on us by a biased media, we shouldn't fall for it! Some old cliches to keep in mind: "politics is the art of the possible" and "don't let perfect be the enemy of the good".
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 12:58:49 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:59:09 am
As I clearly said in my post John, I am not doubting Biden's competency as a statesman. What I am doubting is his ability to successfully out-campaign an opponent who has (a) been patiently planning this run for 4 years, (b) still has large fanatical supporter-base who are just as conditioned as they were last time around, and (c) is clearly waiting to hit Biden where he is most vulnerable - namely on the debate stage.



Whatever the Biden election committee decides is good strategy should be good enough to skew the results.

I would refuse to debate the Windbag.

Then relent under a 30 second dead mic rule with Chump nailed to his lecturn.

Joe could give a cogent answer.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 03:03:03 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January 17, 2024, 09:59:55 pm
I'm actually ok with it, in that I've already accepted it as a probable outcome. So if it happens it happens

As much as I detest Trump with every fibre of my being, I also can't help but feel that the democrats deserve to lose the next election

Not because I think Biden himself is incompetent, but because the party as whole are for nominating him



So they deserve to lose for nominating the guy who beat Trump, is currently in the White House and may be the only nominee to beat him again?

How is the punishment they deserve going to change anything in the Democratic party? I'm just struggling to see what the upside of your spite is.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:12:01 am
The thing is,.those that go on about Biden being to old Trump isn't that far behind and Biden is far fitter than Trump. What Biden does imo need to do better is make some of his speeches snappier and shorter, most people switch off pretty quickly to long winding speeches.
He'll also need to be ready for the televised debates. Trump will try and bully him but Trump is a coward and it'll show if Biden stand up to him and stands his ground.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:36:59 am
People talk about Trump having the upper hand on Biden in debates, but was that true in 2020? I only recall 2016 and Trump's creepy stalking of Clinton which I thought would devastate his chances, but which turned out to be a winning move because America has a disease.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 11:20:20 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:58:49 am
Whatever the Biden election committee decides is good strategy should be good enough to skew the results.

I'm happy to go along with that JB. You're right, it "should be enough". However I would still have concerns about Biden's cognitive ability to think quickly on his feet. Particularly under the glare of the debate stage, where Trump will undoubtedly drag him into a political slagging match.

Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:03:03 am
So they deserve to lose for nominating the guy who beat Trump, is currently in the White House and may be the only nominee to beat him again?
     

Obviously I could be wrong, but based on the way the clouds seem to be gathering, it is my opinion that the upcoming election is going to be very different to the last. Skilled communication and the ability to calmly dismantle Trump's bombast is going to be needed now more than ever! I can't put too fine a point on that. I genuinely believe that is what's going to tip the balance the most. As big of a shitbag Trump may be, you cannot say that he's not adept at winning over hearts and minds, which is ultimately what elections are all about 

For that reason, along with the fact that Biden is clearly struggling to maintain cognitive sharpness, I feel the Democratic party are being extremely foolish to think that 2020 indicates repeat success in 2024. Moreover, if an ailing 81 year old is the best the party can put forward, after 4 years of Trump openly stating his intent to re-run, then as a party they deserve the shit-storm that will undoubtedly come their way if this blows up in their face. That's not me being spiteful mate. That's just pointing out the cold realities of politics

P.S I'm not the only one waving this flag. There are many within the Democratic party who have openly shared the same concerns. Is that ok? Have I explained it clear enough? Do you get where I'm coming from now?

   

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 11:28:05 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:12:01 am
The thing is,.those that go on about Biden being to old Trump isn't that far behind and Biden is far fitter than Trump.

Very fair point. Here's the thing though, Trump is better at landing political blows than Biden is.

Trumps outbursts may be wild and unfounded, with a lot of it aimed below the belt, but a lot of it lands

Fucked up I know, but that's the case unfortunately 
