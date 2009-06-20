Whatever the Biden election committee decides is good strategy should be good enough to skew the results.



So they deserve to lose for nominating the guy who beat Trump, is currently in the White House and may be the only nominee to beat him again?



I'm happy to go along with that JB. You're right, it "should be enough". However I would still have concerns about Biden's cognitive ability to think quickly on his feet. Particularly under the glare of the debate stage, where Trump will undoubtedly drag him into a political slagging match.Obviously I could be wrong, but based on the way the clouds seem to be gathering, it is my opinion that the upcoming election is going to be very different to the last. Skilled communication and the ability to calmly dismantle Trump's bombast is going to be needed now more than ever! I can't put too fine a point on that. I genuinely believe that is what's going to tip the balance the most. As big of a shitbag Trump may be, you cannot say that he's not adept at winning over hearts and minds, which is ultimately what elections are all aboutFor that reason, along with the fact that Biden is clearly struggling to maintain cognitive sharpness, I feel the Democratic party are being extremely foolish to think that 2020 indicates repeat success in 2024. Moreover, if an ailing 81 year old is the best the party can put forward, after 4 years of Trump openly stating his intent to re-run, then as a party they deserve the shit-storm that will undoubtedly come their way if this blows up in their face. That's not me being spiteful mate. That's just pointing out the cold realities of politicsP.S I'm not the only one waving this flag. There are many within the Democratic party who have openly shared the same concerns. Is that ok? Have I explained it clear enough? Do you get where I'm coming from now?