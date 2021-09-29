« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Can you imagine the size of the file the Dems have on Trump, would not be shocked if they already have most of their adverts in the can.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Not going to get dragged into the how bookies make a book debate again. I seem to remember that me and Jiminy went at that before the 2020 election!

However, I would point out that if a bookie is offering 6/5 on Trump winning then, when you factor in their margin, they are actually saying there is a circa 40% chance that he will win. Far higher than I would like but thse odds still indicate that its more likely he wont win than he will.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:49:41 pm
Where deDouchebag keeps demoney.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:11:39 pm
Not going to get dragged into the how bookies make a book debate again. I seem to remember that me and Jiminy went at that before the 2020 election!

However, I would point out that if a bookie is offering 6/5 on Trump winning then, when you factor in their margin, they are actually saying there is a circa 40% chance that he will win. Far higher than I would like but thse odds still indicate that its more likely he wont win than he will.
I would not swear to it, but I don't think that was me - I certainly have no recollection of it. Not that it matters.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:13:35 pm
Can you imagine the size of the file the Dems have on Trump, would not be shocked if they already have most of their adverts in the can.

The Lincoln Project will be prepped for this as well.

Now Hayley has moved up in the polls she's going after what he did to the GOP.

'Who lost the House for us? Who lost the Senate? Who lost the White House? Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:40:17 pm
I would not swear to it, but I don't think that was me - I certainly have no recollection of it. Not that it matters.

It was you Jiminy, deffo - it started off about Nate Silver and his percentages and moved on to bookies and their odds. You have nearly 10,000 posts so not surprised you cant remember  :)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 09:08:34 pm
It was you Jiminy, deffo - it started off about Nate Silver and his percentages and moved on to bookies and their odds. You have nearly 10,000 posts so not surprised you cant remember  :)



What are the odds that Jiminy remembers all 10,000 of his posts?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Trump echoing the 'Barack Hussein Obama' calls he's made in the past against his latest threat.

Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

Anyone listening to Nikki Nimrada Haleys wacked out speech last night, would think that she won the Iowa Primary. She didnt, and she couldnt even beat a very flawed Ron DeSanctimonious, whos out of money, and out of hope. Nikki came in a distant THIRD! She said she would never run against me, he was a great President, and she should have followed her own advice. Now shes stuck with WEAK POLICIES, and a VERY STRONG MAGA BASE, and theres just nothing she can do!

By the way it's Nimarata not Nimrada.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:03:19 pm
).

Compare that to Obama's first 4 years, where all he got through was a watered down health care act - whilst having a large House majority for the first 2 years, and 57 Senators (and 2 Left Wing Independents) for that time (and 51+2 for the next 2). 

Aargh, it's just infuriating to look back at the Obama presidency and the opportunity that was wasted. I read his memoir last year and it's so frustrating reading his idealistic dithering as he yearned to transcend partisan politics. Read the room, man... these people don't really care about the country, at least not as their top priority... their primary aim is power, they're waiting for you to show weakness, your need for consensus and mutual respect is a gaping open goal.

There's one person in the memoir who stands out as clear-minded, wise, pragmatic and whose positions have stood the test of time... care to guess who that might be? As much as having an African American president (temporarily) soothed the national psyche, and although Obama was a majestic communicator whose campaigning probably secured greater majorities than anyone else could have, the sad fact was that he squandered the Democrats' advantage and, given that nearly any candidate would have won the election as the nation fumed at the Bush debacle, it's clear to me that the aforementioned clear thinker should have been the one in the oval office.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:42:05 pm
Trump echoing the 'Barack Hussein Obama' calls he's made in the past against his latest threat.

By the way it's Nimrata not Nimrada.

School kid stuff as usual from the orange one.  Got nothing even semi intellectual to say, notwithstanding having zip interest in debating issues relevant to the actual country.  Instead resorts to childish personal digs, although the fact he is means he smells a threat.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 09:08:34 pm
It was you Jiminy, deffo - it started off about Nate Silver and his percentages and moved on to bookies and their odds. You have nearly 10,000 posts so not surprised you cant remember  :)
I did a quick search a little earlier - yeah, I posted about Nate Silver. But I mentioned bookies only once, in passing, in resonse to a post to @Alan_X. You've a very good memory! Mine's atrocious.
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 09:28:17 pm
What are the odds that Jiminy remembers all 10,000 of his posts?
Zero. But there's a fair chance that @goalrushatgoodison rainman@goodison remembers them, and all of your posts too. :)
