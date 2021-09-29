).



Compare that to Obama's first 4 years, where all he got through was a watered down health care act - whilst having a large House majority for the first 2 years, and 57 Senators (and 2 Left Wing Independents) for that time (and 51+2 for the next 2).



Aargh, it's just infuriating to look back at the Obama presidency and the opportunity that was wasted. I read his memoir last year and it's so frustrating reading his idealistic dithering as he yearned to transcend partisan politics. Read the room, man... these people don't really care about the country, at least not as their top priority... their primary aim is power, they're waiting for you to show weakness, your need for consensus and mutual respect is a gaping open goal.There's one person in the memoir who stands out as clear-minded, wise, pragmatic and whose positions have stood the test of time... care to guess who that might be? As much as having an African American president (temporarily) soothed the national psyche, and although Obama was a majestic communicator whose campaigning probably secured greater majorities than anyone else could have, the sad fact was that he squandered the Democrats' advantage and, given that nearly any candidate would have won the election as the nation fumed at the Bush debacle, it's clear to me that the aforementioned clear thinker should have been the one in the oval office.