I am very fearful of a Trump Presidency again. But I think it will happen if Biden stays on.



For the good of not on the Democratic Party but the country Biden needs to step down for Newsom.



Wisconsin and Georgia are pretty much now lost under Biden but will return as swing states should Newsom be the candidate. As the race will come down to Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. I feel Florida and Arizona with the current demos in each State will remain as they were in 2020.



It's not just the US but the world that needs the Democrats to get off their ass and do something. We can't go on with Biden and whilst I appreciate and thank everything he's done, physically and mentally he cannot handle another term of office.



Wisconsin and Georgia are 100% not "lost under Biden" what a crazy thing to say. 2022 was the most pro-Blue GA had ever voted. And there is literally no actual evidence, just right wing propoganda, to think that "physically and mentally he cannot handle another term of office.". Especially if you are comparing him to Trump, who can barely speak a sentence straight, stutters, thinks (and still boasts) that him passing an easy dementia test qualifies him as a genius and that Biden could not do that, etc.You only have to look at his record - biggest and best infrastructure investment since Eisenhower's New Deal, biggest investment in US jobs, largest use of the Strategic Oil Reserves (until the Republicans in the Senate were able to slow it down) to cap the price of petrol, strengthened medicaid and medicare where possible after the Republicans tried to dismantle it, first US President in history to show up on picket lines and support strikes, . All that with 1/3 years having a Republican House (and the first 2 having an incredibly narrow margin in the House) as well as a tied 50/50 Senate for 2 years (with 2 Right Wing Dems, with one leaving the Party as soon as the 51st Dem Senator was elected).Compare that to Obama's first 4 years, where all he got through was a watered down health care act - whilst having a large House majority for the first 2 years, and 57 Senators (and 2 Left Wing Independents) for that time (and 51+2 for the next 2).