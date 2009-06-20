

It's tempting to think that - and the voting logic of millions of Americans is bananas - but it's warped logic.



If Biden loses, then it's on him/the Democrat Party. Because polls have been consistently showing that it's Biden who is the vote-loser, so for him to put his own ego/self-importance before the good of the country is on him. And the Democrats not leaning on him to stand aside is on them.



If he wins, then he made the right call



From what I have heard, most of the polls have a poor margin of error. As I referred to earlier, I think there is some effort to push the narrative that the election is much closer than it is. Either because the media are after viewership, or the GOP can't afford their vote to stay at home.Biden has had a very successful domestic policy. Infrastructure investment, a growing jobs market and a well managed economy. But as with so many things in America, it's about "The Look". The only reason Biden is a vote loser is because he's old.So yeah, I'll stick by my original statement - if that's going to be America's criteria for judging Biden, then it's on them. It's too easy to think Biden standing down solves all the Democrats' problems. It's tosses a frag grenade of uncertainty into an already dangerous political situation. Whether Biden wins or loses, it's better to stick with him imo.In any case, this talk shouldn't be in here. Maybe we need a new US election thread. We have another ten months of this crap yet.