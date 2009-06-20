« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 04:52:13 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 05:05:00 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm
Wut.

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1747818968549634411
How To Run A Bank 2024 edition .....

I'd like to open a chequing (ok checking :) ) account please. here's my initial deposit of $1,000,000

ah yes, thank you sir. can I ask - who did you vote for in the last presidential election?

Donald Trump.

ok take yer money, get in yer electric car and just fukk off.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 05:58:59 pm
Trump believes that anything he does as President is legal as long as he believes it to be in the best interest of the country.  I'm pretty sure he's correct.

Joe, for Chrissakes have the bastard killed.  He wouldn't think twice about you.

Joe should bring that up in a speech.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 06:03:08 pm
Judge Kaplan adjourned Trump's defamation trial for 2 hours to give Alina Habba an opportunity to watch My Cousin Vinny.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 06:40:24 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:58:59 pm
Trump believes that anything he does as President is legal as long as he believes it to be in the best interest of the country.  I'm pretty sure he's correct.

Joe, for Chrissakes have the bastard killed.  He wouldn't think twice about you.

Joe should bring that up in a speech.

Doesn't he believe that everything he does as President is legal? No need for it to be in the best interest of the country. All that counts is that he's President and he has immunity. At least, that was my take in his argument in the Georgia case or whichever it was...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 06:44:16 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:01:58 pm

Do any of the cases against him directly relate to him carrying out the duties of being president?

No.




Your TDS is showing through. It doesn't matter, he could tell the spooks to kill his VP and he couldn't be charged.


GOD BLESS YOU
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 08:44:51 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 09:58:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:03:08 pm
Judge Kaplan adjourned Trump's defamation trial for 2 hours to give Alina Habba an opportunity to watch My Cousin Vinny.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

The thing is Vinny was ignorant of the law but was very smart. His girlfriend was even smarter.

Alina is both ignorant and stupid, and she's taking instructions from Trump.

Great movie. I only learnt recently it was directed by Jonathan Lynn of Yes Minister fame.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 10:49:41 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm
debank

Where Douchebag keeps your money.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6092 on: Today at 12:06:19 am
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6093 on: Today at 03:00:31 am
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6094 on: Today at 08:13:36 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm
Wut.

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1747818968549634411
One of the comments summed it up nicely


𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖
@SundaeDivine
We laugh but what hes being directed to do is eliminate any and all regulations - banking, chemicals, environmental, food, fishing, agriculture and so forth. Its pathetic in the way the Greeks intended the word pathos to be used. No wonder the billionaires love him.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6095 on: Today at 08:47:30 am
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6096 on: Today at 11:29:22 am
Quote from: The North Bank on January 17, 2024, 02:04:57 am
Hes playing a blinder Trump. The zero wars in my time  is really hitting a note with plenty of former democrat voters, even if its just coincidental, hes an opportunist, and this fell right into his lap.
His core supporters will vote for him even if he shoots someone on 5th Avenue  add to those all the votes coming over from disaffected democrats who see biden as newly trending butcher Biden.
A lot has happened in 4 years, many have forgotten how dangerous Trump is, and some are even seeing his threatening unhinged side as a deterrence to Americas enemies while Biden is seen as weak, a puppet, and sleeping(sometimes literally)at the wheel. Its all getting very interesting.

Of course, what the Dems and Left Wing media should be doing is hammering home how *BOTH* of the "wars" are directly Trump's fault, and with Trump's backing of the worse side - he enabled Putin time and time again (and even tried to cut all funding to Ukraine, a move which showed Putin he was happy with Russia invading them); and backed Netanyahu on things like moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, again showing he backed Israel vs Palestine. 

Any "former Democrat" voter who votes for Trump over Biden has either had some form of wholesale memory loss, has no knowledge about how anything works, or is just a right wing twat who pretended to vote D.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6097 on: Today at 11:36:31 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm
Careful about being debanked

https://x.com/acyn/status/1747818968549634411?s=46&t=q3w4iokRYJyz_JobJRZQfw

Surprised he didnt bring his chum, Frottage, into the debanking scenario.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6098 on: Today at 11:41:51 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January 17, 2024, 09:59:55 pm
I'm actually ok with it, in that I've already accepted it as a probable outcome. So if it happens it happens

As much as I detest Trump with every fibre of my being, I also can't help but feel that the democrats deserve to lose the next election

Not because I think Biden himself is incompetent, but because the party as whole are for nominating him

So lets go through the alternatives, who he beat (comfortably) in 2020:

  •   Bernie Sanders.  Probably the main one, and certainly the most left wing.  Thing is that the "Socialist" attack is far more able to stick on him than Biden - and there is still a sizeable swatch of D voters who would not vote, or vote Trump, if the word stuck.  Equally, as a candidate who *IS NOT A DEMOCRAT* it would have been far harder for him to actually negotiate what Biden did in a tied Senate and (for the past year) a Republican House. He is also older than Biden - the one attack the Right seem to have actually hit pay dirt with vs Biden.
  • Elizabeth Warren.  A good Senator, but I am not sure her profile was big enough, Trump would have used the same playbook he did against Hilary, likely with similar results.  Her policies are certainly less left wing than Sanders, and much more similar to Biden.
  •   Michael Bloomberg.  Lol.
  •   Pete Buttigieg.  Too young, too brash, at the time didn't really stand for anything (has actually moved to the *left* under Biden's admin).  No chance vs Trump. 

The issue is more that the Democrats are still trying to stick to the high road, and not banging the drum enough about what Biden has actually accomplished - he has achieved more, and done more for the average american, than any President since the New Deal era of Eisenhower.  But the media prefer to give air time to Trump and the Republican loons as it gives them more money; and their corporate backers win more under Trump too.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6099 on: Today at 11:55:44 am
Quote from: Riquende on January  5, 2024, 11:12:40 pm
I think so. That provision in the 14th is so vaguely written (because it was a middle finger to Confederates trying their luck after the Civil War) that the Justices can really go whatever way they want on it.

It barely matters for 2024 anyway. Political polarisation being what it is, only solidly Blue states would be blocking Trump and so the overall EC votes wouldn't be affected.

Besides that, whether the ruling has a knock on effect down the line might be a thing to keep an eye on. A swing state that happens to have a solidly Republican state leadership blocking the Democrat candidate because they unilaterally consider some youthful tweet criticising Trump "insurrection"? Totally doolally stuff, but you only need to look at the current Congress pursuing a Biden impeachment over literally nothing to see where the US is headed in this regard.

It does matter, even in solidly Blue States - because POTUS is only one part of the equation.  Colorado for instance has 3 of its 8 Representatives as Republicans (including Boebert); with the House being so narrow, if Trump is not on the ballot, and it causes some Republican voters to stay at home, that will change to a max of 2 (as Boebert's margin is so small anyay), maybe 1 (Colorado's 5th could be in play).  Or take Maine who have also banned Trump from the ballot.  Solid Blue State, in terms of Presidential votes (last time they voted Red was for Reagan in '88) - and have one Republican (and one "centrist" Independent); up for grabs is the Independent Angus Kings seat - he wants to  re-run, but the Democrats would rather one of their own (and someone more left wing) get it - Trump being on the ballot paper would make it less likely for that to happen. 

Replicate that across the country and Trump being on or off ballot could be the difference in a narrow Senate and House between Democrat and Republican control.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6100 on: Today at 12:12:46 pm
Quote from: Riquende on January 10, 2024, 07:48:26 am
I went off to find that article to try to get a sense of the reasoning. It's here if you want to avoid scrolling through the execrable Gateway Pundit feed.

https://amgreatness.com/2024/01/01/the-constitution-absolutely-prohibits-nikki-haley-from-being-president-or-vice-president/

Basically he's seized on the fact there's no agreed legal definition of the "Natural Born Citizen" clause in the requirements for the presidency, and as such posits that it's separate from the universally-believed "Birthright Citizen" status, based entirely on a contemporary text by a Swiss-German lawyer that the Founders probably did read and were perhaps influenced by.

He also cites John Eastman's opinion. You know, the John Eastman that's so in tune with the Constitution he's currently indicted for his part in attempting to overthrow the government based on his legal theories.

What a backwards dump of a country. Even if Ingrassia is actually correct in his interpretation you're left with this conclusion: "We absolutely need the most qualified people for the top jobs and as such it's vital that their parents were citizens at the time of birth, otherwise they're ipso facto not able to be the best person for the job. A bunch of 18th century lawyers and statesmen thought this and it's not for us to question them."

Amusingly, if they argue this, then it disqualifies Trump from standing as his mother was born in Scotland (re-posting the bolded bit which is what Ingrassia is using to argue against Niki Haley.  Or will they try and weasel out and say that "parents" does not mean "both parents" but "at least one parent". 


This view is supported by the best legal commentary of the day, Emmerich de Vattels Law of Nature and of Nations, a contemporaneous authority for the Founding Fathers on questions of citizenship. de Vattels work states that [t]he natives, or natural-born citizens, are those born in the country, of parents who are citizens.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6101 on: Today at 01:45:15 pm
Latest odds still have Trump as strong favourite to be the next president

Trump 6/5
Biden 2/1

For anyone thinking something may happen to Biden there seems to be a bit of money floating around for Michelle Obama who's now at 16/1. Seems a bit mad. Newsom is second favourite amongst the democrat alternative candidates at 25/1.

If Trump is shot/incarcerated/sectioned/has heart attack/stroke/brain aneurysm then it's Nikki Haley best priced at 16/1. Her polling is through the roof so possibly a clever bet if you think there's a decent chance Tango man won't make the starting gate.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6102 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm
I am very fearful of a Trump Presidency again. But I think it will happen if Biden stays on.

For the good of not on the Democratic Party but the country Biden needs to step down for Newsom.

Wisconsin and Georgia are pretty much now lost under Biden but will return as  swing states should Newsom be the candidate. As the race will come down to Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. I feel Florida and Arizona with the current demos in each State will remain as they were in 2020.

It's not just the US but the world that needs the Democrats to get off their ass and do something. We can't go on with Biden and whilst I appreciate and thank everything he's done, physically and mentally he cannot handle another term of office.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6103 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm
Biden isn't stepping down. If America is insane enough to give up their Republic to a dictator because they think Biden is a bit doddery, then it really is all on them.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6104 on: Today at 02:27:25 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:23:27 pm
Biden isn't stepping down. If America is insane enough to give up their Republic to a dictator because they think Biden is a bit doddery, then it really is all on them.


Especially when the "non-doddery" alternative to Biden is this guy:


Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:43:13 pm
Wut.

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1747818968549634411
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6105 on: Today at 02:28:29 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:45:15 pm
Latest odds still have Trump as strong favourite to be the next president

Polls this far out are fantasy.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6106 on: Today at 02:34:30 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:23:27 pm
Biden isn't stepping down. If America is insane enough to give up their Republic to a dictator because they think Biden is a bit doddery, then it really is all on them.


It's tempting to think that - and the voting logic of millions of Americans is bananas - but it's warped logic.

If Biden loses, then it's on him/the Democrat Party. Because polls have been consistently showing that it's Biden who is the vote-loser, so for him to put his own ego/self-importance before the good of the country is on him. And the Democrats not leaning on him to stand aside is on them.

If he wins, then he made the right call  ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6107 on: Today at 02:49:42 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:34:30 pm

It's tempting to think that - and the voting logic of millions of Americans is bananas - but it's warped logic.

If Biden loses, then it's on him/the Democrat Party. Because polls have been consistently showing that it's Biden who is the vote-loser, so for him to put his own ego/self-importance before the good of the country is on him. And the Democrats not leaning on him to stand aside is on them.

If he wins, then he made the right call  ;D

From what I have heard, most of the polls have a poor margin of error. As I referred to earlier, I think there is some effort to push the narrative that the election is much closer than it is. Either because the media are after viewership, or the GOP can't afford their vote to stay at home.

Biden has had a very successful domestic policy. Infrastructure investment, a growing jobs market and a well managed economy. But as with so many things in America, it's about "The Look". The only reason Biden is a vote loser is because he's old.

So yeah, I'll stick by my original statement - if that's going to be America's criteria for judging Biden, then it's on them. It's too easy to think Biden standing down solves all the Democrats' problems. It's tosses a frag grenade of uncertainty into an already dangerous political situation. Whether Biden wins or loses, it's better to stick with him imo.

In any case, this talk shouldn't be in here. Maybe we need a new US election thread. We have another ten months of this crap yet.
