One of the videos I recently posted from Farron Cousins pointed out that a lot of recent polls seem to have crazily bad margins of error - something like +/- 6%, where in order for a poll to be truly reliable the margin has to be under +/- 3%



Now I don't know if it's a product of the right or the media, but a series of polls like that would suggest a concerted effort to show Trump to be in a far stronger position than he actually is. That would further suggest an attempt to hoodwink Republican voters and right leaning Independents into not jumping ship.



And for all his toxicity, Trump is media gold for the news networks, who seemed to have learned nothing from 2016 and 2020. They perhaps still see Trump as a cow to be milked rather than a monster to destroy. Certainly for the right wing media, it's better for viewers if the contest appears to be much closer than it is. Otherwise people will just switch off from the whole thing.



What we see about the potential for convictions is that if Trump looks weak, people won't vote for him. So his supporters are working hard to keep his image afloat.