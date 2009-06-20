Hes playing a blinder Trump. The zero wars in my time is really hitting a note with plenty of former democrat voters, even if its just coincidental, hes an opportunist, and this fell right into his lap.
His core supporters will vote for him even if he shoots someone on 5th Avenue add to those all the votes coming over from disaffected democrats who see biden as newly trending butcher Biden.
A lot has happened in 4 years, many have forgotten how dangerous Trump is, and some are even seeing his threatening unhinged side as a deterrence to Americas enemies while Biden is seen as weak, a puppet, and sleeping(sometimes literally)at the wheel. Its all getting very interesting.