Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6040 on: January 16, 2024, 10:14:07 pm »
Hes going to win.

The one day of light  is his age. There was a photo of him delivering pizza on the front of the Torygraph yesterday, and he suddenly looked so old.  And I have to say, the c*nt has plenty of energy for his age but he really did look ancient
Lets hope something fails in him
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6041 on: January 16, 2024, 10:34:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 16, 2024, 10:14:07 pm
Hes going to win.

The one day of light  is his age. There was a photo of him delivering pizza on the front of the Torygraph yesterday, and he suddenly looked so old.  And I have to say, the c*nt has plenty of energy for his age but he really did look ancient
Lets hope something fails in him

Massive heart attack.

Possibly following an indictment.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6042 on: January 16, 2024, 11:21:20 pm »
Carroll's lawyer to the jury - 'How much is it going to cost self professed billionaire Donald Trump to shut up?'

If I was on the jury I'd be thinking an awful lot.

The thing is, if he gets re-elected and says 'I'm not paying', no one will be able to do anything. He will be immune while on office.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6043 on: January 16, 2024, 11:28:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 16, 2024, 10:14:07 pm
Hes going to win.

The one day of light  is his age. There was a photo of him delivering pizza on the front of the Torygraph yesterday, and he suddenly looked so old.  And I have to say, the c*nt has plenty of energy for his age but he really did look ancient
Lets hope something fails in him

Tell me this is mockers, with a bit of the inverse mockers in there?

One thing in Iowa is the low voter turnout. Most people knew he was going to win so the ones who did turn out were the extreme MAGA/bible belt lunies. I'm just hopeful that there's enough Republicans who hate him to keep him out.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6044 on: Yesterday at 12:52:10 am »
It would have been an actual story if he didnt win the Iowa caucus.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6045 on: Yesterday at 02:04:57 am »
Hes playing a blinder Trump. The zero wars in my time  is really hitting a note with plenty of former democrat voters, even if its just coincidental, hes an opportunist, and this fell right into his lap.
His core supporters will vote for him even if he shoots someone on 5th Avenue  add to those all the votes coming over from disaffected democrats who see biden as newly trending butcher Biden.
A lot has happened in 4 years, many have forgotten how dangerous Trump is, and some are even seeing his threatening unhinged side as a deterrence to Americas enemies while Biden is seen as weak, a puppet, and sleeping(sometimes literally)at the wheel. Its all getting very interesting.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6046 on: Yesterday at 02:43:32 am »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:20:27 am by jambutty »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6047 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:04:57 am
Hes playing a blinder Trump. The “zero wars in my time “ is really hitting a note with plenty of former democrat voters, even if its just coincidental, hes an opportunist, and this fell right into his lap.
His core supporters will vote for him even if he “shoots someone on 5th Avenue “ add to those all the votes coming over from disaffected democrats who see biden as newly trending “butcher Biden”.
A lot has happened in 4 years, many have forgotten how dangerous Trump is, and some are even seeing his threatening unhinged side as a deterrence to Americas enemies while Biden is seen as weak, a puppet, and sleeping(sometimes literally)at the wheel. Its all getting very interesting.
It's not. If the President is easily flattered into doing nothing, can be bought off, or is vulnerable to kompromat, of course the US will not go to war with rival states.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:26:06 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6048 on: Yesterday at 11:23:55 am »
Also, he didnt end any was, despite them being supposedly easy to negotiate. He also made illegal drone assassinations a new hobby. Biden hasnt actually sent any troops to war, but he has brought troops home. You cant tell these MAGAnazis anything though. Pointless engaging with them with anything logic based.
« Reply #6049 on: Yesterday at 12:47:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 16, 2024, 08:53:47 am
Iowa even sounds like a stupid state. (Purely from the sound of the word, onomatopia or something).

I'm from Iowa, I'm not stupid, I can write my name with joined up letters.

I like the supposed etymology of the name. it was named after the Native American tribe that used to live there before their land was taken from them. But it turns out that wasnt the tribes name but what a rival tribe described them as to settlers. It means sleepy ones so probably an insult.
« Reply #6050 on: Yesterday at 02:10:45 pm »
One of the videos I recently posted from Farron Cousins pointed out that a lot of recent polls seem to have crazily bad margins of error - something like +/- 6%, where in order for a poll to be truly reliable the margin has to be under +/- 3%

Now I don't know if it's a product of the right or the media, but a series of polls like that would suggest a concerted effort to show Trump to be in a far stronger position than he actually is. That would further suggest an attempt to hoodwink Republican voters and right leaning Independents into not jumping ship.

And for all his toxicity, Trump is media gold for the news networks, who seemed to have learned nothing from 2016 and 2020. They perhaps still see Trump as a cow to be milked rather than a monster to destroy. Certainly for the right wing media, it's better for viewers if the contest appears to be much closer than it is. Otherwise people will just switch off from the whole thing.

What we see about the potential for convictions is that if Trump looks weak, people won't vote for him. So his supporters are working hard to keep his image afloat.
« Reply #6051 on: Yesterday at 07:18:55 pm »
Quote
Judge Lewis Kaplan has warned Donald Trump that his right to attend court in the defamation trial under way in New York, where the former president is the defendant in a civil case brought by writer E Jean Carroll, can be forfeited if he continues to disrupt proceedings.

Carroll has been testifying this morning and Trump, sitting with his lawyer, has been grumbling about the case, loudly enough that the jury can probably hear his remarks, Carrolls legal team has said.

The judge had already warned Trump to pipe down. Just before the court broke for lunch, Carrolls team complained to Judge Kaplan again. He said: Mr Trump has the right to be present here  that right can be forfeited and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive which is what has been reported to me and if he disregards court orders.

Addressing Trump, the judge said: Mr Trump, I hope I dont have to consider excluding you from the trial  I understand you are probably very eager for me to do that.

Trump responded.

I would love it, I would love it, he said and gestured.

The judge replied: I know you would, you just cant control yourself in this circumstance apparently.

Shawn Crowley, one of Carrolls lawyers, had said to the judge: The defendant has been making statements again [that] we can hear at counsel table.

She noted that some jurors are seated even closer to Trump than she is.

He said it is a witch-hunt, it really is a con-job, Crowley told the judge.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6052 on: Yesterday at 08:34:42 pm »
He really is a fucking man-child isn't he.
He must be the biggest fucking blert walking this planet.
A specimen of shite of a human being.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6053 on: Yesterday at 08:48:37 pm »
He's never been held accountable for anything in his life.

And he never plays by the rules ala Roy Cohn.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6054 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 16, 2024, 10:14:07 pm
Hes going to win.

I'm actually ok with it, in that I've already accepted it as a probable outcome. So if it happens it happens

As much as I detest Trump with every fibre of my being, I also can't help but feel that the democrats deserve to lose the next election

Not because I think Biden himself is incompetent, but because the party as whole are for nominating him

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6055 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm
I'm actually ok with it, in that I've already accepted it as a probable outcome. So if it happens it happens

As much as I detest Trump with every fibre of my being, I also can't help but feel that the democrats deserve to lose the next election

Not because I think Biden himself is incompetent, but because the party as whole are for nominating him

For this election or 2020? There was no other viable candidate and Biden won. By a lot.

It's a bit like saying you hope Everton beat us because Klopp put Karius in goals.
« Reply #6056 on: Yesterday at 10:16:36 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
It's a bit like saying you hope Everton beat us because Klopp put Karius in goals.
Exactly mate. Tedious pettiness.
The Dems would never deserve to lose, particularly when you consider how evil and corrupt the false evangelistic liars that the entire Republican group are.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6057 on: Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm


Complete nonesense.

For someone familiar with the U.S., I'm really surprised at you.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6058 on: Yesterday at 10:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm
I'm actually ok with it, in that I've already accepted it as a probable outcome. So if it happens it happens

As much as I detest Trump with every fibre of my being, I also can't help but feel that the democrats deserve to lose the next election

Not because I think Biden himself is incompetent, but because the party as whole are for nominating him
so the US (and the entire world) deserves to put up with / try to survive Trump, and that's acceptable to you because the democrats need to be taught a lesson?

jesus fucking christ
« Reply #6059 on: Yesterday at 10:58:07 pm »
I stopped paying attention to Bully The Kid a long time ago. I suggest you do too.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6060 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:32:25 pm by jambutty »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6061 on: Yesterday at 11:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:58:07 pm
I stopped paying attention to Bully The Kid a long time ago. I suggest you do too.
good advice, my BP will be grateful.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6062 on: Yesterday at 11:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm
I'm actually ok with it, in that I've already accepted it as a probable outcome. So if it happens it happens

As much as I detest Trump with every fibre of my being, I also can't help but feel that the democrats deserve to lose the next election

Not because I think Biden himself is incompetent, but because the party as whole are for nominating him

Fuck off. What a complete pile of horseshit.

As long as you are ok with it, then all good.

Fuck me just reminds me why I stay out these political threads.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6063 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on January 11, 2024, 11:35:12 am
Ok, let's play 'guess how much Trump gets stiffed'.

There's the NY fraud trial coming to a judgement soon. The DA is asking for $370m. I'm guessing the judge will round that down to around $300 just to make sure it's safe in appeal.

Then there's the E. Jean Carroll case. This is a bit similar to the Giuliani/Moss/Freeman case, where he lost then repeated the defamation almost right away. The jury in that case were enraged and stiffed Giuliani for $150m, not that he has two bits (whatever they are) to rub together.

Carroll got $5m in a previous trial and is seeking $10m in this trial. I'm guessing she'll get that plus some punitive damages, maybe another $10. Maybe more. Remember, Ruby and Shaye only asked for $40 or $50m. I've heard this settlement may be a lot bigger, so I wouldn't be surprised if he really gets stiffed.

I also don't think he'll have the cash to settle these cases. I think the judge may step in and order a fire sale, but that will probably be stayed pending an appeal.

Anyway, place your bets ladies and gentlemen. Those closest to the real amount wins a big trifle with plenty of sherry.

I'm raising my guess for the Carroll case. I think it will be over $100m. Maybe even a multiple of that.

He said he's worth what - $6 to 8 billion, so small change for him according to his own bragging.

Actually, I think with this and the fraud case he'll be bankrupted.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6064 on: Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6065 on: Yesterday at 11:50:24 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm
He has yet to pay a penny.

Yes, collecting it will be a different issue.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6066 on: Today at 05:05:13 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm

Did you have Kool-Aid at your BIL's?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6067 on: Today at 05:56:18 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm
I'm actually ok with it, in that I've already accepted it as a probable outcome. So if it happens it happens

As much as I detest Trump with every fibre of my being, I also can't help but feel that the democrats deserve to lose the next election

Not because I think Biden himself is incompetent, but because the party as whole are for nominating him



Why should the Dems suffer for nominating an incumbent president if he is not incompetent?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6068 on: Today at 09:24:52 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:23:54 pm
Fuck off. What a complete pile of horseshit.

As long as you are ok with it, then all good.

Fuck me just reminds me why I stay out these political threads.

A bit harsh no?
I can imagine a few would say we deserve the Tories if Labour put Corbyn in charge.  Different people by a lot , I know. Just trying to put BTK comment in context.
« Reply #6069 on: Today at 10:28:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:24:52 am
A bit harsh no?
I can imagine a few would say we deserve the Tories if Labour put Corbyn in charge.  Different people by a lot , I know. Just trying to put BTK comment in context.

But Corbyn never had a realistic shot at being PM. Biden is actually president and he's done a decent job on the domestic front.

When you're up against Trump as incumbent, it's a very tricky situation over whether you stick or twist. I don't blame the Democrats for worrying about creating uncertainty. It's ridiculous to claim they and the left in general deserve to get smacked down.

I just wish they would take the gloves off and be a bit more aggressive.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6070 on: Today at 10:47:58 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:28:39 am
But Corbyn never had a realistic shot at being PM. Biden is actually president and he's done a decent job on the domestic front.

When you're up against Trump as incumbent, it's a very tricky situation over whether you stick or twist. I don't blame the Democrats for worrying about creating uncertainty. It's ridiculous to claim they and the left in general deserve to get smacked down.

I just wish they would take the gloves off and be a bit more aggressive.
I think they will. But I also suspect that the Democrats are waiting for Trump to become the (presumptive) candidate and all the focus falls on him rather than the race for the candidacy. Too many of Trump's prospective supporters see very little of his daily fuckups, the reality of the court cases, etc. This will shift (to some degree at at least) when he becomes the (presumptive) official candidate after a few more Primary votes and the others have dropped out (which seems rather likely).
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6071 on: Today at 10:55:52 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:47:58 am
I think they will. But I also suspect that the Democrats are waiting for Trump to become the (presumptive) candidate and all the focus falls on him rather than the race for the candidacy. Too many of Trump's prospective supporters see very little of his daily fuckups, the reality of the court cases, etc. This will shift (to some degree at at least) when he becomes the (presumptive) official candidate after a few more Primary votes and the others have dropped out (which seems rather likely).

That's what I'm thinking. Let the GOP tear themselves to bits. We've already seen Trump throw the race card at Haley and he keeps shooting down DeSantis. He very rarely of ever talks about policy. It's all about getting our country back and MAGA.

The Dems will be keeping their powder dry so they can focus on the single point they have to overcome.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6072 on: Today at 11:54:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:24:52 am
A bit harsh no?
I can imagine a few would say we deserve the Tories if Labour put Corbyn in charge.  Different people by a lot , I know. Just trying to put BTK comment in context.

Harsh? Fuck that.

You know why Billy is A OK with it? Because it doesnt affect him in the slightest. Maybe he would care a little more if he was a woman or someone who trump assaulted or any one of the millions of Americans whos lives are going to be effected if trump ends up as president again.

Billy is exactly like every trump supporter out there, as long as trump gives them that one thing they care about fuck everyone else. Actually hes worse but trump isnt giving him anything, its just fuck everyone else.

Anyway Im out of this thread and the other one, they just tend to piss me off.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:34 pm by Chakan »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6073 on: Today at 12:55:09 pm »
Speaking to a relatively smart family member recently about this and told her I thought Biden would win if there were no big negative events before the election.

Response? "I thought Biden was dropping out?"
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6074 on: Today at 01:18:50 pm »
I saw a Daily Show video of interviews of younger Trump voters (in their 20s, not toddlers), some of them hadnt even heard what Jan 6th was about. I think they call them low information, more interested in how they feel than about facts.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6075 on: Today at 03:32:16 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6076 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »




"A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER TO PROPERLY FUNCTION," the former president wrote. "ANY MISTAKE, EVEN IF WELL INTENDED, WOULD BE MET WITH ALMOST CERTAIN INDICTMENT BY THE OPPOSING PARTY AT TERM END. EVEN EVENTS THAT 'CROSS THE LINE' MUST FALL UNDER TOTAL IMMUNITY, OR IT WILL BE YEARS OF TRAUMA TRYING TO DETERMINE GOOD FROM BAD. THERE MUST BE CERTAINTY."

"EXAMPLE: YOU CANT STOP POLICE FROM DOING THE JOB OF STRONG & EFFECTIVE CRIME PREVENTION BECAUSE YOU WANT TO GUARD AGAINST THE OCCASIONAL 'ROGUE COP' OR 'BAD APPLE," wrote Trump. "SOMETIMES YOU JUST HAVE TO LIVE WITH 'GREAT BUT SLIGHTLY IMPERFECT.' ALL PRESIDENTS MUST HAVE COMPLETE & TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, OR THE AUTHORITY & DECISIVENESS OF A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL BE STRIPPED & GONE FOREVER. HOPEFULLY THIS WILL BE AN EASY DECISION. GOD BLESS THE SUPREME COURT!"
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6077 on: Today at 04:01:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:39:54 pm




"A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER TO PROPERLY FUNCTION," the former president wrote. "ANY MISTAKE, EVEN IF WELL INTENDED, WOULD BE MET WITH ALMOST CERTAIN INDICTMENT BY THE OPPOSING PARTY AT TERM END. EVEN EVENTS THAT 'CROSS THE LINE' MUST FALL UNDER TOTAL IMMUNITY, OR IT WILL BE YEARS OF TRAUMA TRYING TO DETERMINE GOOD FROM BAD. THERE MUST BE CERTAINTY."

"EXAMPLE: YOU CANT STOP POLICE FROM DOING THE JOB OF STRONG & EFFECTIVE CRIME PREVENTION BECAUSE YOU WANT TO GUARD AGAINST THE OCCASIONAL 'ROGUE COP' OR 'BAD APPLE," wrote Trump. "SOMETIMES YOU JUST HAVE TO LIVE WITH 'GREAT BUT SLIGHTLY IMPERFECT.' ALL PRESIDENTS MUST HAVE COMPLETE & TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, OR THE AUTHORITY & DECISIVENESS OF A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL BE STRIPPED & GONE FOREVER. HOPEFULLY THIS WILL BE AN EASY DECISION. GOD BLESS THE SUPREME COURT!"


Do any of the cases against him directly relate to him carrying out the duties of being president?

No.

The 'Hush Money' case relates to before he was elected.

As was the Trump Org fraud trial.

The original E Jean Carroll case relates to before he was President; the current one for after he left office.

The Insurrection and Georgia cases concern the time after he'd been defeated at the polls. Neither involve him undertaking his duties as President; both are him acting as an individual

The Stolen Papers relates to the period after he had formally left office.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6078 on: Today at 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:39:54 pm




"A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER TO PROPERLY FUNCTION," the former president wrote. "ANY MISTAKE, EVEN IF WELL INTENDED, WOULD BE MET WITH ALMOST CERTAIN INDICTMENT BY THE OPPOSING PARTY AT TERM END. EVEN EVENTS THAT 'CROSS THE LINE' MUST FALL UNDER TOTAL IMMUNITY, OR IT WILL BE YEARS OF TRAUMA TRYING TO DETERMINE GOOD FROM BAD. THERE MUST BE CERTAINTY."

"EXAMPLE: YOU CANT STOP POLICE FROM DOING THE JOB OF STRONG & EFFECTIVE CRIME PREVENTION BECAUSE YOU WANT TO GUARD AGAINST THE OCCASIONAL 'ROGUE COP' OR 'BAD APPLE," wrote Trump. "SOMETIMES YOU JUST HAVE TO LIVE WITH 'GREAT BUT SLIGHTLY IMPERFECT.' ALL PRESIDENTS MUST HAVE COMPLETE & TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, OR THE AUTHORITY & DECISIVENESS OF A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL BE STRIPPED & GONE FOREVER. HOPEFULLY THIS WILL BE AN EASY DECISION. GOD BLESS THE SUPREME COURT!"

In summary, Trump views himself as akin to a rogue cop or bad apple.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6079 on: Today at 04:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:01:58 pm

Do any of the cases against him directly relate to him carrying out the duties of being president?


In his head, he is in all this trouble *because* he became President and was therefore a target. So, he thinks well, Presidents have immunity so that's my ticket.

Yes, he's a fucking moron.
