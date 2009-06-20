Spoiler





Away from the criminal trials and regarding the imminent civil one, I saw yesterday that "celebrity" lawyer Joe Tacopina has withdrawn from the E Jean Carroll case just a day before it goes to trial. If you're thinking "Huh, wasn't that the case last year where Trump was found guilty of sexual assault and defamation and ordered to pay $5m?" Then no, technically this is a new case brought because he couldn't leave it alone and carried on defaming Carroll publicly afterwards. So of course she's sued him again. Carroll's legal team supposedly want the judge to order Trump to state on the record that he understands in the previous verdict he was found guilty of sexual assault. We'll see. It's not like he listened to Engoron last week.Anyway, I imagine Tacopina quit because his client can't stop doing the thing he's being sued for, "Truthing" this just a few days ago:Tacopina has also withdrawn from the NY hush money criminal trial, the one that started the earliest but has gone a bit under the radar after the more serious ones began. I suppose it is also possible that Trump never paid any legal bills and so they've ceased representing him, there's been no public comment from the firm.