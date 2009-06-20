We are talking about a guy who has five children from three different women, has been married multiple times, has definitely cheated on his partners multiple times, has basically talked about wanting to fuck his own daughter multiple times, has lied about a gazillion of times and has done about a multigazillion other things religious nutters don't condone. They still voted for him. Not having a guy who calls his wife "Mother" next to him, won't change that...



I'm not quite convinced of that yet. There's been a few prominent Bible bashers who have turned on Trump, although I forget the details.At the last election, plenty of people voted Republican all the way down the ticket, and just left the presidential box blank. Plus, with the conservative SCOTUS and Roe vs Wade overturned, they've effectively got what they wanted. It's one thing to turn a blind eye to Trump's past misadventures with women in 2016 and 2020 whilst he has been with Melania; but as a presidential candidate, if he's caught cheating on a woman who was (and who could be again) First Lady during and after her mother's death - it won't sit well for many, even if they do choke down their own vomit and vote for him anyway.This isn't like Jackie Kennedy.