« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 322811 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,822
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 04:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
Melania's mother just died so that's why she isn't around.

Not saying Trump isn't fucking the lawyer, just explaining why Melania isn't around.

People knew that. Many were noticing Trump's singular lack of interest in even bothering to take time out of his schedule to go see his dying mother in law. Because he's a fat orange pr!ck who preferred going to social events with his favourite "lawyer", who's ambition in life currently appears to become arm candy.

Without Pence, Trump is struggling hold steady with the religious vote. If he's snapped snogging Alina Habba it won't do him any favours.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,156
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 06:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:59:15 pm
Without Pence, Trump is struggling hold steady with the religious vote. If he's snapped snogging Alina Habba it won't do him any favours.

We are talking about a guy who has five children from three different women, has been married multiple times, has definitely cheated on his partners multiple times, has basically talked about wanting to fuck his own daughter multiple times, has lied about a gazillion of times and has done about a multigazillion other things religious nutters don't condone. They still voted for him. Not having a guy who calls his wife "Mother" next to him, won't change that...
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,822
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6002 on: Yesterday at 06:50:20 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 06:34:42 pm
We are talking about a guy who has five children from three different women, has been married multiple times, has definitely cheated on his partners multiple times, has basically talked about wanting to fuck his own daughter multiple times, has lied about a gazillion of times and has done about a multigazillion other things religious nutters don't condone. They still voted for him. Not having a guy who calls his wife "Mother" next to him, won't change that...

I'm not quite convinced of that yet. There's been a few prominent Bible bashers who have turned on Trump, although I forget the details.

At the last election, plenty of people voted Republican all the way down the ticket, and just left the presidential box blank. Plus, with the conservative SCOTUS and Roe vs Wade overturned, they've effectively got what they wanted. It's one thing to turn a blind eye to Trump's past misadventures with women in 2016 and 2020 whilst he has been with Melania; but as a presidential candidate, if he's caught cheating on a woman who was (and who could be again) First Lady during and after her mother's death - it won't sit well for many, even if they do choke down their own vomit and vote for him anyway.

This isn't like Jackie Kennedy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,822
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6003 on: Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm »
Trump's making his own closing argument in place of his lawyers in the civil fraud trial. Expect a car crash. ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2024/jan/11/trump-trial-civil-fraud-case-latest-biden-republicans-updates

EDIT: Actually, Trump was refused permission to make the closing argument, but his lawyers did ask permission for Trump to address the court. The result is... predictable.

Quote
    NEW: Chris Kise asks for permission to have Trump speak. Engoron, Do you promise to just comment on the facts and the law? Trump starts talking immediately without agreeing.
     Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) January 11, 2024

    This was a political witch hunt; we should receive damages for what they have taken our company through. They have no documentsthey have nothing! The only thing they have, Trump concedes, is the triplex, which was a mistake.
     Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) January 11, 2024

    I am not sure the dollar amount would have been that far off, if you want to know! But Trump continues, I am an innocent man. I have been politically persecuted. . . . This statute is vicious.

Quote
    Trump goes on  without any interruption from Engoron or her team  and attacks James, accusing her of election interference. You have your own agenda, Trump angrily says to Engoron. You cant listen for more than one minute!
     Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) January 11, 2024

    Engoron pleads with Kise, Mr. Kise, please control your client. Trump nonetheless accuses James of going after him for her political gain, including an allegedly failed run for Governor, at which point Engoron shuts it down.
     Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) January 11, 2024

    But its too late. Everything Trump wanted to say was said. And now, having said it, he has left the courtroom after insisting James should pay him for the havoc shes wreaked on his company.
     Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) January 11, 2024
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:11:13 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6004 on: Yesterday at 07:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm
Trump's making his own closing argument in place of his lawyers in the civil fraud trial. Expect a car crash. ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2024/jan/11/trump-trial-civil-fraud-case-latest-biden-republicans-updates

EDIT: Actually, Trump was refused permission to make the closing argument, but his lawyers did ask permission for Trump to address the court. The result is... predictable.


As if the orange one would address the court in any sort of respectful or even pragmatic manner.  He was always steaming in as per with a load of deranged nonsense.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,427
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6005 on: Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm »
Habba's trying to get paid.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6006 on: Yesterday at 09:27:26 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:18:26 pm
Habba's trying to get paid.
Paid, or laid? By Trump, the blob? Either way, she'll be waiting an awfully long time.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,427
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6007 on: Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,037
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6008 on: Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm »
Did he take the stand in the trial? I get the cases confused, there are so many...
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6009 on: Yesterday at 11:28:25 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm
Did he take the stand in the trial? I get the cases confused, there are so many...
he did.  talked shite,  judge shut him down. 
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6010 on: Today at 12:37:57 am »
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,524
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6011 on: Today at 12:39:48 am »
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6012 on: Today at 12:40:43 am »
like her pu...
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,524
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6013 on: Today at 01:11:39 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:40:43 am
like her pu...
Pub? You were going to say pub right   ;)   ;D
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6014 on: Today at 01:12:46 am »
When you're famous, they let you go to the pub after closing hours. That's right. ;)
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,176
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #6015 on: Today at 04:42:56 am »
What's the triplex?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 