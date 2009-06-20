You should have finished that post with one of these ':'.



On another note. I see Donnie is amping up the racist rhetoric against Hayley now that she is polling stronger.



The question of natural born citizenship is crystal clear, though it often gets confused with the more controversial debate surrounding birthright citizenship. From the outset, it should be stressed that the two are entirely different constitutional issues. The question of natural-born citizenship as an eligibility requirement for president is well settled, whereas the issue of birthright citizenship is still up in the air.



There is a reason the Founding Fathers attached the requirement of being a natural born citizen to the President (and, with the passage of the Twelfth Amendment, the Vice President) only and no other federal offices. The idea was to elevate the threshold for the highest elected political office of the land; notably, that language is absent in Article I, which stipulates that lawmakers running for the House or Senate need only be citizens to qualify. The early debates surrounding the passage of the Constitution add support for the view that the Framers wanted to exclude the admission of foreigners into the administration of our national government, as John Jay wrote to George Washington in July of 1787.



A central concern for the architects of the nascent American republic was that only the most qualified statesmen be eligible for the countrys highest office. In his Commentaries, Joseph Story elaborated that t is indispensable that the president should be a natural born citizen of the United States [T]he general propriety of the exclusion of foreigners, in common cases, will scarcely be doubted by any sound statesman. Joseph Story, who enjoyed over a thirty-year reign as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, famously elaborated the principles of the republicanism of Alexander Hamilton and John Marshall well into the mid-nineteenth century. His Commentaries specifically distinguished between natural born and naturalized citizens, the latter of whom were ineligible to run for president, despite qualifying for the privileges of citizenship. This view is supported by the best legal commentary of the day, Emmerich de Vattels Law of Nature and of Nations, a contemporaneous authority for the Founding Fathers on questions of citizenship. de Vattels work states that [t]he natives, or natural-born citizens, are those born in the country, of parents who are citizens. The question of natural born citizenship is ergo fundamentally distinct from the ongoing issue of birthright citizenship, raised in the Fourteenth Amendment, which confers citizenship to [a]ll persons born or naturalized in the United States. The key word here is citizenship, not eligibility for the presidential office, which, as noted earlier, demands a much higher threshold for qualification.



Modern legal scholars have further elaborated on the meaning of the Presidential Eligibility Clause. For example, in a 2008 article published by the Michigan Law Review, Law Professor Lawrence Solum argued that the generally agreed-upon meaning of the relevant article was that anyone born on American soil whose parents are citizens of the United States is a natural born citizen.



John Eastman has also raised the issue of natural born citizenship in the related context of Kamala Harris eligibility to serve as Vice President. In a 2020 Newsweek article, Eastman argued that Harris would only qualify as a constitutionally eligible natural-born citizen if her parents were lawful permanent residents at the time of her birth. However, in the case of Harris, if her parents were merely temporary visitors, then she patently did not qualify as a natural-born citizen pursuant to Article II, Section 1. The logic of Eastmans argument is straightforward, and I would maintain does not even need to implicate the Fourteenth Amendment or the outstanding question of birthright citizenship, which might otherwise detract from the fundamental soundness of the constitutional issue.

I went off to find that article to try to get a sense of the reasoning. It's here if you want to avoid scrolling through the execrable Gateway Pundit feed.Basically he's seized on the fact there's no agreed legal definition of the "Natural Born Citizen" clause in the requirements for the presidency, and as such posits that it's separate from the universally-believed "Birthright Citizen" status, based entirely on a contemporary text by a Swiss-German lawyer that the Founders probably did read and were perhaps influenced by.He also cites John Eastman's opinion. You know, the John Eastman that's so in tune with the Constitution he's currently indicted for his part in attempting to overthrow the government based on his legal theories.What a backwards dump of a country. Even if Ingrassia is actually correct in his interpretation you're left with this conclusion: "We absolutely need the most qualified people for the top jobs and as such it's vital that their parents were citizens at the time of birth, otherwise they're ipso facto not able to be the best person for the job. A bunch of 18th century lawyers and statesmen thought this and it's not for us to question them."