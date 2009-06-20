« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 321975 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5960 on: January 8, 2024, 04:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  7, 2024, 04:25:10 pm
"See, there was something I think could have been negotiated, to be honest with you. I think you could have negotiated that. All the people died. So many people died.

I think we all know what this mysterious "something" and "that" is, which Trump thinks Lincoln could have "negotiated" on.

Would it have been cheaper to pay off the slave owners, like the British government did?

Just a thought.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,421
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5961 on: January 8, 2024, 06:20:08 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  8, 2024, 04:47:36 pm

They could have invented tax credits.

But while slavery could have been abolished, the underlying principle of the war was that states could not secede from the Union.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,810
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5962 on: January 8, 2024, 07:00:04 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  8, 2024, 04:47:36 pm
Would it have been cheaper to pay off the slave owners, like the British government did?

Just a thought.

My guess is that Trump would have "negotiated" a deal where the slave owners got to keep their slaves. He's a racist cnut after all.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5963 on: January 8, 2024, 07:13:24 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January  8, 2024, 06:20:08 pm
They could have invented tax credits.

But while slavery could have been abolished, the underlying principle of the war was that states could not secede from the Union.

But wasnt the reason the Southern states ceded because they wanted to retain slavery?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,810
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5964 on: January 8, 2024, 07:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January  6, 2024, 11:01:40 am
If God exists, he deffo works in mysterious ways.

I think Farron Cousins described it best. If God sent Trump, it was as a punishment. God was known to send plagues, after all.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5965 on: January 8, 2024, 07:53:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  8, 2024, 07:13:24 pm
But wasnt the reason the Southern states ceded because they wanted to retain slavery?

i think that's the high school history pass answer.But The whole states rights,american expansion,manifest destiny etc. Stuff they were arguing about since year dot and are still going on about today.So there's no quick final answer,so slavery it is.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,005
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5966 on: January 8, 2024, 08:18:08 pm »
I've been listening to a podcast recently called Uncivil which is all about the civil war. It won a Peabody award in 2017.

One of the first episodes, called The Spin, is all about the idea that the war was about anything other than slavery. Well worth a listen.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,824
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5967 on: January 8, 2024, 09:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January  8, 2024, 08:18:08 pm
I've been listening to a podcast recently called Uncivil which is all about the civil war. It won a Peabody award in 2017.

One of the first episodes, called The Spin, is all about the idea that the war was about anything other than slavery. Well worth a listen.

Downloaded, thanks!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5968 on: January 8, 2024, 09:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on January  7, 2024, 11:45:52 am
That's pretty much how I see it too. I wouldn't say it's a dead cert, but it's certainly a very real possibility, yes. The thing that I find oddly disturbing isn't his manipulation of the masses or his obsessive lust for power. It's the fact that after almost a decade of him being on the political scene, the majority of his detractors still seem obsessed with lampooning him, despite the fact that history is repeating itself right under their noses. Like at what point does the penny drop for the left? If his base didn't give a fuck about him freely admitting to corruption and sexual assault back in 2015, why would they give a fuck about his existing court cases or the accusations they carry?

It's interesting, I was actually speaking to my brother in law over Christmas. He's a business owner living in CT with about 30 employees. He's pretty centrist when it comes to politics, without any affiliation to either the Rep's or the Dem's. He was telling me that he fully intends to vote for Trump if he runs again. Not because he see's him as a good statesman, or because has any particular liking for the guy. He actually doesn't. He knows full well that Trump is a con who's completely full of shit. The reason he's voting is simply down to his bottom line. I.E when Trump was in power his profits were up. Since Trump left office his profits are down.

And that's it. In a country where capitalism and profit are so deeply woven in the public psyche, that's all it often boils down to when voters are faced with red or blue. He also made the point that 48% of voters opted for Trump in 2020. As election margins go, that's a seriously close one. Moreover, not all of those people are/were knuckle dragging conspiracy theorists from the bible belt. Many are working class business owners, who will happily overlook Trump's goonism if it means their profits go up. Something which seems lost on many. Particularly those who think that what they hear on CNN is representative of middle America.

All eyes are on SCOTUS now. Their call in Feb regarding the ballot is going to be huge

Your in-law sounds like a right c*nt.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,421
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5969 on: January 9, 2024, 12:09:16 am »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5970 on: January 9, 2024, 10:52:39 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on January  8, 2024, 08:18:08 pm
I've been listening to a podcast recently called Uncivil which is all about the civil war. It won a Peabody award in 2017.

One of the first episodes, called The Spin, is all about the idea that the war was about anything other than slavery. Well worth a listen.

I'll have a listen, but here's a short version from Beau. Basically, you can't argue it wasn't about slavery. Here's the Texas Secession document: -

Quote
We hold as undeniable truths that the governments of the various States, and of the confederacy itself, were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment; that they were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race, and in that condition only could their existence in this country be rendered beneficial or tolerable.

South Carolina: -

Quote
the most fertile regions of the world, where the white man cannot labor, are brought into usefulness by the labor of the African, and the whole world is blessed by our own productions. ... We ask you to join us, in forming a Confederacy of Slaveholding States.

Alabama: -

Quote
No slave in this State shall be emancipated by any act done to take effect in this State, or any other country.

Georgia: -

Quote
The people of Georgia having dissolved their political connection with the Government of the United States of America, present ... the causes which have led to the separation. For the last ten years we have had numerous and serious causes of complaint against our non-slaveholding confederate States, with reference to the subject of African slavery.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pKc4s2-Ai1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pKc4s2-Ai1Q</a>

Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,005
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5971 on: January 9, 2024, 10:54:45 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on January  9, 2024, 10:52:39 am
I'll have a listen, but here's a short version from Beau. Basically, you can't argue it wasn't about slavery. Here's the Texas Secession document: -

South Carolina: -

Alabama: -

Georgia: -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pKc4s2-Ai1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pKc4s2-Ai1Q</a>

Just to be clear as I was a bit ambiguous in my wording.... the podcast takes the same view as well. Essentially from the moment the war ended there has been a propaganda effort to paint it to be about things other than slavery.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5972 on: January 9, 2024, 12:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January  9, 2024, 10:54:45 am
Just to be clear as I was a bit ambiguous in my wording.... the podcast takes the same view as well. Essentially from the moment the war ended there has been a propaganda effort to paint it to be about things other than slavery.

I thought you were very clear. I was just trying to reinforce your point.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,005
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5973 on: January 9, 2024, 01:20:53 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on January  9, 2024, 12:32:13 pm
I thought you were very clear. I was just trying to reinforce your point.

 :thumbup
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5974 on: January 9, 2024, 02:22:37 pm »
i seem to be part of sending this thread off the orange bastard so...
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,421
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5975 on: January 9, 2024, 02:27:00 pm »
« Last Edit: January 9, 2024, 06:28:47 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,810
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5976 on: January 9, 2024, 06:06:40 pm »
What a name though - Denis Aftergut. :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5977 on: January 9, 2024, 10:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  9, 2024, 06:06:40 pm
What a name though - Denis Aftergut. :D

You should have finished that post with one of these ':'.

On another note. I see Donnie is amping up the racist rhetoric against Hayley now that she is polling stronger.

He reposted this on TS.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,421
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5978 on: Yesterday at 04:54:08 am »
So Trump's lawyers say it's ok for a President to order a Seal team to kill any number of political opponents as long as he doesn't get impeached (controls the Senate) before he does it.

Sounds good.

Let's make a list.

The Turdmeister
Gym Doordash
Matt Gitz
Marginally Treacherous Greene
Louie Gormless
Stephen Goebbels
Wang Chung
All the pardoned conspirators.

Make America A Little Better

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:03:03 am by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5979 on: Yesterday at 07:48:26 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  9, 2024, 10:24:43 pm
You should have finished that post with one of these ':'.

On another note. I see Donnie is amping up the racist rhetoric against Hayley now that she is polling stronger.

He reposted this on TS.



I went off to find that article to try to get a sense of the reasoning. It's here if you want to avoid scrolling through the execrable Gateway Pundit feed.

https://amgreatness.com/2024/01/01/the-constitution-absolutely-prohibits-nikki-haley-from-being-president-or-vice-president/

Basically he's seized on the fact there's no agreed legal definition of the "Natural Born Citizen" clause in the requirements for the presidency, and as such posits that it's separate from the universally-believed "Birthright Citizen" status, based entirely on a contemporary text by a Swiss-German lawyer that the Founders probably did read and were perhaps influenced by.

He also cites John Eastman's opinion. You know, the John Eastman that's so in tune with the Constitution he's currently indicted for his part in attempting to overthrow the government based on his legal theories.

Quote
The question of natural born citizenship is crystal clear, though it often gets confused with the more controversial debate surrounding birthright citizenship. From the outset, it should be stressed that the two are entirely different constitutional issues. The question of natural-born citizenship as an eligibility requirement for president is well settled, whereas the issue of birthright citizenship is still up in the air.

There is a reason the Founding Fathers attached the requirement of being a natural born citizen to the President (and, with the passage of the Twelfth Amendment, the Vice President) only and no other federal offices. The idea was to elevate the threshold for the highest elected political office of the land; notably, that language is absent in Article I, which stipulates that lawmakers running for the House or Senate need only be citizens to qualify. The early debates surrounding the passage of the Constitution add support for the view that the Framers wanted to exclude the admission of foreigners into the administration of our national government, as John Jay wrote to George Washington in July of 1787.

A central concern for the architects of the nascent American republic was that only the most qualified statesmen be eligible for the countrys highest office. In his Commentaries, Joseph Story elaborated that t is indispensable that the president should be a natural born citizen of the United States [T]he general propriety of the exclusion of foreigners, in common cases, will scarcely be doubted by any sound statesman. Joseph Story, who enjoyed over a thirty-year reign as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, famously elaborated the principles of the republicanism of Alexander Hamilton and John Marshall well into the mid-nineteenth century. His Commentaries specifically distinguished between natural born and naturalized citizens, the latter of whom were ineligible to run for president, despite qualifying for the privileges of citizenship. This view is supported by the best legal commentary of the day, Emmerich de Vattels Law of Nature and of Nations, a contemporaneous authority for the Founding Fathers on questions of citizenship. de Vattels work states that [t]he natives, or natural-born citizens, are those born in the country, of parents who are citizens. The question of natural born citizenship is ergo fundamentally distinct from the ongoing issue of birthright citizenship, raised in the Fourteenth Amendment, which confers citizenship to [a]ll persons born or naturalized in the United States. The key word here is citizenship, not eligibility for the presidential office, which, as noted earlier, demands a much higher threshold for qualification.

Modern legal scholars have further elaborated on the meaning of the Presidential Eligibility Clause. For example, in a 2008 article published by the Michigan Law Review, Law Professor Lawrence Solum argued that the generally agreed-upon meaning of the relevant article was that anyone born on American soil whose parents are citizens of the United States is a natural born citizen.

John Eastman has also raised the issue of natural born citizenship in the related context of Kamala Harris eligibility to serve as Vice President. In a 2020 Newsweek article, Eastman argued that Harris would only qualify as a constitutionally eligible natural-born citizen if her parents were lawful permanent residents at the time of her birth. However, in the case of Harris, if her parents were merely temporary visitors, then she patently did not qualify as a natural-born citizen pursuant to Article II, Section 1. The logic of Eastmans argument is straightforward, and I would maintain does not even need to implicate the Fourteenth Amendment or the outstanding question of birthright citizenship, which might otherwise detract from the fundamental soundness of the constitutional issue.

What a backwards dump of a country. Even if Ingrassia is actually correct in his interpretation you're left with this conclusion: "We absolutely need the most qualified people for the top jobs and as such it's vital that their parents were citizens at the time of birth, otherwise they're ipso facto not able to be the best person for the job. A bunch of 18th century lawyers and statesmen thought this and it's not for us to question them."


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:55:21 am by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5980 on: Yesterday at 08:14:50 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:48:26 am
I went off to find that article to try to get a sense of the reasoning. It's here if you want to avoid scrolling through the execrable Gateway Pundit feed.

https://amgreatness.com/2024/01/01/the-constitution-absolutely-prohibits-nikki-haley-from-being-president-or-vice-president/

Basically he's seized on the fact there's no agreed legal definition of the "Natural Born Citizen" clause in the requirements for the presidency, and as such posits that it's separate from the universally-believed "Birthright Citizen" status, based entirely on a contemporary text by a Swiss-German lawyer that the Founders probably did read and were perhaps influenced by.

He also cites John Eastman's opinion. You know, the John Eastman that's so in tune with the Constitution he's currently indicted for his part in attempting to overthrow the government based on his legal theories.

What a backwards dump of a country. Even if Ingrassia is actually correct in his interpretation you're left with this conclusion: "We absolutely need the most qualified people for the top jobs and as such it's vital that their parents were citizens at the time of birth, otherwise they're ipso facto not able to be the best person for the job. A bunch of 18th century lawyers and statesmen thought this and it's not for us to question them."

Thanks for that. Saved me getting my hands dirty looking for the background on this.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5981 on: Yesterday at 04:29:52 pm »
When it comes to this c*nt, the slowest & most painful of deaths wouldn't be painful or slow enough.

Quote
"'You need to understand that if Europe is under attack we will never come to help you and to support you,'" Trump told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in 2020

"'By the way, NATO is dead, and we will leave, we will quit NATO,'" Trump also said, according to Breton. "And he added, And by the way, you owe me $400 billion, because you didnt pay, you Germans, what you had to pay for defense,'" Breton said.

"That was a big wake-up call and he may come back," Breton said about Trump. "So now more than ever, we know that we are on our own, of course. We are a member of NATO, almost all of us, of course we have allies, but we have no other options but to increase drastically this pillar in order to be ready [for] whatever happens.



State assassination has to be an option., anybody got Léons pager ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,810
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5982 on: Yesterday at 06:11:22 pm »
Europe really needs to get its shit together, especially when it comes to manufacturing weapons. The US can no longer be considered a reliable ally. Even if there are Democrats in control, the Republicans will use every international crisis to try and leverage an oppressive domestic agenda.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,162
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5983 on: Today at 06:50:14 am »
Sort of off topic, but why is his speech so distinctive? Admittedly I sort of stereotype it based on caricatures. But his massive over use of 'so' and other patterns. Where does that come from?
I was so impressed , so so impressed with these things.
It's not a normal sentence, there's pretty much nothing wrong with it, but nobody else would say it.  And I defy your internal monologue to not do it in his odious voice.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,162
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5984 on: Today at 06:51:29 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  7, 2024, 07:30:13 pm
as a sidebar, Trump has been seen at several non-legal-related events with Alina Habba on his arm. Apparently she recently said she would rather be pretty than intelligent. And many people are asking where the hell is Melania (apart from her caring for her sick elderly mother).

Now nobody is saying anything one way or another, but well, people are seeing plenty.
Does she look like one of his daughters?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5985 on: Today at 08:45:51 am »
Inevitably Chris Christie has now dropped out of the race.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5986 on: Today at 09:49:53 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:54:08 am
So Trump's lawyers say it's ok for a President to order a Seal team to kill any number of political opponents as long as he doesn't get impeached (controls the Senate) before he does it.

Sounds good.

Let's make a list.

The Turdmeister
Gym Doordash
Matt Gitz
Marginally Treacherous Greene
Louie Gormless
Stephen Goebbels
Wang Chung
All the pardoned conspirators.

Make America A Little Better



I didn't get all of those, but the ones I did get made me chuckle.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,073
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5987 on: Today at 09:59:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:50:14 am
Sort of off topic, but why is his speech so distinctive? Admittedly I sort of stereotype it based on caricatures. But his massive over use of 'so' and other patterns. Where does that come from?
I was so impressed , so so impressed with these things.
It's not a normal sentence, there's pretty much nothing wrong with it, but nobody else would say it.  And I defy your internal monologue to not do it in his odious voice.

I assume it comes from the repetitive reinforcement patterns of the conman: this is the greatest (whatever) of all time. Its so, so amazing. Nothing like it out there has ever been made/happened (etc). A lot of people are saying that. Believe me.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,073
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5988 on: Today at 10:01:56 am »
Is it wrong to want him to die? Preferably ASAP. Natural causes from his disgusting lifestyle would be fine, but a humiliating incident all the better. Disappearance with no resolution would also be acceptable.

All the problems of the world would not go away, but it would be a better place instantly.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,810
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5989 on: Today at 10:10:19 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:01:56 am
Is it wrong to want him to die? Preferably ASAP. Natural causes from his disgusting lifestyle would be fine, but a humiliating incident all the better. Disappearance with no resolution would also be acceptable.

All the problems of the world would not go away, but it would be a better place instantly.

I keep imagining him having a massive heart attack climbing the steps to his plane. Then he just tumbles down the stairs, cracking his head and snapping his neck at the bottom. With all the cameras on him, so that it goes viral.

His followers would no doubt claim such a fine, physical specimen had been poisoned.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5990 on: Today at 10:15:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:50:14 am
Sort of off topic, but why is his speech so distinctive?

I do remember this.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-language-level-speaking-skills-age-eight-year-old-vocabulary-analysis-a8149926.html

For a high-profile public figure in the Anglophone political sphere, he may well be the least-educated (in terms of language) of anyone in the televised era, ever. To such a degree that it sticks out like the proverbial sore thumb.

There's all manner of possible reasons why he ended up like that: being the scion of a wealthy family and not caring about educational subjects he wasn't interested in, his pathological fear of looking like a loser and so not wanting to try out words or phrases he doesn't really understand, so on. There was some weird reporting recently about Trump denying to have ever read "Mein Kampf" and my first thought was why the outlets in question even considered it given I can't personally imagine Trump reading anything, ever.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 