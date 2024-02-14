« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5920 on: January 5, 2024, 10:24:06 pm
Supreme Court to hear Donnies 14th Amendment appeal on 14/02/24.
TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5921 on: January 5, 2024, 10:24:28 pm
Supreme Court to decide next month if Trump can run for office

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67899435
Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5922 on: January 5, 2024, 10:35:09 pm
Quote from: TSC on January  5, 2024, 10:24:28 pm
Supreme Court to decide next month if Trump can run for office

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67899435

"The ruling will apply nationwide".

Before anyone starts blowing their respective loads over the implications the BBC are making here, what it means is that, if Colorado's ban is upheld, then other states have the right to ban him too if they invoke the 14th (by whatever mechanism they see fit given there isn't a codified one).

It doesn't mean that a Colorado win strikes him from the ballot in all 49 other states.
John C

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5923 on: January 5, 2024, 10:37:12 pm
Isn't all that a bit of mis-reporting.
Unless I'm wrong, SCOTUS will consider whether some states can keep him off the ballot, not actually whether he can run.
When are the first primaries anyway?

It's all very interesting and I hope the gobshite is rejected whatever it's about.
Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5924 on: January 5, 2024, 10:54:06 pm
Quote from: John C on January  5, 2024, 10:37:12 pm
When are the first primaries anyway?

New Hampshire is 23rd Jan. However the Iowa 'Caucus' is before that, just 10 days away! Aren't you glad the US election takes a whopping 10 months to process?

March 5th is "Super Tuesday" when a huge load of delegates are up for grabs and we'll probably know if there's any serious Trump challengers or if the candidacies are just a procession on both sides.
TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5925 on: January 5, 2024, 10:58:00 pm
 I mean its so obvious that they will over turn it.

Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5926 on: January 5, 2024, 11:12:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  5, 2024, 10:58:00 pm
I mean its so obvious that they will over turn it.

I think so. That provision in the 14th is so vaguely written (because it was a middle finger to Confederates trying their luck after the Civil War) that the Justices can really go whatever way they want on it.

It barely matters for 2024 anyway. Political polarisation being what it is, only solidly Blue states would be blocking Trump and so the overall EC votes wouldn't be affected.

Besides that, whether the ruling has a knock on effect down the line might be a thing to keep an eye on. A swing state that happens to have a solidly Republican state leadership blocking the Democrat candidate because they unilaterally consider some youthful tweet criticising Trump "insurrection"? Totally doolally stuff, but you only need to look at the current Congress pursuing a Biden impeachment over literally nothing to see where the US is headed in this regard.

Last Edit: January 5, 2024, 11:27:18 pm by Riquende
thejbs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5927 on: January 5, 2024, 11:13:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  5, 2024, 10:58:00 pm
I mean its so obvious that they will over turn it.

Yup. This is what he paid for by giving fucknut and dipshit their chairs.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5928 on: January 5, 2024, 11:24:56 pm
Told you they would fast track this. Apparently deciding if Trump is eligible to be on the ballot is more important than deciding if he's immune to fucking prosecution.

But apparently his legal team made a word salad of their legal argument to SCOTUS, suggesting that the 14th simply means he's ineligible to hold office, not actually run for office. So good luck America if you elect someone who can't actually take over!
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5929 on: January 6, 2024, 01:29:37 am
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5930 on: January 6, 2024, 02:50:31 am
Sometimes murder can be a good thing.

'We have to get over it': Trump responds to Iowa school shooting

Quote
"It's horrible to see that happening," said Trump. "It's just horrible. So surprising to see it here. But we have to get over it."


Just saying.


Red_Mist

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5931 on: January 6, 2024, 10:03:25 am
Generally try to stay away from doom-mongering, its not a great look and can make you sound hysterical, but hes getting elected as POTUS again isnt he. And when he does, it aint gonna be pretty. None of it.
ToneLa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5932 on: January 6, 2024, 10:46:21 am
John Lennon - shot dead
Donald Trump - walking free with a shot at being President again
Red_Mist

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5933 on: January 6, 2024, 11:01:40 am
Quote from: ToneLa on January  6, 2024, 10:46:21 am
John Lennon - shot dead
Donald Trump - walking free with a shot at being President again
If God exists, he deffo works in mysterious ways.
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5934 on: January 6, 2024, 02:33:51 pm
Boston always unofficial

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5935 on: January 6, 2024, 04:18:01 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  6, 2024, 02:50:31 am
Sometimes murder can be a good thing.

'We have to get over it': Trump responds to Iowa school shooting


Just saying.
 

He's kinda right,it makes more sense than the shallow thoughts and prayers that follow shootings,not sure why he was surprised that it happened in Iowa though it's often those kinda small towns where kids go off the deep end.
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5936 on: January 6, 2024, 05:24:33 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  6, 2024, 04:18:01 pm
 
He's kinda right,it makes more sense than the shallow thoughts and prayers that follow shootings,not sure why he was surprised that it happened in Iowa though it's often those kinda small towns where kids go off the deep end.

and if Biden said anything remotely similar ..... ??
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5937 on: January 6, 2024, 07:05:13 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  6, 2024, 04:18:01 pm
 

He's kinda right,it makes more sense than the shallow thoughts and prayers that follow shootings,not sure why he was surprised that it happened in Iowa though it's often those kinda small towns where kids go off the deep end.

The fuck he is & you know fuck well that isn't how he would've meant it anyway.
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5938 on: January 6, 2024, 08:54:12 pm
thejbs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5939 on: January 6, 2024, 10:11:42 pm
Quote from: jambutty on January  6, 2024, 08:54:12 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-begs-maga-for-money-to-pay-ny-ag-s-suggested-370-million-fine/ar-AA1mx6fb?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=5c1d7da649ca40d3bf448da9dc7a488b&ei=28

Wait, is he actually claiming that Mar A Lago is worth up to $1,800,000,000?

Mar A Lago was once described as a "white elephant" that was "almost impossible to sell due to its deed restrictions. And who was it that described it thusly? Donald J Trump, of course.
BigCDump

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5940 on: Yesterday at 01:11:44 am
Quote from: SamLad on January  6, 2024, 05:24:33 pm
and if Biden said anything remotely similar ..... ??

Yeah because the death of children would sicken Gen Joe.  ::)
Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5941 on: Yesterday at 01:18:18 am
Quote from: thejbs on January  6, 2024, 10:11:42 pm
Wait, is he actually claiming that Mar A Lago is worth up to $1,800,000,000?

Yes, and has been implying that for some months. He took particular umbrage at how low Engoron valued it and said it was worth "100 times" that. Based on... something? I think at one point the Trumps said they would be able to find some rich Saudi buyer at any price and so were justified in placing any value they wanted on the property.

When it comes to taxation though, well, it's a dump.
thejbs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5942 on: Yesterday at 09:50:52 am
I agree with him that its worth more than $18m, even with the deed restrictions. But it would struggle to get 100m, never mind 1.8bn. The Saudis are rich but theyre not stupid. They know they dont need to spend nearly $2bn to buy Trump. Hes way cheaper than that.
Billy The Kid

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5943 on: Yesterday at 11:45:52 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on January  6, 2024, 10:03:25 am
Generally try to stay away from doom-mongering, its not a great look and can make you sound hysterical, but hes getting elected as POTUS again isnt he. And when he does, it aint gonna be pretty. None of it.

That's pretty much how I see it too. I wouldn't say it's a dead cert, but it's certainly a very real possibility, yes. The thing that I find oddly disturbing isn't his manipulation of the masses or his obsessive lust for power. It's the fact that after almost a decade of him being on the political scene, the majority of his detractors still seem obsessed with lampooning him, despite the fact that history is repeating itself right under their noses. Like at what point does the penny drop for the left? If his base didn't give a fuck about him freely admitting to corruption and sexual assault back in 2015, why would they give a fuck about his existing court cases or the accusations they carry?

It's interesting, I was actually speaking to my brother in law over Christmas. He's a business owner living in CT with about 30 employees. He's pretty centrist when it comes to politics, without any affiliation to either the Rep's or the Dem's. He was telling me that he fully intends to vote for Trump if he runs again. Not because he see's him as a good statesman, or because has any particular liking for the guy. He actually doesn't. He knows full well that Trump is a con who's completely full of shit. The reason he's voting is simply down to his bottom line. I.E when Trump was in power his profits were up. Since Trump left office his profits are down.

And that's it. In a country where capitalism and profit are so deeply woven in the public psyche, that's all it often boils down to when voters are faced with red or blue. He also made the point that 48% of voters opted for Trump in 2020. As election margins go, that's a seriously close one. Moreover, not all of those people are/were knuckle dragging conspiracy theorists from the bible belt. Many are working class business owners, who will happily overlook Trump's goonism if it means their profits go up. Something which seems lost on many. Particularly those who think that what they hear on CNN is representative of middle America.

All eyes are on SCOTUS now. Their call in Feb regarding the ballot is going to be huge
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5944 on: Yesterday at 01:21:02 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:45:52 am

In a nutshell (albeit a large nut).

People voting their wallets is natural.

Guys like yours have lost their decency.

We called it I'm Alright, Jack, remember?
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5945 on: Yesterday at 01:39:19 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:45:52 am
That's pretty much how I see it too. I wouldn't say it's a dead cert, but it's certainly a very real possibility, yes. The thing that I find oddly disturbing isn't his manipulation of the masses or his obsessive lust for power. It's the fact that after almost a decade of him being on the political scene, the majority of his detractors still seem obsessed with lampooning him, despite the fact that history is repeating itself right under their noses. Like at what point does the penny drop for the left? If his base didn't give a fuck about him freely admitting to corruption and sexual assault back in 2015, why would they give a fuck about his existing court cases or the accusations they carry?

It's interesting, I was actually speaking to my brother in law over Christmas. He's a business owner living in CT with about 30 employees. He's pretty centrist when it comes to politics, without any affiliation to either the Rep's or the Dem's. He was telling me that he fully intends to vote for Trump if he runs again. Not because he see's him as a good statesman, or because has any particular liking for the guy. He actually doesn't. He knows full well that Trump is a con who's completely full of shit. The reason he's voting is simply down to his bottom line. I.E when Trump was in power his profits were up. Since Trump left office his profits are down.

And that's it. In a country where capitalism and profit are so deeply woven in the public psyche, that's all it often boils down to when voters are faced with red or blue. He also made the point that 48% of voters opted for Trump in 2020. As election margins go, that's a seriously close one. Moreover, not all of those people are/were knuckle dragging conspiracy theorists from the bible belt. Many are working class business owners, who will happily overlook Trump's goonism if it means their profits go up. Something which seems lost on many. Particularly those who think that what they hear on CNN is representative of middle America.

All eyes are on SCOTUS now. Their call in Feb regarding the ballot is going to be huge

I think your BIL is pretty typical of a huge percentage of the US "middle class" - especially those who run their own business.  they live in mortal fear of (a) their income reducing and (b) government taking anything away from them, no matter how insignificant.   

it's a reflection of the whole American socioeconomic structure - there is very little government support available to people who are disadvantaged or fall on difficult times.  that develops the (understandable) mindset that you're on your own, pure and simple and so you have to look after number one no matter what.

hence the willful ignorance of the larger picture and dismissal of / disdain for the greater good and anything that doesn't help them, and help them now.
hide5seek

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5946 on: Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:45:52 am
That's pretty much how I see it too. I wouldn't say it's a dead cert, but it's certainly a very real possibility, yes. The thing that I find oddly disturbing isn't his manipulation of the masses or his obsessive lust for power. It's the fact that after almost a decade of him being on the political scene, the majority of his detractors still seem obsessed with lampooning him, despite the fact that history is repeating itself right under their noses. Like at what point does the penny drop for the left? If his base didn't give a fuck about him freely admitting to corruption and sexual assault back in 2015, why would they give a fuck about his existing court cases or the accusations they carry?

It's interesting, I was actually speaking to my brother in law over Christmas. He's a business owner living in CT with about 30 employees. He's pretty centrist when it comes to politics, without any affiliation to either the Rep's or the Dem's. He was telling me that he fully intends to vote for Trump if he runs again. Not because he see's him as a good statesman, or because has any particular liking for the guy. He actually doesn't. He knows full well that Trump is a con who's completely full of shit. The reason he's voting is simply down to his bottom line. I.E when Trump was in power his profits were up. Since Trump left office his profits are down.

And that's it. In a country where capitalism and profit are so deeply woven in the public psyche, that's all it often boils down to when voters are faced with red or blue. He also made the point that 48% of voters opted for Trump in 2020. As election margins go, that's a seriously close one. Moreover, not all of those people are/were knuckle dragging conspiracy theorists from the bible belt. Many are working class business owners, who will happily overlook Trump's goonism if it means their profits go up. Something which seems lost on many. Particularly those who think that what they hear on CNN is representative of middle America.

All eyes are on SCOTUS now. Their call in Feb regarding the ballot is going to be huge
Perhaps your bro-in-law business has  done well (selling guns, MAGA hats?) but https://www.thebalancemoney.com/democrats-vs-republicans-which-is-better-for-the-economy-4771839
TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5947 on: Yesterday at 02:41:42 pm
PaulF

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5948 on: Yesterday at 04:14:22 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 02:41:42 pm
The US economy continues to perform strongly under Biden

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/11/29/economy/second-estimate-third-quarter-gdp/index.html

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-economic-data-points-real-momentum-2024-white-house-says-2023-12-31/

That's not really the point though. Btk bro in law did better under trump. If the swing voters mostly did it could see him back in the oval office or running the country from solitary.
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5949 on: Yesterday at 04:14:57 pm
https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/06/politics/trump-civil-war-negotiated/index.html

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested the Civil War could have been avoided through negotiation, arguing that the fight to end slavery in the US was ultimately unnecessary and that Abraham Lincoln should have done more to avoid bloodshed.

So many mistakes were made. See, there was something I think could have been negotiated, to be honest with you, Trump said at a campaign event in Newton, Iowa. I think you could have negotiated that. All the people died. So many people died.

...................... Trump did not say how he would have prevented the conflict, which he also called so horrible but so fascinating. It was, I dont know, it was just different, Trump said of the war. I just find it  Im so attracted to seeing it. After describing the wounds soldiers sustained on the battlefield, Trump said, Theres nothing nice about it, adding the war was a tough one for our country.
======================================
if you set aside the nonsense for a moment -- is this his attempt at a carrot + stick hint?

ie "I can talk more about fighting and whip up my loonies more and more in the next 10 months -- or maybe I'm prepared to discuss dropping out of the POTUS race if you agree not to send me to jail?"
TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5950 on: Yesterday at 04:19:03 pm
Nope. Hes not dropping out for all the tea in china
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5951 on: Yesterday at 04:25:10 pm
"See, there was something I think could have been negotiated, to be honest with you. I think you could have negotiated that. All the people died. So many people died.

I think we all know what this mysterious "something" and "that" is, which Trump thinks Lincoln could have "negotiated" on.
Schmidt

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5952 on: Yesterday at 04:26:16 pm
Yeah no, give him a war to talk about and he'll claim he could have ended it with negotiations.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5953 on: Yesterday at 07:30:13 pm
as a sidebar, Trump has been seen at several non-legal-related events with Alina Habba on his arm. Apparently she recently said she would rather be pretty than intelligent. And many people are asking where the hell is Melania (apart from her caring for her sick elderly mother).

Now nobody is saying anything one way or another, but well, people are seeing plenty.
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5954 on: Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5955 on: Today at 12:15:40 pm
Donald Trumps campaign refused to sign a loyalty oath when registering for the primary ballot in Illinois for this years election that required the candidate to pledge not to call for the overthrow of the US government, The Chicago Sun Times has reported.

Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis have both signed the agreement, which compels candidates to promise they will not directly or indirectly teach or advocate the overthrow of the government of the United States or of this state or any unlawful change in the form of the governments thereof by force or any unlawful means.

Mr Trump did sign it in when registering to run in 2016 and 2020 and his campaign declined to explain the omission this time around.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-john-mccain-civil-war-2024-ballot-latest-b2474763.html


.... doesn't make it clear if he can still appear on the Illinois ballot.
