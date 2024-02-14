Generally try to stay away from doom-mongering, its not a great look and can make you sound hysterical, but hes getting elected as POTUS again isnt he. And when he does, it aint gonna be pretty. None of it.



That's pretty much how I see it too. I wouldn't say it's a dead cert, but it's certainly a very real possibility, yes. The thing that I find oddly disturbing isn't his manipulation of the masses or his obsessive lust for power. It's the fact that after almost a decade of him being on the political scene, the majority of his detractors still seem obsessed with lampooning him, despite the fact that history is repeating itself right under their noses. Like at what point does the penny drop for the left? If his base didn't give a fuck about him freely admitting to corruption and sexual assault back in 2015, why would they give a fuck about his existing court cases or the accusations they carry?It's interesting, I was actually speaking to my brother in law over Christmas. He's a business owner living in CT with about 30 employees. He's pretty centrist when it comes to politics, without any affiliation to either the Rep's or the Dem's. He was telling me that he fully intends to vote for Trump if he runs again. Not because he see's him as a good statesman, or because has any particular liking for the guy. He actually doesn't. He knows full well that Trump is a con who's completely full of shit. The reason he's voting is simply down to his bottom line. I.E when Trump was in power his profits were up. Since Trump left office his profits are down.And that's it. In a country where capitalism and profit are so deeply woven in the public psyche, that's all it often boils down to when voters are faced with red or blue. He also made the point that 48% of voters opted for Trump in 2020. As election margins go, that's a seriously close one. Moreover, not all of those people are/were knuckle dragging conspiracy theorists from the bible belt. Many are working class business owners, who will happily overlook Trump's goonism if it means their profits go up. Something which seems lost on many. Particularly those who think that what they hear on CNN is representative of middle America.All eyes are on SCOTUS now. Their call in Feb regarding the ballot is going to be huge