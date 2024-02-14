« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 318035 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm »
Supreme Court to hear Donnies 14th Amendment appeal on 14/02/24.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm »
Supreme Court to decide next month if Trump can run for office

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67899435
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5922 on: Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm
Supreme Court to decide next month if Trump can run for office

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67899435

"The ruling will apply nationwide".

Before anyone starts blowing their respective loads over the implications the BBC are making here, what it means is that, if Colorado's ban is upheld, then other states have the right to ban him too if they invoke the 14th (by whatever mechanism they see fit given there isn't a codified one).

It doesn't mean that a Colorado win strikes him from the ballot in all 49 other states.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,638
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5923 on: Yesterday at 10:37:12 pm »
Isn't all that a bit of mis-reporting.
Unless I'm wrong, SCOTUS will consider whether some states can keep him off the ballot, not actually whether he can run.
When are the first primaries anyway?

It's all very interesting and I hope the gobshite is rejected whatever it's about.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:37:12 pm
When are the first primaries anyway?

New Hampshire is 23rd Jan. However the Iowa 'Caucus' is before that, just 10 days away! Aren't you glad the US election takes a whopping 10 months to process?

March 5th is "Super Tuesday" when a huge load of delegates are up for grabs and we'll probably know if there's any serious Trump challengers or if the candidacies are just a procession on both sides.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,273
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm »
 I mean its so obvious that they will over turn it.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 11:12:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm
I mean its so obvious that they will over turn it.

I think so. That provision in the 14th is so vaguely written (because it was a middle finger to Confederates trying their luck after the Civil War) that the Justices can really go whatever way they want on it.

It barely matters for 2024 anyway. Political polarisation being what it is, only solidly Blue states would be blocking Trump and so the overall EC votes wouldn't be affected.

Besides that, whether the ruling has a knock on effect down the line might be a thing to keep an eye on. A swing state that happens to have a solidly Republican state leadership blocking the Democrat candidate because they unilaterally consider some youthful tweet criticising Trump "insurrection"? Totally doolally stuff, but you only need to look at the current Congress pursuing a Biden impeachment over literally nothing to see where the US is headed in this regard.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:27:18 pm by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,083
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm
I mean its so obvious that they will over turn it.

Yup. This is what he paid for by giving fucknut and dipshit their chairs.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,685
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm »
Told you they would fast track this. Apparently deciding if Trump is eligible to be on the ballot is more important than deciding if he's immune to fucking prosecution.

But apparently his legal team made a word salad of their legal argument to SCOTUS, suggesting that the 14th simply means he's ineligible to hold office, not actually run for office. So good luck America if you elect someone who can't actually take over!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,400
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 01:29:37 am »
Logged
Expect nothing.
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 