Indeed. The courts are obliged to act on the law not to play political games.



I think the second option is best. Directly accusing Trump of insurrection leads to a debate of whether Jan 6th was an insurrection. However, his offering to pardon convicted criminals where the presiding judge defined their actions as insurrection means the issue is not up for debate. Regardless of what Trump may or may not be guilty of, many of these rioters have been found guilty of insurrection. The mere offer of a pardon therefore puts Trump at odds with the law.By default it means Trump is guilty of offering aid and comfort to enemies of the United States, who have been deemed in a court of law to have tried to overthrow the government. It separates out Trump's personal actions on the day. Farron Cousins got a question about this a couple of months ago and he was genuinely bowled over that nobody had already come up with it.