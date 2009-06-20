« previous next »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on December 20, 2023, 12:59:33 am
The section of the constitution specifically says "engaged in insurrection" not "convicted of insurrection".

It will be argued that the framers intended judges to weigh whether the candidate had engaged in insurrection or not when ruling on whether they were eligible or not.

The constitutional amendment was brought in to prevent Confederates from gaining office, there was no intent to ever put all of them on trial first before barring them from standing.

However given that 7 Democrat appointed judges voted 4-3, I'd be surprised if the US Supreme Court doesn't overturn.
I see you beat me to it.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 20, 2023, 08:03:05 am
Indeed. The courts are obliged to act on the law not to play political games.

I think the second option is best. Directly accusing Trump of insurrection leads to a debate of whether Jan 6th was an insurrection. However, his offering to pardon convicted criminals where the presiding judge defined their actions as insurrection means the issue is not up for debate. Regardless of what Trump may or may not be guilty of, many of these rioters have been found guilty of insurrection. The mere offer of a pardon therefore puts Trump at odds with the law.

By default it means Trump is guilty of offering aid and comfort to enemies of the United States, who have been deemed in a court of law to have tried to overthrow the government. It separates out Trump's personal actions on the day. Farron Cousins got a question about this a couple of months ago and he was genuinely bowled over that nobody had already come up with it.
Colorado borders Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico

Apart from NM, the others are heavily Repugnican.

What makes Colorado (and Denver particularly) so progressive-minded, when the region is dominated by small-minded fucknuggets with a love of oppression?

Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 20, 2023, 12:12:28 pm
Colorado borders Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico

Apart from NM, the others are heavily Repugnican.

What makes Colorado (and Denver particularly) so progressive-minded, when the region is dominated by small-minded fucknuggets with a love of oppression?


Colorado has relatively high college education attainment % and has a major city in Denver (along with a few other big ones).  More left-leaning people in the state relatively.

The progressivism is more of a recent trend, buoyed by the demographics mentioned above.  It was more competitive in the early 2000s and as late as 2014 (Republican won the Senate race there).
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 20, 2023, 08:03:05 am
Indeed. The courts are obliged to act on the law not to play political games.
Allow me to introduce you to the institution known as the Supreme Court of the United States.

Spoiler alert: They do not make decisions based on the constitution or long-established precedents. It's almost as if they're an entirely political institution.
Quote from: Ray K on December 20, 2023, 03:12:19 pm
Allow me to introduce you to the institution known as the Supreme Court of the United States.

Spoiler alert: They do not make decisions based on the constitution or long-established precedents. It's almost as if they're an entirely political institution.

unless it's a 2A issue, where their decision boil down to "it says what it says, fuck off".
Quote from: Ray K on December 20, 2023, 03:12:19 pm
Allow me to introduce you to the institution known as the Supreme Court of the United States.

Spoiler alert: They do not make decisions based on the constitution or long-established precedents. It's almost as if they're an entirely political institution.

Alito and Thomas, and Scalia before them, all strict Originalists, follow closely what they think the Framers of the Constitution originally intended and only that, only as long as that leads to a Conservative outcome.

Then, all of a sudden, they do a double back-flip and they suddenly take an Activist position and rule along Conservative lines again.

The actual whole theory of originalim and textualism are both in fact Activist. There's no possible way for modern judges to know that the Founding Fathers might have thought about modern circumstances.

And in fact the framers of the Constitution never ever intended those following after them to not apply their interpretation of the constitution, and said so. Thomas Jefferson wrote the following to Madison:

Quote
The question Whether one generation of men has a right to bind another, seems never to have been started either on this or our side of the water… (But) between society and society, or generation and generation there is no municipal obligation, no umpire but the law of nature. We seem not to have perceived that, by the law of nature, one generation is to another as one independant nation to another…

Quite how Originalist reason this away I don't know.
So his GOP challengers support him because they don't want the judges making decisions about the country unless its Roe V Wade.
Giuliani files for bankruptcy after a judge rules he has to hand money over to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss immediately.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/dec/21/giuliani-148-million-damages-georgia-lawsuit

Quote
The Georgia workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, would typically have to wait 30 days before they can start attempts to collect payments, but Beryl Howell agreed that Giuliani had proven himself to be an unwilling and uncooperative litigant.

Nowhere in opposition does Giuliani promise not to hide assets from plaintiffs, the district court judge wrote in a court order on Wednesday. Nor does he contend, let alone demonstrate with documentary or other proof, that he would be unable to satisfy the judgement or in part.

In her order, Howell noted that Giuliani and his legal defense team argued that paying for damages is the civil equivalent of the death penalty that will be the end of Mr Giuliani, yet Giulianis lawyers have not responded to requests for evidence of any financial difficulties.

Instead the court had seen, for example, Giuliani hire a spokesperson to attend the trial with him, Howell said.

Giuliani in 2019 listed his Palm Beach condominium for $3m before removing it from the market in 2020. In October, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) placed the condo under a lien, or a hold, after Giuliani failed to pay nearly $550,000 owed in taxes. Meanwhile, Giuliani listed his co-op in Manhattans upscale Upper East Side neighborhood for $6.5m in August.

The lawyers implied that while Giulianis assets may only be able to cover a small portion of Plaintiffs judgment, there is still a high risk that he would try to hide or sell off his assets if the court gave him 30 days before the penalty can be collected.

There is a substantial risk that Defendant Giuliani will find a way to dissipate those assets before Plaintiffs are able to recover, the lawyers said in court documents.

In his form filing for bankruptcy, Giuliani indicated that he had between $1m to $10m in assets and between $100m and $500m in liabilities. He also indicated that he had received credit counseling before filing for bankruptcy.

Chapter 11 refers to part of US law covering bankruptcy and typically shelters a company or an individual from its debtors for a time while it reorganizes, with court approval.

Freeman and Moss on Monday filed another lawsuit against Giuliani asking for a court order to bar Giuliani, who has continued to accuse the women of election interference, from spreading more lies about them. Even after the damages trial last week, Giuliani continued to say that he had evidence in defense though he did not offer any during the trial.

I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal it will be reversed so quickly that it will make your head spin and the absurd number that just came in will help that, actually, he said after the verdict

On that final paragraph, Rudy may have a problem with it. Farron Cousins argued in a recent video that before he can appeal, Giuliani would have to hand over an "appeal bond" - basically a sum of money equal to or greater than the damages awarded. It would also prevent him using bankruptcy as a means to get out of paying - so it would seem he's already abandoned any attempt to appeal the award.

And now Freeman and Moss have sued him again. Not for money, but seemingly for an injunction ordering him to shut up. If he breaks it, they could seek a contempt order - which could allow a judge to throw Giuliani in jail for up to 18 months.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm
could allow a judge to throw Giuliani in jail for up to 18 months.
a roof over his head, 3 meals a day, free healthcare .... he's probably weighing that one.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:57:05 pm
a roof over his head, 3 meals a day, free healthcare .... he's probably weighing that one.

Hopefully in the same prison where he jailed most of the mob.
Joe Rogan is such a twat.



Quote
Only a person suffering mental decline would talk about the importance of airports during the Revolutionary War, Joe Rogan said as he slammed President Joe Biden late Thursday night.

 There was just one problem, as his producer pointed out live on the air  it was Donald Trump who said it.

He was like, The problem with the Revolutionary War is they didnt have enough airports, said Rogan, misquoting Biden. If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go, Hey, youre done.

His guest, MMA fighter Bo Nickal, was quick to laugh and agree, but then Jamie Vernon set the record straight.

 He was referencing Trump saying that.

The trio then enjoyed a video clip of the quote, which dates back to an Independence Day speech Trump made in 2019 behind a shield of bullet-proof glass.

"In June of 1775 the Continental Congress created a unified Army out of the Revolutionary Forces encamped around Boston and New York, and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief," Trump said.

"Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do and at Ft. McHenry under the rocket's red glare had nothing but victory.

 Faced with this fact check, Rogan admitted his mistake then made a quick pivot to defend the former president, saying it was clearly a mistake.

Thats the thing about media these days, added Nickal. You gotta look into it.

Rogans slip was not taken lightly by social media followers who reveled in the chance to compare Biden and Trump, one the incumbent candidate and the other the leading Republican in the 2024 presidential race.

 Oh so when they think it is Biden he is done but when it is their boy Trump its oh you can tell he just messed up his words, wrote X user Bam!. This is why people dont respect @joerogan or MAGA.

Kimberly Chandler wrote, And people wonder why we look at MAGA people sideways and say 'its a cult.'"

Added Serena, Hypocrisy witnessed in real time is a thing of beauty.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qt28PhpwtDY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qt28PhpwtDY</a>
Rogan is gone full grift. He's just not very bright though.
Another Trump call to overturn the 2020 election has been revealed from Michigan.

The 'what we don't know' aspect about this grifting corrupt c*nt is fascinating. We'll never some, indeed most of it.
