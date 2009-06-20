There's two ways of looking at this.



The first is that, although some judges, when jailing rioters, have described the riot as an insurrection, it has not been legally set in stone as such. That provides Trump with a City-esqye technicality to get off on.



But the other school of thought is that the 14th Amendment can be applied through claiming that, in promising to pardon capitol rioters, Trump is guilty of aiding and abetting those convicted of the attack. That can be seen as supporting an attempt to overthrow the government.



Either way, if it's shit like this that helps Trump, then that's a problem with the American psyche. If you can't apply the law the way it should be because you're treading eggshells around lunatics then it says a lot about the state of the country.