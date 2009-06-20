« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 309144 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5840 on: December 16, 2023, 03:22:30 pm »
Giuliani is still being sued by smartmatic and Dominion voting systems too I think. For billions.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5841 on: December 16, 2023, 03:35:38 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December 16, 2023, 03:20:01 pm
See Jimmy Kimmel's ongoing ridiculous paid messages delivered verbatim unbeknownst by Santos.

I'll have a look.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5842 on: December 16, 2023, 11:59:12 pm »
I feel that the world is in need of another right wing cleansing.


Quote
"Theyre poisoning the blood of our country. That's what they've done."

"They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world not just in South America but all over the world theyre coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world," he added. "They're pouring into the country." Trump then insinuated that the current immigration status will lead to "terrorism."
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5843 on: December 17, 2023, 12:27:03 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 16, 2023, 11:59:12 pm
I feel that the world is in need of another right wing cleansing.

Quote
"Theyre poisoning the blood of our country. That's what they've done."

Mein Trump.

Will be interesting to see if there's any blow back from his Jewish donors. Especially with the heightened levels of anti-semitism.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5844 on: December 17, 2023, 01:12:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 17, 2023, 12:27:03 am
Mein Drumpf.

Will be interesting to see if there's any blow back from his Jewish donors. Especially with the heightened levels of anti-semitism.

Original rolls off the tongue better, just seems right.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5845 on: December 17, 2023, 08:41:49 am »
At this point, I'm honestly waiting for Trump to do a Nazi salute, "as a joke".

And nobody in the RW media will talk about how the audience enthusiastically started giving it back, in spades.
Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5846 on: December 17, 2023, 01:54:06 pm »
He knows if he wins he's gonna be scrutinized and pressured every hour.

If he's barred from running, or convicted, he can continue to run his Kingmaker empire from a victim standpoint and make a bigger fortune from the links.

He's Malfoy grown up.
Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5847 on: Yesterday at 12:25:01 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:55:45 pm by jambutty »
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5848 on: Yesterday at 02:25:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 16, 2023, 11:59:12 pm
I feel that the world is in need of another right wing cleansing.


"Theyre poisoning the blood of our country. That's what they've done."

He really shouldn't be talking about his mother and paternal grandparents like that.
Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5849 on: Yesterday at 02:56:46 pm »
Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5850 on: Yesterday at 04:14:04 pm »
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5851 on: Yesterday at 04:14:50 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OGUOFAqn1Wo&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OGUOFAqn1Wo&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>
Offline Robinred

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 04:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:14:50 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OGUOFAqn1Wo&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OGUOFAqn1Wo&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>

I really feel for those Giuliani victims, but I could do without the bible-bashing sermon, frankly.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 05:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:50:52 pm
I really feel for those Giuliani victims, but I could do without the bible-bashing sermon, frankly.

It's his style. Americans can be foolish so need constant reminders.
Offline Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5854 on: Yesterday at 06:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:50:52 pm
I really feel for those Giuliani victims, but I could do without the bible-bashing sermon, frankly.

I can't stand Brian Tyler Cohen. He's one of those awful Youtube commentators that likes to make videos with RANDOM capitals in the titles and start with BREAKING: as if he's an actual journalist instead of just some pontificating no-mark desperate for views to keep an online 'career' going.
Offline John C

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5855 on: Yesterday at 07:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:22:47 pm
I can't stand Brian Tyler Cohen. He's one of those awful Youtube commentators that likes to make videos with RANDOM capitals in the titles and start with BREAKING: as if he's an actual journalist instead of just some pontificating no-mark desperate for views to keep an online 'career' going.
I don't mind him but his background beat is fucking annoying, it's just cheesy shite and puts me of listening to him.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5856 on: Yesterday at 09:21:31 pm »
I don't watch a lot of BTC anymore because I find his stuff repetitive. But I felt that particular video was important to share. He interviews a lot of prominent Democrats, and he's pushing hard to get the Latino vote out in the next election. There's a lot of misinformation doing the rounds in non-English broadcasts in the States, and it's not really being addressed much.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5857 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 pm »
Donald Trump ineligible to run for US president in Colorado, state's supreme court rules, citing insurrection clause

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67768873
Offline Statto Red

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5858 on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:36:46 pm
Donald Trump ineligible to run for US president in Colorado, state's supreme court rules, citing insurrection clause

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67768873

Arf, wait for the epic meltdown after that ruling. ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5859 on: Yesterday at 11:46:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:36:46 pm
Donald Trump ineligible to run for US president in Colorado, state's supreme court rules, citing insurrection clause

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67768873

yayyyyyyyyy !
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5860 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:36:46 pm
Donald Trump ineligible to run for US president in Colorado, state's supreme court rules, citing insurrection clause

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67768873

It's being appealed to the US Supreme Court, so we know how that's going to go.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5861 on: Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm
It's being appealed to the US Supreme Court, so we know how that's going to go.


States rights, no ? 
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5862 on: Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm
It's being appealed to the US Supreme Court, so we know how that's going to go.
I'll enjoy this while I can, bearing in mind ....

Colorado's Supreme Court has removed Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot, citing an insurrection clause of the US Constitution.

The court ruled 4-3 that Mr Trump is not an eligible candidate because of the 14th Amendment, in a landmark ruling that upends the White House race.
But the decision has been placed on hold pending appeal next month.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5863 on: Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:50:35 pm

States rights, no ? 

The law the Colorado are applying is the 14th Amendment, not a Colorado state law.
so the US Supreme Court can definitely overrule.

Alito and Thomas will be limbering up and practicing their backwards somersaults.

Might not be so clear cut as I first thought. Read a bit of the commentary in the US news sites, and a few people think a lot of the Conservative Justices are in no way fans of Trump, including all his recent appointees.
Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 12:31:07 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm


I think his recent appointees will look to put as much distance between them and their benefactor as possible.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 12:42:38 am »
I'd be very surprised if it's not overturned. They are literally saying he's guilty of a crime that he hasn't had a trial for.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 12:59:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:42:38 am
I'd be very surprised if it's not overturned. They are literally saying he's guilty of a crime that he hasn't had a trial for.

The section of the constitution specifically says "engaged in insurrection" not "convicted of insurrection".

It will be argued that the framers intended judges to weigh whether the candidate had engaged in insurrection or not when ruling on whether they were eligible or not.

The constitutional amendment was brought in to prevent Confederates from gaining office, there was no intent to ever put all of them on trial first before barring them from standing.

However given that 7 Democrat appointed judges voted 4-3, I'd be surprised if the US Supreme Court doesn't overturn.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 01:59:26 am »
The Colorado ruling is absurd and is only going to help Trump, his message and his fundraising. Now hes even more the ultimate martyr for the deep state. Its like these idiots are actually trying to get him elected as President.  :butt
Online Valore

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 02:12:57 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:59:26 am
The Colorado ruling is absurd and is only going to help Trump, his message and his fundraising. Now hes even more the ultimate martyr for the deep state. Its like these idiots are actually trying to get him elected as President.  :butt

Not saying you're right or wrong, but what exactly is the absurd part about it?

You don't believe he engaged in insurrection? You think the judges were not impartial in their ruling? Or you don't think it's sound strategy to try and disqualify him on a technicality, especially when chances are it'll fall over on appeal?
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 03:09:18 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:59:26 am
The Colorado ruling is absurd and is only going to help Trump, his message and his fundraising. Now hes even more the ultimate martyr for the deep state. Its like these idiots are actually trying to get him elected as President.  :butt

Been like this all year, said the same thing on here and got absolutely shat on ;D

Hope I'm right but he's still odds on to win the next election.
