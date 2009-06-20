I'd be very surprised if it's not overturned. They are literally saying he's guilty of a crime that he hasn't had a trial for.
The section of the constitution specifically says "engaged in insurrection" not "convicted of insurrection".
It will be argued that the framers intended judges to weigh whether the candidate had engaged in insurrection or not when ruling on whether they were eligible or not.
The constitutional amendment was brought in to prevent Confederates from gaining office, there was no intent to ever put all of them on trial first before barring them from standing.
However given that 7 Democrat appointed judges voted 4-3, I'd be surprised if the US Supreme Court doesn't overturn.