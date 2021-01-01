« previous next »
Giuliani is still being sued by smartmatic and Dominion voting systems too I think. For billions.
See Jimmy Kimmel's ongoing ridiculous paid messages delivered verbatim unbeknownst by Santos.

I'll have a look.
I feel that the world is in need of another right wing cleansing.


Quote
"Theyre poisoning the blood of our country. That's what they've done."

"They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world not just in South America but all over the world theyre coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world," he added. "They're pouring into the country." Trump then insinuated that the current immigration status will lead to "terrorism."
I feel that the world is in need of another right wing cleansing.

Quote
"Theyre poisoning the blood of our country. That's what they've done."

Mein Trump.

Will be interesting to see if there's any blow back from his Jewish donors. Especially with the heightened levels of anti-semitism.
Mein Drumpf.

Will be interesting to see if there's any blow back from his Jewish donors. Especially with the heightened levels of anti-semitism.

Original rolls off the tongue better, just seems right.
At this point, I'm honestly waiting for Trump to do a Nazi salute, "as a joke".

And nobody in the RW media will talk about how the audience enthusiastically started giving it back, in spades.
