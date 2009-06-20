JACK CADE. Valiant I am.SMITH [aside]. A must needs; for beggary is valiant.JACK CADE. I am able to endure much.DICK [aside]. No question of that; for I have seen him whipp'd three market-days together.JACK CADE. I fear neither sword nor fire.SMITH [aside]. He need not fear the sword; for his coat is of proof.DICK [aside]. But methinks he should stand in fear of fire, being burnt i' th' hand for stealing of sheep.JACK CADE. Be brave, then; for your captain is brave, and vows reformation. There shall be in England seven half-penny loaves sold for a penny: the three-hoop'd pot shall have ten hoops; and I will make it felony to drink small beer: all the realm shall be in common; and in Cheapside shall my palfrey go to grass: and when I am king, as king I will be,ALL. God save your majesty!JACK CADE. I thank you, good people: there shall be no money; all shall eat and drink on my score; and I will apparel them all in one livery, that they may agree like brothers, and worship me their lord.DICK. The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers.JACK CADE. Nay, that I mean to do. Is not this a lamentable thing, that of the skin of an innocent lamb should be made parchment, that parchment, being scribbl'd o'er, should undo a man? Some say the bee stings; but I say 'tis the bee's wax, for I did but seal once to a thing, and I was never mine own man since.