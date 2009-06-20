« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 307052 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5800 on: Yesterday at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: John C on December 14, 2023, 10:43:51 pm
If I'm completely honest I'm disappointed it doesnt say 'dead'. I often wonder why he doesnt just suffer a fatal heartattack.

I know I've scorned previously at people celebrating death, but Trump's death would be best for America and the planet. Nothing will reset and become good again (except Melania's life), but it will prevent significant and unnecassery suffering.

I've got a blanket policy of not wishing death on anyone.  If however I was going to remove that policy , he'd be near the front of the line.
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5801 on: Yesterday at 10:02:03 am »
Quote from: John C on December 14, 2023, 10:43:51 pm
If I'm completely honest I'm disappointed it doesnt say 'dead'. I often wonder why he doesnt just suffer a fatal heartattack.

I know I've scorned previously at people celebrating death, but Trump's death would be best for America and the planet. Nothing will reset and become good again (except Melania's life), but it will prevent significant and unnecassery suffering.
John, Ive thought it myself and felt mixed about it.
But I think hes going to get a second term, and its going to be very tough for the world.
Offline stoa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5802 on: Yesterday at 11:05:25 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:04:35 am
The problem now is who takes Trump's place when he goes? Thankfully there doesn't seem to be anybody who quite embodies all his qualities in a single persona, whether it be outright evil, indifference, grifting, lies, charisma etc. But plenty have most of them - and they're smarter too.

I wonder, if they somehow are preparing Ivanka to take over from the Orange One, if the day comes. She would tick so many boxes and they could make it a familiy business with her two empty headed brothers doing the dirty work for her calling others names while she tries to portray a moderate person...
Offline KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5803 on: Yesterday at 12:43:48 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:05:25 am
I wonder, if they somehow are preparing Ivanka to take over from the Orange One, if the day comes. She would tick so many boxes and they could make it a familiy business with her two empty headed brothers doing the dirty work for her calling others names while she tries to portray a moderate person...

I think you give them too much credit. These are not smart people. Even the plans they have for a second term will fall apart because theyre just bad people that are flocking to his banner. It will be chaotic, evil and dangerous. Most of them will fall by the wayside by allies hands. We saw the corruption the last time around and how pissed that got the orange one. Imagine that on an industrial, state-approved scale. Total carnage. Its amazing to me that people who didnt vote for him have forgotten how bad it was.
Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5804 on: Yesterday at 12:48:23 pm »
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5805 on: Yesterday at 12:49:44 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:44:18 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/judge-s-order-dissolving-trump-organization-under-fire-as-legal-experts-question-his-power/ar-AA1lwr7n?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=674e4beef9584904bc000740e0ac83d3&ei=15

It may be overturned, but it did give me a little sex wee.

Funny that this very action has been on the cards ever since the summary judgement was first handed down, but it's only now experts are questioning it? Everybody seemed to think the judge had the authority a couple of months ago.

Of course Trump was always going to appeal any decision, but given the evidence is irrefutable, I'm not sure what alternative punishment is appropriate.
Offline Robinred

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5806 on: Yesterday at 01:21:31 pm »
One could be forgiven for thinking there are far too many qualified lawyers in USA for its own good. Trump has dispensed with loads, yet the supply seems inexhaustible.
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5807 on: Yesterday at 01:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:21:31 pm
One could be forgiven for thinking there are far too many braindead / grifter / Maga qualified lawyers in USA for its own good. Trump has dispensed with loads, yet the supply seems inexhaustible.
Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5808 on: Yesterday at 01:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:21:31 pm

JACK CADE. Valiant I am.

SMITH [aside]. A must needs; for beggary is valiant.

JACK CADE. I am able to endure much.

DICK [aside]. No question of that; for I have seen him whipp'd three market-days together.

JACK CADE. I fear neither sword nor fire.

SMITH [aside]. He need not fear the sword; for his coat is of proof.

DICK [aside]. But methinks he should stand in fear of fire, being burnt i' th' hand for stealing of sheep.

JACK CADE. Be brave, then; for your captain is brave, and vows reformation. There shall be in England seven half-penny loaves sold for a penny: the three-hoop'd pot shall have ten hoops; and I will make it felony to drink small beer: all the realm shall be in common; and in Cheapside shall my palfrey go to grass: and when I am king, as king I will be,

ALL. God save your majesty!

JACK CADE. I thank you, good people: there shall be no money; all shall eat and drink on my score; and I will apparel them all in one livery, that they may agree like brothers, and worship me their lord.

DICK. The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers.

JACK CADE. Nay, that I mean to do. Is not this a lamentable thing, that of the skin of an innocent lamb should be made parchment, that parchment, being scribbl'd o'er, should undo a man? Some say the bee stings; but I say 'tis the bee's wax, for I did but seal once to a thing, and I was never mine own man since.
Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5809 on: Yesterday at 02:31:00 pm »
Offline Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5810 on: Yesterday at 05:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:21:31 pm
One could be forgiven for thinking there are far too many qualified lawyers in USA for its own good. Trump has dispensed with loads, yet the supply seems inexhaustible.

Offline Hazell Nutter

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5811 on: Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5812 on: Yesterday at 09:44:32 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5813 on: Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:44:32 pm

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA includes $75million punitive
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5814 on: Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm »
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5815 on: Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm »
What I don't get is why Trump hasn't been sued for the same thing. He's repeated the same lies about Ruby and Shaye.
Offline Elmo saves christmas

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5816 on: Yesterday at 09:54:29 pm »
Really sending a message to Rudy there.
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5817 on: Yesterday at 09:59:32 pm »
$148m :lmao

FML

There is an god after all.
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5818 on: Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm »
Beautiful  ;D
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5819 on: Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Yesterday at 09:54:29 pm
Really sending a message to Rudy there.

Better think of his future.
Else he'll wind up in jail.
Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5820 on: Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm »
He hasn't got $14,000.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5821 on: Yesterday at 10:18:35 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm
Better think of his future.
Else he'll wind up in jail.

Jury found him not special.
Offline TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5822 on: Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm
What I don't get is why Trump hasn't been sued for the same thing. He's repeated the same lies about Ruby and Shaye.

Hes named as doing so in the article.  Maybe similar will be added to a larger fine amount coming his way and/or some jail time.

Theres no messing about in the US when it comes to fines.  Those 2 individuals can retire someplace with the amounts awarded.
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5823 on: Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:23:12 pm
Hes named as doing so in the article.  Maybe similar will be added to a larger fine amount coming his way and/or some jail time.

Theres no messing about in the US when it comes to fines.  Those 2 individuals can retire someplace with the amounts awarded.

no, unfortunately -- they'll never see even a small fraction of that. 

he's flat broke now, living off the kindness of some morons, and has a ton of other debts in front of this judgement that would take precedence.  they may as well sue you or me for 148million.
Offline stoa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5824 on: Today at 12:45:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm
no, unfortunately -- they'll never see even a small fraction of that. 

he's flat broke now, living off the kindness of some morons, and has a ton of other debts in front of this judgement that would take precedence.  they may as well sue you or me for 148million.

On CNN they were saying, he has real estate in New York and Florida he's trying to sell, and somewhere else I have heard he wants 6 million for his New York apartment. So, there's some money there, and I'm not sure whether he's smart enough to somehow funnel it somewhere else, so he can be "broke" while the money sits somewhere else.
Online GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5825 on: Today at 02:49:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:54:15 am
I've got a blanket policy of not wishing death on anyone.  If however I was going to remove that policy , he'd be near the front of the line.

Same here - I didn't celebrate Thatcher, Saddam, Kissinger, Mugabe... none of them - but I did honestly feel that Trump dying of COVID would have been good for slowing the world's descent into... whatever this is... and the very real prospect of his return makes me think an artery clogged with fatal levels of filet o'  fish batter would be similarly beneficial. Yes, the wingnuts would attribute either COD to the deep state, but you look at the lack of traction Trump wannabes like De Santis and that Indian dork have managed, and you have to imagine the backlash will be feeble and perfunctory.
Online GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5826 on: Today at 03:00:13 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 14, 2023, 04:14:13 pm
Right-wing wanker Con Coughlin, writing in the Telegraph, says...

https://archive.is/g785z

It's a shite article, full of misinformation and bullshit like:

Biden was backed into a corner because the orange anus had signed a deal with the Taliban - not just to withdraw US troops, but to release thousands of psychotic Taliban/Muslimist terrorists from prison

"Bidens inadequate funding for Ukraine" is a novel argument for Trump's return, I'll grant him that.
Offline jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5827 on: Today at 03:10:33 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:45:52 am
On CNN they were saying, he has real estate in New York and Florida he's trying to sell, and somewhere else I have heard he wants 6 million for his New York apartment.

The bank owns it.  He's paying a mortgage.
