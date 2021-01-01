« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 306386 times)

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,972
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5800 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm
If I'm completely honest I'm disappointed it doesnt say 'dead'. I often wonder why he doesnt just suffer a fatal heartattack.

I know I've scorned previously at people celebrating death, but Trump's death would be best for America and the planet. Nothing will reset and become good again (except Melania's life), but it will prevent significant and unnecassery suffering.

I've got a blanket policy of not wishing death on anyone.  If however I was going to remove that policy , he'd be near the front of the line.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,874
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5801 on: Today at 10:02:03 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm
If I'm completely honest I'm disappointed it doesnt say 'dead'. I often wonder why he doesnt just suffer a fatal heartattack.

I know I've scorned previously at people celebrating death, but Trump's death would be best for America and the planet. Nothing will reset and become good again (except Melania's life), but it will prevent significant and unnecassery suffering.
John, Ive thought it myself and felt mixed about it.
But I think hes going to get a second term, and its going to be very tough for the world.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 11:05:25 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:04:35 am
The problem now is who takes Trump's place when he goes? Thankfully there doesn't seem to be anybody who quite embodies all his qualities in a single persona, whether it be outright evil, indifference, grifting, lies, charisma etc. But plenty have most of them - and they're smarter too.

I wonder, if they somehow are preparing Ivanka to take over from the Orange One, if the day comes. She would tick so many boxes and they could make it a familiy business with her two empty headed brothers doing the dirty work for her calling others names while she tries to portray a moderate person...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Up
« previous next »
 