Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
It's obvious.

Go straight to the top right away.

I'm sure a majority of them would like to live under Trump's diktat.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/special-counsel-asks-supreme-court-to-immediately-decide-if-trump-is-immune-from-jan-6-prosecution/ar-AA1llkNb?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=5ed69ec2b38b4f8aa7cf771b85fc2820&ei=16

Show us your colours, folks.

Not you, Clarence.

SCOTUS won't allow Trump immunity from his actions because he was POTUS at the time - that would give the same right to Biden.

note that the SCOTUS granted the review in about 90 minutes from Smiths filing, so hopefully they won't faff around and get it sorted asap.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Why would anyone be a lawyer for Trump? You're either not paid, made to look stupid or in jail. In the case of Rudy it's likely to be all three.

Rudi's lawyer seems to be saying that if the penalties ($15-$43m) are laid down, it'll be like a death sentence for Rudy.  My heart bleeds.
Also, from wandering off from there it seems Roseanne Barr is firmly in with Qanon.  This saddens me.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
It's a non argument Trump is making. The constitution is very clear that impeachment and removal from office precedes criminal conviction. It's not double jeopardy. And on immunity it would mean presidents could do what they liked in office without facing justice. Like they could kill everyone on the supreme court and appoint a load of lackey's. Or get the military to kill everyone in congress and then appoint themself King.

The SC have agreed to consider it on an expedited basis but I'm not sure they'll even take it up. Even though it's a very one sided court they've generally steered clear of getting involved in Trump crap. They didn't get involved at all in the 2020 big lie.
