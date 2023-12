in the past couple of days I've seen RW pundits dismiss the dangers of Trump's Retribution Plan by saying it won't happen because "constitutional guardrails blah blah blah"



last night I caught part of an interview on MSNBC (didn't recognize the guy) who made 2 valid points:

1 - if the Twat tries to go against the constitution, the only entity that would have legal standing to take it to the SC would be -- ta da! - Trump's AG.



like that's EVER gonna fucking happen



2 - Trump has learned that he can nominate anyone to a "temporary" key government position - which bypasses the Senate hearings for 6 months. but whoever it is (a) can do a fucking TON of bad shit in 6 months and (b) after the 6 months the Twat can repeat with someone else