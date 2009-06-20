« previous next »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5680 on: November 16, 2023, 02:05:46 pm »
Trying to plead a mistrial in a case where liability has already been determined.

Trump that. ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5681 on: November 16, 2023, 02:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November 16, 2023, 02:05:46 pm
Trying to plead a mistrial in a case where liability has already been determined.

Trump that. ;D

His lawyers, especially Alina Habba, are utterly incompetent.  The mistrial seems to be because they don't know what a law clerk is and does in NY State.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5682 on: November 16, 2023, 05:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 16, 2023, 02:29:18 pm
His lawyers, especially Alina Habba, are utterly incompetent.  The mistrial seems to be because they don't know what a law clerk is and does in NY State.
she wasn't hired for her legal skills.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5683 on: November 16, 2023, 05:48:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 16, 2023, 05:31:18 pm
she wasn't hired for her legal skills.

And she didn't take the job because she thought she could win.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5684 on: November 16, 2023, 10:36:54 pm »
« Last Edit: November 17, 2023, 05:10:47 pm by jambutty »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5685 on: November 16, 2023, 10:53:50 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5686 on: November 17, 2023, 09:05:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 12, 2023, 01:24:03 am
Happy Veteran's Day.


That sounds like Thatcher's "Enemy Within" speech she delivered to the 1922 Committee and only abandoned publically presenting it due to the Brighton bomb in 1984.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5687 on: November 17, 2023, 10:39:36 am »
Apparently theres been a stay put on the gag order in the NYC Civil trial whilst it proceeds up the appeal chain  :butt
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5688 on: November 17, 2023, 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 17, 2023, 10:39:36 am
Apparently theres been a stay put on the gag order in the NYC Civil trial whilst it proceeds up the appeal chain  :butt

Trumps strategy is simply to use whatever means he can to delay/postpone any and all trials and hearings, in the hope/belief that the election - which he believes he can win - will happen first. (One obvious way of achieving this is a last-minute sacking if his attorney(s)). Then of course, all bets are off.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5689 on: November 17, 2023, 09:54:58 pm »
« Last Edit: November 20, 2023, 06:06:39 am by jambutty »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5690 on: November 18, 2023, 11:49:26 am »
You'd hope if he fires his lawyers, his bail will be revoked. It would be see who blinks first time.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5691 on: November 21, 2023, 09:11:48 pm »
This Harrison Floyd has got to be one of the most stupid people.

He has a tie on but it must be a clip on. No way could he tie it himself.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5692 on: November 22, 2023, 01:33:53 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5693 on: November 22, 2023, 02:30:26 pm »
I suppose his people in congress holding up crucial military, law enforcement and civil service appointments for as long as they can has nothing to do with his expected 2nd Term?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5694 on: November 22, 2023, 02:49:12 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on November 22, 2023, 01:33:53 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/economist-robert-reich-trump-is-going-full-fascist-with-the-backing-of-prominent-billionaires/ar-AA1ki6j6?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=3eb2e63f88d6465faf73c294aecd2030&ei=35

The Guardian article that that refers to is here: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/nov/21/donald-trump-anti-democratic-agenda-billionaires-neofascism?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


Like reading policy announcements from Hitler (and that's no exaggeration). From just over the past few weeks:

# Planning to root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, whom he accused of doing anything to destroy America and to destroy the American dream.

# Claiming that undocumented immigrants were poisoning the blood of our country.

# Making plans to "round up millions of undocumented immigrants and detain them in sprawling camps while they wait to be expelled."

# Vowed to appoint a special prosecutor to go after Joe Biden and his family

# Told advisers and friends that he wants the justice department to investigate all the officials who have criticized his time in office.



But why would billionaires, who made their fortunes through the mores of capitalism, want the orange anus to get power and implement a full-on fascist destruction of democracy and capitalism?

This bit absolutely nails it:

Quote
As more and more wealth concentrates at the top, the moneyed interests rationally fear that democratic majorities will take it away through higher taxes, stricter regulations (on everything from trade to climate change), enforcement of anti-monopoly laws, pro-union initiatives and price controls.

So theyre sinking ever more of their wealth into anti-democracy candidates.

Donald Trump is going full fascist these days and gaining the backing of prominent billionaires.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5695 on: November 22, 2023, 04:49:26 pm »
christ, the world is such a fucking depressing place these days.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5696 on: November 26, 2023, 03:03:29 pm »
« Last Edit: November 27, 2023, 04:12:33 pm by jambutty »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5697 on: November 27, 2023, 07:01:10 pm »
Biden's political experience and ability showing through with the diplomatic efforts in the ME.

Imagine if the orange anus and his rabble of fuckwits were in the White House??
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5698 on: November 27, 2023, 07:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 27, 2023, 07:01:10 pm
Biden's political experience and ability showing through with the diplomatic efforts in the ME.

Imagine if the orange anus and his rabble of fuckwits were in the White House??

Gaza would be flattened and cease to exist and Ukraine would be a territory of Russiaat the moment.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5699 on: November 27, 2023, 07:33:06 pm »
And Kushner would be negotiating.

Flynn would be Chief of Staff.

Half the Army would resign.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5700 on: Yesterday at 03:47:19 am »
You guys are the worst political analysts I've ever seen.

The correct answer is that Israel would cease to exist after the leader of Hamas praises Trump as the greatest POTUS in history and promises to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize if he helps them.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5701 on: Today at 06:32:16 am »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5702 on: Today at 06:46:55 am »
^^^ That's what you get for waiting four sodding years before opening your mouth because you want to sell a book first.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5703 on: Today at 11:43:22 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:46:55 am
^^^ That's what you get for waiting four sodding years before opening your mouth because you want to sell a book first.
It's Bob Woodwards book.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5704 on: Today at 12:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:43:22 am
It's Bob Woodwards book.

I don't see how that changes the fact he should have been saying this stuff in 2019 the day after Trump fired him.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5705 on: Today at 01:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:41:00 pm
I don't see how that changes the fact he should have been saying this stuff in 2019 the day after Trump fired him.
Well, only that you mentioned that Kelly held off 'because he wanted to sell his book'. But since it is is Woodward's book, Woodward is the one 'selling' and making a profit from it. Not that I am fan of Kelly of course. But since he is now going all guns blazing against Trump, perhaps he wished to keep his powder dry in case it was needed, and his natural instincts (as a former Marine Corps general) is to not publicly criticise a (former) Commander in Chief.

Irrespective of Kelly's precise motive, if he had stated these things while Trump was still in office, it would have made little to no difference. And if stated them two or three years ago, it would have been old news and would have no impact on the 2024 election. I am unsure of what impact they will have now, but it is better that they come to light now than a few years ago or after the next presidential election.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5706 on: Today at 01:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:13:06 pm
Well, only that you mentioned that Kelly held off 'because he wanted to sell his book'. But since it is is Woodward's book, Woodward is the one 'selling' and making a profit from it. Not that I am fan of Kelly of course. But since he is now going all guns blazing against Trump, perhaps he wished to keep his powder dry in case it was needed, and his natural instincts (as a former Marine Corps general) is to not publicly criticise a (former) Commander in Chief.

Irrespective of Kelly's precise motive, if he had stated these things while Trump was still in office, it would have made little to no difference. And if stated them two or three years ago, it would have been old news and would have no impact on the 2024 election. I am unsure of what impact they will have now, but it is better that they come to light now than a few years ago or after the next presidential election.

That's fair enough. Plenty other ex-Trump Administration officials have done though.

At the end of the day though, making a difference is irrelevant; you would think his conscience as a human being would have compelled him to speak out sooner. I don't recall him pushing for the 2nd impeachment, for example.

I'd be surprised if Kelly had been keeping his powder dry for this moment. Strikes me more that he was hoping Trump would have been done by now without him having to speak out.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5707 on: Today at 01:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:24:57 pm
At the end of the day though, making a difference is irrelevant
completely disagree.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5708 on: Today at 01:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:24:57 pm
That's fair enough. Plenty other ex-Trump Administration officials have done though.

At the end of the day though, making a difference is irrelevant; you would think his conscience as a human being would have compelled him to speak out sooner. I don't recall him pushing for the 2nd impeachment, for example.

I'd be surprised if Kelly had been keeping his powder dry for this moment. Strikes me more that he was hoping Trump would have been done by now without him having to speak out.
But those two things are not mutually exclusive. He might have preferred to keep quiet, but was willing to speak out if Trump ran again and it was looking like he could win the election. And then, time his attack when it might make the most difference. Again, totally guess work by me. But at this stage in the Primary process is probably as good a time as any to speak out.

In any case, my original point was that Kelly is not the author of the book and, presumably, neither is he profiting from it.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5709 on: Today at 02:14:31 pm »
He's a military man. He didn't write it to make money.  It won't.

He's trying to get Anus supporters to wake the fuck up.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5710 on: Today at 03:05:17 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:14:31 pm
He's a military man. He didn't write it to make money.  It won't.

He's trying to get Anus supporters to wake the fuck up.
  I think the only thing that will work will be television campaigns showing frailty and weakness. His truth social platform is poorly supported, his twitter presence as a non user also needs  a dirty undermining campaign. Playing dirty against him is going to be the most effective way to stamp him under foot.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5711 on: Today at 03:22:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:26:43 pm
completely disagree.

I mean is that he should have spoken out sooner, regardless of the impact of his words. It's Jiminy who thinks it would not have made a difference had Kelly spoken out sooner. 

You speak out because it's the right thing to do. Personally I think it would have made a difference had he spoken out sooner. He should have railed against spineless cnuts line Cruz and Graham for their continued support of Trump, and the GOP in general.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:36:14 pm
But those two things are not mutually exclusive. He might have preferred to keep quiet, but was willing to speak out if Trump ran again and it was looking like he could win the election. And then, time his attack when it might make the most difference. Again, totally guess work by me. But at this stage in the Primary process is probably as good a time as any to speak out.

In any case, my original point was that Kelly is not the author of the book and, presumably, neither is he profiting from it.

I don't agree. As I see it, he's left it far too late to speak out. He should have been railing against Trump from before the midterms, if only for the sake of his own party. If he's not profiting from the book, that's fair enough; but my view is that his inaction hardly exonerates him.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5712 on: Today at 03:24:50 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:14:31 pm
He's a military man. He didn't write it to make money.  It won't.

He's trying to get Anus supporters to wake the fuck up.

I agree that Woodward didn't write it to make money, but a quick google suggests it's making a shedload.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5713 on: Today at 03:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:24:50 pm
I agree that Woodward didn't write it to make money, but a quick google suggests it's making a shedload.
I think Jam means Kelly, not Woodward :)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5714 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm »
Are we talking about the John Kelly who implemented the child separation policies in US immigration under Trump and then when he quit, went to work for the operator of the detention centres where the children who had been stripped of their parents were being held in cages?

That fucking prick John Kelly?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5715 on
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:57:08 pm
I think Jam means Kelly, not Woodward :)

I did wonder. ;D

In any case, I accept Kelly didn't contribute to the book to make money; and I know Woodward didn't write it to make money (although he definitely is). There's just a disagreement on whether Kelly should have spoken out sooner and if it might have made a difference.

I definitely think he should have spoken out after the 2020 election when Trump started complaining that it had been stolen, and he definitely should have put his oar in after Jan 6th and during the impeachment. But maybe he did. It's awhile back now, the the Trump related news cycle runs at a break neck speed. I know Kelly said a few things after leaving the Whitehouse, but got swatted about; but I agree it was pointless to say anything back then.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5716 on: Today at 04:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:22:01 pm
I don't agree. As I see it, he's left it far too late to speak out. He should have been railing against Trump from before the midterms, if only for the sake of his own party. If he's not profiting from the book, that's fair enough; but my view is that his inaction hardly exonerates him.
As I mentioned a few posts earlier, perhaps, just perhaps, as straitlaced military man, he did not wish to speak out against a (former) Commander in Chief, unless he felt he was left with no choice.  And maybe, now, before the Primary elections, and in the book of a highly respected journalist, he thought that now and that book was the best time and way to go about it. I'm guessing. But so are you of course. But I am glad whenever there is another high profile voice adding their voice to expose Trump to his fringe supporters.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5717 on: Today at 04:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:01:46 pm
I definitely think he should have spoken out after the 2020 election when Trump started complaining that it had been stolen, and he definitely should have put his oar in after Jan 6th and during the impeachment. But maybe he did. It's awhile back now, the the Trump related news cycle runs at a break neck speed. I know Kelly said a few things after leaving the Whitehouse, but got swatted about; but I agree it was pointless to say anything back then.
That's arguable of course. But he didn't. And he is now. And that's a good thing.
