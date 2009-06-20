« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5680 on: Today at 02:05:46 pm
Trying to plead a mistrial in a case where liability has already been determined.

Trump that. ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5681 on: Today at 02:29:18 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:05:46 pm
Trying to plead a mistrial in a case where liability has already been determined.

Trump that. ;D

His lawyers, especially Alina Habba, are utterly incompetent.  The mistrial seems to be because they don't know what a law clerk is and does in NY State.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5682 on: Today at 05:31:18 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:29:18 pm
His lawyers, especially Alina Habba, are utterly incompetent.  The mistrial seems to be because they don't know what a law clerk is and does in NY State.
she wasn't hired for her legal skills.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5683 on: Today at 05:48:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:31:18 pm
she wasn't hired for her legal skills.

And she didn't take the job because she thought she could win.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5684 on: Today at 10:36:54 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5685 on: Today at 10:53:50 pm
