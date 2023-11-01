« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 293244 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,989
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5640 on: November 1, 2023, 07:17:40 pm »
Shame this isn't available publicly. It'd be the best thing on this year.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,989
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5641 on: November 1, 2023, 07:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November  1, 2023, 07:16:32 pm
c*nt JR is taking the stand in the fraud trial now.

He's already stated "I have no understanding" ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,106
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5642 on: November 1, 2023, 08:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November  1, 2023, 07:46:20 pm
He's already stated "I have no understanding" ;D

it's literally his life motto.

Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,106
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5643 on: November 2, 2023, 05:00:07 pm »
Quote
Eric Trump got testy and raised his voice a bit as the AGs office pressed him about his fathers financial statements.

Asked about a reference from Eric Trump in a decade-old email that distribution of a summary of their personal finances should be limited, he said, You wouldnt want 1,200 people to see your personal finances.

Asked if the document he was trying to limit was a statement of financial condition  a financial statement he testified he didnt know anything about  Eric Trump seemed agitated and said: I was not personally aware of statement of financial condition and I did not work on a statement of financial condition.

He was then shown an email sent to him by a Trump employee from 2013 telling him the employee needed information from Eric Trump to help put together his fathers statement of financial condition.

Asked by the AG again if he knew about the statement, Eric Trump said, It appears that way.

Not going well for Eric
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,707
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5644 on: November 2, 2023, 08:58:03 pm »
They're treading a fine line. They can't refuse to answer the questions and they can't take the Fifth in a civil trial as it can be used against them. So Eric (and doubtless others) are going for the "I don't recall" defence.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,106
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5645 on: November 2, 2023, 09:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November  2, 2023, 08:58:03 pm
They're treading a fine line. They can't refuse to answer the questions and they can't take the Fifth in a civil trial as it can be used against them. So Eric (and doubtless others) are going for the "I don't recall" defence.

Which is basically saying "I plead the 5th" this judge is too smart of this defense.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5646 on: November 2, 2023, 09:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November  2, 2023, 08:58:03 pm
They're treading a fine line. They can't refuse to answer the questions and they can't take the Fifth in a civil trial as it can be used against them. So Eric (and doubtless others) are going for the "I don't recall" defence.


More like the "I didn't do it, oh that, well I did that several times, but it's not my fault" defence.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,707
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5647 on: November 2, 2023, 09:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November  2, 2023, 09:00:52 pm
Which is basically saying "I plead the 5th" this judge is too smart of this defense.

Pleading the 5th without pleading the 5th. Everton That.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,106
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5648 on: November 2, 2023, 09:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November  2, 2023, 09:06:20 pm
Pleading the 5th without pleading the 5th. Everton That.

Yup definitely, the real show begins Monday anyway ;)
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,707
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5649 on: November 2, 2023, 09:14:57 pm »
I think it's great that Trump can be compelled to testify in a civil case, even though he doesn't have to in his other trials. That's very odd, but I can live with it. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5650 on: Yesterday at 11:12:31 pm »
Meadows getting sued by his publisher.

Quote
Publisher Sues Mark Meadows Over False Claims About 2020 Election in His Book
The publishing company is demanding at least $1 million for damages to the company's reputation

Donald Trump's former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is being sued by the company that published his book, "The Chief's Chief," over false claims he wrote about the 2020 presidential election.

All Seasons Press (ASP) is accusing Meadows of breaching a promise he made that "all statements contained in the Work are true and based on reasonable research for accuracy."

Meadows "breached those warranties, causing ASP to suffer significant monetary and reputational damage when the media widely reported ... that he warned President Trump against claiming that election fraud corrupted the electoral votes cast in the 2020 Presidential Election, and that neither he nor former President Trump actually believed such claims, the lawsuit reads, the Hill reported.

The suit follows news reports last month that Meadows was granted immunity to testify before a grand jury hearing evidence from special counsel Jack Smith, who has investigated Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Sources told ABC News that Meadows told Smith's team that he repeatedly explained to Trump after the election that allegations of vote fraud were baseless, contradicting the claims in his book.

Meadows reported statements to the Special Prosecutor and/or his staff and his reported grand jury testimony squarely contradict the statements in his Book, one central theme of which is that President Trump was the true winner of the 2020 Presidential Election and that election was stolen and rigged with the help from allies in the liberal media, who ignored actual evidence of fraud, the company also states in the suit.

All Seasons Press is now seeking at least $1 million for the damages to the company's reputation and loss of expected profits for the 2021 book, as well as $600,000 in out-of-pocket damages.

They also want Meadows to give back the $350,000 he was paid as an advance for the book.

The company also alleges that sales of the book have not been as expected, selling only "60,000 of the 200,000 first printing of the book" because the accuracy of the book is now "increasingly in doubt."

Meadows could not immediately be reached for comment.

https://themessenger.com/politics/publisher-sues-mark-meadows-over-false-claims-about-2020-election-in-his-book
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,147
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 12:31:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:12:31 pm
Meadows getting sued by his publisher.

This is heartening news. Small steps of accountability for the entire group of fraudsters. I'm surprised its only £1m to be honest. Losses and reputational damage could be huge.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,846
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 12:40:17 am »
Isn't this c*nt in jail yet? :(
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 02:21:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:12:31 pm
Meadows getting sued by his publisher.

I'm enjoying these rampant grifters finding out that they can't simply try to scalp cash off the 'Big Lie' whilst simultanously disavowing it in court to save their own skins from consequences.

Of course that only applies to chumps trying to make their money the old fashioned way, with publishing deals. Despite her guilty plea, Sidney Powell has gone straight back to the online MAGA community with tales of her plea being extorted out of her under duress and that she's still one of them (so lend us a GiveSendGo buck or two).
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 