BAD STENCH IN THE AIR FOR TRUMP AS "THE CHEESE" IS ON THE TURN (I should write tabloid headlines after that corker)Kenneth Chesebro, the attorney who allegedly devised the “fake electors” plan to prevent Joe Biden from winning the 2020 election, has accepted a plea deal and will avoid going to trial in the Fulton county racketeering case involving Donald Trump and 17 others.I'm pretty sure I read in all the Powell news yesterday that he was maintaining his innocence, but whatever. I guess he and Powell must have had this in mind when they asked to detach their cases from the main lot to get dealt with early.Inching ever closer...